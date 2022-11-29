Former MSU football DC wins coach of the year award

Mike Tressel is known to many Spartans fans for his contributions to the Michigan State football program. Tressel was on staff at Michigan State from 2007 until 2020. He served as a linebackers coach and special teams coordinator from 2007-2014 and as defensive coordinator from 2015-2019 on Mark Dantonio’s staff.

When the coaching change was made, Mel Tucker retained Tressel as the safeties coach, but Tressel decided to depart East Lansing for the defensive coordinator job at Cincinnati.

Now, Tressel is continuing his strong performance as a defensive coordinator, and he has earned honors for his work.

Tressel is the 2022 AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

