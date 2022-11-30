NEW YORK -- The MTA is out with a new plan to overhaul bus service in Brooklyn.Right now, the plan is a draft, but it would add nine new bus routes in Brooklyn, speed up frequency on 24 lines and enhance connections throughout the boroughs.The goal is to help Brooklynites catch the bus without having to check a schedule."Our riders need a bus system that is actually, you know, newsflash, it needs to be faster than walking so that they can get where they need to go in a reasonable time," MTA Chair Janno Lieber said.New Yorkers can weigh in on the plan during 18 virtual workshops starting Jan. 11."I want to encourage everybody because this is a draft plan. That draft plan only gets better if people participate," Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said.

