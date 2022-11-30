ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain and blustery winds; temps dip in the upcoming week

Grab those umbrellas because another storm system has arrived New York City. Rain and blustery winds; temps dip in the upcoming …. Grab those umbrellas because another storm system has arrived New York City. Massive fire rips through top floor of Harlem apartment …. A five-alarm fire in a Manhattan...
Rain in the weekend forecast for New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the low- and mid-40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of just 44 degrees, which is four degrees below normal. Fortunately, the winds were kept at bay and sunshine was plentiful.
Westchester's Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle Train Station

If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gift ideas, the Holiday Market in Westchester is the place to be. More than 40 women- and minority-owned businesses have set up shop outdoors at the New Rochelle Train Station. Westchester’s Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle …. If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind...
Water is dangerously cold even if the weather is warm

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - It may sound obvious, but New York state leaders are reminding people the water is cold. They say it can be easy to forget during a bright, mild day but being tempted by your kayak for one more paddle without proper planning is a bad idea.
The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate PIX-mas in NYC

Every year Carol Ann Hoard and Tisha Dedmon come up to New York City from Shelby, North Carolina to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting. So, of course, PIX11 had to invite them to Our Very Own tree-lighting ceremony on the PIX Plaza Friday morning. The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate...
Photographer Ravie B. makes picture day free for low-income NYC students

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Photographer Raven B. Varona, professionally known as Ravie B., prides herself on knowing the “best side” of her subjects. After more than a decade of shooting concerts, events, celebrities, and artists all around the world — the Bronx native is shifting her focus to capturing the “best side” of students across New York City.
Could NYC make bus rides free?

Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
People are leaving New York to head to these cities

NEW YORK - A new report says that New York is one of the U.S. cities that homeowners are most likely to leave. The Redfin report says New York is third behind San Francisco and Los Angeles for the most homebuyers looking to leave. Homebuyers leaving New York are most...
NYC public schools exempt from Mayor Adams’ trash plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams plans to enforce new trash regulations in April in an effort to make the city’s streets cleaner. However, trash has been piling up on the curbs in front of the city’s public schools in Harlem for days. Now, PIX11 has learned that schools will not be subject to […]
MTA announces plan to overhaul bus service in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The MTA is out with a new plan to overhaul bus service in Brooklyn.Right now, the plan is a draft, but it would add nine new bus routes in Brooklyn, speed up frequency on 24 lines and enhance connections throughout the boroughs.The goal is to help Brooklynites catch the bus without having to check a schedule."Our riders need a bus system that is actually, you know, newsflash, it needs to be faster than walking so that they can get where they need to go in a reasonable time," MTA Chair Janno Lieber said.New Yorkers can weigh in on the plan during 18 virtual workshops starting Jan. 11."I want to encourage everybody because this is a draft plan. That draft plan only gets better if people participate," Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said.
Strong wind knocks down trees in NYC

NEW YORK - A cold front moving across the New York area brought widespread rain showers and strong wind gusts on Wednesday. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 30 mph to 40 mph along the coast. A Wind Advisory was in effect for Brooklyn and Queens, all of Long Island and Connecticut, and parts of the Hudson Valley and northwestern New Jersey.
NYC Housing Calendar, Dec. 1-8

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
Common makes Broadway debut in 'Between Riverside and Crazy'

"Between Riverside and Crazy” is about an ex-cop and his paroled son trying to hang onto their Upper West Side rent-controlled apartment. Actor and rapper Common makes his Broadway debut in the show. Common makes Broadway debut in ‘Between Riverside …. "Between Riverside and Crazy” is about an...
NYC nurses sound battle cry over staffing crisis

New York City hospital nurses, who were on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic, are now facing a severe shortages of nurses. New York City hospital nurses, who were on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic, are now facing a severe shortages of nurses. Mindset coach shares tips to combat...
