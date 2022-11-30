Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
MEMA released new damage numbers from Tuesday’s tornado outbreak
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released new damage numbers from this week’s tornado outbreak. Preliminary numbers show 20 homes were damaged in Lowndes County, six in Choctaw, and one in Oktibbeha Counties. At this time, MEMA knows of 47 homes across the state...
Daylight reveals devastation in Mississippi communities hit hard by tornado outbreak
Daylight has revealed the extensive damage to homes and a local grocery store in Mississippi the morning after a severe weather outbreak ripped through the South, spawning tornadoes.
wtva.com
Biking trail proposed to replace old rail line
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Imagine a walking trail that keeps going and going for more than 90 miles. That's the idea behind the proposed C&G Rails to Trails program. The C&G line runs from Columbus to Greenville but most of it has been discontinued for years. The goal is...
Human remains found in Mississippi woods
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
mercerbears.com
Bears Suffer First Home Loss To Alabama, 88-52
MACON, Ga. - Alabama handed the Mercer women's basketball team its first home loss of the season, defeating the Bears 88-52 Wednesday night at Hawkins Arena. In the lead up to the game, the Bears took the opportunity to help benefit and spread awareness about the Merrie Christmas Project and Merrie's Closet. Mercer players wore custom Merrie Christmas Project shirts during warmups.
wtva.com
Monroe County working to fill in washed out road
BARTAHATCHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County is working to fill in a road that washed out during Tuesday’s storms. The section of roadway is on Wolfe Road. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning shortly after the washout telling the public to avoid the area. A towing...
tdalabamamag.com
Deion Sanders rumored to take Colorado job and bringing a DC from Alabama
A very interesting rumor/report has hit social media. Su’a Cravens, a former linebacker/safety hybrid for the University of Southern California, is now a sports analyst at CBS Sports Central. He is reporting — via sources — that Colorado not only has Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders as a ‘done deal’ but Sanders plans on bringing a defensive coordinator from Alabama’s staff. An announcement is supposed to come from Sanders or Colorado this weekend or early next week. Crimson Tide fans are hoping this is the call for Pete Golding to move on from Tuscaloosa.
The Minimum Wage is Killing Tuscaloosa Restaurants
In 2023, 4 states will have a minimum wage over $15. After taxes– PROBABLY $6. I SURE AS “H” WOULDN’T WORK THAT HARD FOR $6 AN HOUR. Think about it. If you work at a fast food restaurant in Tuscaloosa, chances are YOU CAN’T EVEN AFFORD TO EAT THERE ON YOUR BREAK.
BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Potential Changes on the Horizon for Alabama Football?
With the regular season now over, Alabama football heads toward bowl season. Joe and Clay discuss the roster and the potential changes that could be on the horizon.
Sterling Dixon, nation's No. 6 linebacker, commits to Alabama over Auburn, LSU
Mobile Christian (Alabama) star Sterling Dixon, the nation's No. 6 linebacker in the class of 2024, publicly committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide over Auburn and LSU on Thursday afternoon: But the truth is the 6-foot-3, 211-pound 'backer has been locked in to future in Tuscaloosa for much longer ...
mageenews.com
Important Fan Information Regarding State Championship Game
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Important fan information is provided below in preparation for Saturday’s Class 4A State Football Championship game between our very own Mendenhall Tigers and the Louisville Wildcats. For the state championship games, the Home team will be the North team. The South team will be the Visiting team. Of course, Mendenhall is in a South division and will therefore be the visiting team.
Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains
A person walking in the woods in north Mississippi notified law enforcement when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reports that deputies were contacted on Nov. 27 about the startling discovery in the Saltillo area. Deputies later determined that what...
ualrpublicradio.org
Alabama coal miners begin their 20th month on strike
Hundreds of coal miners in Brookwood, Ala., reached a milestone Thursday: They've spent 20 months on strike. That's well past the six-week average for strikes, according to Bloomberg Law. The miners believe it's the longest strike in Alabama's history. They have continued demanding their employer, Warrior Met Coal, restore the...
Tennessee fan takes victory over Alabama to new level
Tennessee fan gets Vols victory over Alabama tattooed on him. The post Tennessee fan takes victory over Alabama to new level appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
