ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Holiday blow mold decoration thefts on the rise

By Melissa Farenish
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsyLk_0jRppDKC00

Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville.

Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards.

South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made Monday in which a suspect stole 15 blow molds from a yard on Southern Avenue.

"We're currently canvassing the area for cameras that may have caught something," Embeck said.

Theft of holiday yard decor also was reported in Duboistown as well, Embeck said. "We've been investigating, but we don't have any leads." Third shift officers are aware and have been patrolling neighborhoods, he added.

What are blow molds, you may ask? They are three-dimensional plastic figures made by blasting air to mold hot plastic into hollow molds. They are typically painted and have lights inside so that they glow at night.

Many of the manufacturers who began making them in the 1950s have since gone out of business. They are considered a collector's item for many holiday decor enthusiasts.

Thieves also have struck in Williamsport.

Heather Duitch, who lives in the city's East End, said someone stole six blow molds from her yard last weekend. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Duitch included pictures of four of the figures that were taken including Frosty the Snowman, Mickey and Minnie Mouse carolers, Santa Claus, and a bear. Duitch said she reported the incident to police.

"They are stealing the children's Christmas magic," Duitch said. "The price of ours that was stolen was over $1,000, but I don't even care about that. I care that some were my 6-year-old son's, some were passed down to us," Duitch said. She has reported the theft to police.

Another theft of a blow mold figure was reported in Montoursville Friday night. A Facebook post shows footage from a Ring doorbell camera of a man walking away with the plastic figure.

Longtime decorator Matt McCarrier, who lives at what was once dubbed Christmas Corner in South Williamsport, hasn't put any of his Christmas blow molds in his yard this year. Instead, a sign hangs on his fence at the corner of E. Mountain Avenue and Route 15 that says, "No more displays thanks to thieves."

McCarrier, a collector of the vintage blow mold figures, made the decision to not to decorate for Christmas after thieves stole six Halloween blow mold figures in October. Though McCarrier reported the theft to police, his blow molds still have not been recovered.

Related reading: The Grinch came early this year - thief steals blow molds from South Williamsport's Christmas Corner

McCarrier added that his neighbors had two figures stolen from their yard over Thanksgiving, which were not even up for 24 hours before they disappeared.

"Some are very valuable, collectors' items," McCarrier said.

Many of the older blow molds have accrued in value over the years. eBay currently shows more than 1,800 outdoor blow mold figures for sale, with some going for $1,000 or more.

"I think the bad thing is, people see the worth with auctions, eBay, marketplace, etc., and see them now outside and think, free game," McCarrier said.

When asked if thieves are selling the blow molds for cash, Embeck said he thinks it's possible. McCarrier said he's not sure what the thieves are doing with the figures at this point. He hasn't seen any of his stolen blow molds online.

"I hope whoever gets caught. So much joy has been ruined for the community," McCarrier said.

Embeck said the police's biggest help on solving such crimes has come from the public. He encourages anyone who may have information about the South Williamsport thefts to contact police at 570-327-8152.

Information about Williamsport and Montoursville thefts can be reported to Williamsport Bureau of Police at 570-327-7560, or Montoursville Police Department at 570-368-2488.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Hoodie key to identifying alleged backpack thief

Williamsport, Pa. — Police stopped a man wearing a hoodie matching the description of one stolen from a downtown business on November 23. Runell Lewis Hairston allegedly used the piece of clothing to wear over a stolen backpack filled with items reported missing, police said. The 30-year-old Hairston was stopped near the 500 block of E. 3rd Street when police identified the hoodie. Hairston allegedly entered an opened back door...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Grinch caught! Local news story leads to recovery of stolen blow mold decorations

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Christmas magic returned for several children in Williamsport when their beloved holiday blow molds were recovered Wednesday. The recovery of the blow molds and arrest of two suspects came less than a day after Northcentralpa.com published an article about the recent theft of the holiday decorations. Two South Williamsport residents were arrested and charged for the thefts, which had occurred in South Williamsport, Williamsport, Montoursville, and surrounding areas in recent weeks. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local goldsmith helps police identify nearly $5,000 worth of stolen jewelry

Williamsport, Pa. — A former employee at a local jewelry store was arrested and charged after nearly $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise was discovered. State Police in Montoursville served warrants on Melissa Marie Badger’s residence and vehicle on Aug. 17 after an investigation into the thefts. The 42-year-old Badger worked for Marc Williams Goldsmith from April to July of this year, allegedly stealing approximately $4,949 worth of jewelry. Williams personally helped identify the stolen items after they were discovered. Badger was charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. Badger posted $25,000 unsecured bail on Dec. 1. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Biichle on Dec. 8 for a preliminary hearing on the charges. Docket sheet
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Elderly victim loses $500 in phone scam

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An 83-year-old woman in Snyder County fell for a telephone scam when a male suspect called and claimed she won money from Publishers Clearing House. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect called the victim on Nov. 23 and told her to obtain a debit gift card from CVS. The woman was then instructed to provide the card numbers to pay for $500 of taxes on the money she won. Police say the woman realized afterward that she was the victim of a scam. Thousands of Americans fall victim to these scams every year, with the Philadelphia FBI reporting that older Pennsylvanians lost over $77 million in 2021.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm enchants holiday shoppers

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County Christmas shop has the largest selection of Christmas decorations in the state. It’s an attraction many look forward to. Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm in Milton started as a Christmas tree farm in 1986 before transforming into the largest Christmas shop in the commonwealth. “By 2012 we […]
MILTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Police investigate shooting at Hazle Twp. Walmart

Scranton travel agency offers military educational …. Scranton travel agency offers military educational tour. Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm enchants holiday shoppers. Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm enchants holiday shoppers. Three in custody after Hazle Township Walmart shooting. Three in custody after Hazle Township Walmart shooting. Identity theft concerns...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Former fire department treasurer charged with theft

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A former treasurer has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from a volunteer fire department in Union County. State police say Leann Fisher, 48, took $351,978 from the White Deer Township Fire Department while serving as the department treasurer between December of 2018 and July of this year.
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

18-year-old arrested for car thefts

Osceola, Pa. — Police were led on a chase Wednesday when they received a report of a stolen car in Tioga County Jacob Canfield, 18, of Osceola, was arrested a short time later for stealing a victim's dark blue 2016 Subaru Legacy from their home in Middlebury Center, state police at Mansfield say. Troopers saw Canfield driving the Subaru at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 23 on Locey Creek Road in Osceola...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Report: Shots fired outside Hazle Twp. Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — Police are actively investigating a shooting scene in the parking lot of the Walmart in Hazle Township, our newsgathering partners at WBRE/WYOU TV are reporting. Police were called to the 700 block of Airport Road in the Walmart parking lot for an investigation into a shooting...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fireball in the sky—or meteor?—captured on local security camera

A local security camera in Muncy, Pennsylvania was able to capture the exact moment a large ball of light went hurdling across the sky. The video posted to the "Lycoming County Past, Present, & Future" Facebook page can be seen below. According to multiple reports, the fireball was seen, or captured on camera, in over twelve states now. Most of the reported sightings of the possible meteor were in parts of Canada and throughout the eastern United States, including this video from Virginia below. For the full story and more information on the meteor, click here.
MUNCY, PA
wkok.com

State Troopers Mum on ‘Car in Creek’

SHAMOKIN DAM — State troopers say they have no information to release on an accident involving a car into a creek Friday in Monroe Township, Snyder County. We have a photo from the Hummels Wharf Fire Company posted on WKOK.com. CSR 911 dispatchers say the incident was along Park Road around 2pm. Volunteer first responders, Kellers Auto Body and state police were among those on the scene. Also, no info from PSP on a crash earlier this week on Routes 11 & 15 in Hummels Wharf.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man unhappy with service throws taco at restaurant employee

Muncy, Pa. — A man threw his taco at a Taco Bell employee because he was upset his order was not correct, police say. State police at Montoursville say Michael Meyer, 43, of Hughesville, then proceeded to smear tacos on the windows near the entrance of the restaurant in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of Nov. 18. Police cited Meyer with harassment and disorderly conduct.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman pushed down, door kicked in

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of kicking a door off the hinges and entering a home will appear in court at the beginning of December. Court records show Alvin Griffin, 33, will appear before Judge Nancy Butts for criminal pre-trial motions in regards to his case. Griffin was charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing and a slew of other offenses in October after a woman came forward with accusations. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man gets 17.5 years in prison for sending meth via UPS

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Danville man has been sentenced to 17.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine via a UPS package. Officials say James Edwards King III, 45, was sentenced to 210 months in prison for sending a UPS package containing over 50 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine. Investigators said King and his co-defendant […]
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pipe-wielding suspect stabbed during attack on man

Lock Haven, Pa. — A man suffering from a stab wound on his chest ended up being the aggressor in a domestic situation, according to police. Officer Paul Gramley of the Lock Haven Police Department arrived at a home near the 300 block of N. Henderson Street to find Alan Wayne Confer injured on a nearby porch. The 42-year-old Mill Hall resident was treated by EMS and transported to UMPC in Williamsport, police said. ...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy