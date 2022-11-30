Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Las Vegas billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stateline gaming win best in a decade
STATELINE, Nev. — It’s no surprise that Stateline casinos win was up nearly $30 million since July 1. Last year’s Caldor Fire evacuation in September and the 2020 coronavirus hangover both made a dent in the casinos take over the last two years. But buoyed by decent...
KOLO TV Reno
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -DEC. 1 UPDATE: It appears that a fireball went over western and central Nevada on Wednesday night, according to Paul McFarlane, director of the Fleischmann Planetarium and Science Center at the University of Nevada, Reno. McFarlane noted reports of the object going through the sky on social...
KOLO TV Reno
2024 Primary: South Carolina goes first, but Nevada moves up
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada’s bid to go first in the 2024 presidential primary calendar has falen short, but the state’s democrats are still celebrating. The vote by the Democratic National Convention’s Rules and By-Laws Committee came one day after the president made his recommendation known and follows his thoughts on the issue. South Carolina will head the primary calendar.
WATCH: Time lapses of Lake Mead marinas
Perspective is needed when thinking and talking about the future of the marinas and boat launches at Lake Mead. For that perspective, picture the Statue of Liberty on the Las Vegas Strip, Lake Mead has dropped more than its height. Over the last 38 years, Lake Mead's water level has dropped around 170 feet, currently at 1,032' above sea level. This is only 2.3' higher than last summer's lowest level. Another way to have perspective on the water loss is to watch time-lapse animations showing the water receding at the affected marinas and boat launches.
KOLO TV Reno
Vegas walkaway recaptured
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man who walked away from the Casa Grande Transitional Housing unit in Las Vegas has been recaptured. Ashley Daniels walked away from the unit on Nov. 21 and was recaptured on Thursday morning. He has been serving a sentence of 18-48 months for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle since May of 2021.
Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, slows traffic: more coming
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first of back-to-back winter storms brought one foot (30 centimeters) of snow and an avalanche warning to the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe and intermittently shutting down interstate traffic west of Reno. A winter storm warning remained in effect through 4 a.m. Friday from Mammoth Lakes […]
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe Valley may get a cannabis consumption lounge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe Valley cannabis dispensary has been given a chance to open a cannabis consumption lounge. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Wednesday gave a prospective license to The Venue at Sol Cannabis, the only location in Washoe County to receive a chance to operate a consumption lounge.
Two feet of snow falls in the Sierra this week with more coming Saturday
The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts.Mountain highways reopened under sunny skies Friday and classes resumed two hours late at schools around the lake where they were closed on Thursday.A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Friday but a new one goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday into Monday morning for most of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north...
scitechdaily.com
Startling – Elevated Levels of Arsenic Found in Nevada’s Private Wells
Numerous residential wells need improved drinking water treatment and monitoring, according to the study. Private wells are the main source of drinking water for 182,000 individuals in Nevada outside of its busy cities. However, a recent study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment reveals that some of the tested Nevada private wells are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state, or health-based guidelines. Drinking water tainted with metals like arsenic may have harmful consequences on one’s health.
smartcitiesdive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
KOLO TV Reno
Travel Nevada releases Shop Local Holiday Shopping Guide
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tis the season for holiday shopping, if you’re still trying to find the perfect gift for your loved ones, Travel Nevada released a Nevada Pride Shopping Guide. Meant to help you find the perfect gift for loved ones. Unique gifts that feature connections to the Silver State.
FOX Reno
One of Washoe Valley's fire stations permanently closed after bat infestation
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue officials have permanently closed the Bowers Mansion fire station in Washoe Valley after a bat infestation this summer. The board of fire commissioners voted last month to allow fire officials to shutter Station 30, one...
nevadacurrent.com
Feds list Dixie Valley toad, found only in Nevada, as endangered
A rare Nevada toad at the center of a lawsuit over a geothermal energy project will be listed under the Endangered Species Act, federal wildlife managers said Thursday. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the Dixie Valley toad will be listed as endangered and provided permanent federal protections. The toad was protected under a rare emergency order in April, and those emergency protections expire Dec. 2.
news3lv.com
Nevada's Silver Alert policy changed after elderly couple went missing, husband died
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After an Indiana man died in rural Nevada earlier this year, the state has now changed the way it issues Silver Alerts for missing elderly people. Ronnie and Beverly Barker were on an RV trip from Oregon to Arizona in March....
Fox5 KVVU
Start of construction on All Net Arena project in Las Vegas delayed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The All Net Resort & Arena project was narrowly granted a delay by Clark County to start construction by a deadline of September 2023. The project on a 27-acre stretch of land off Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara had a construction start deadline of fall of this year. Project officials told the Clark County Zoning commission that numerous tasks had been completed, from clearing debris and prior construction, to securing various permits and agreements.
KOLO TV Reno
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Rural Housing will be opening its Section 8 Housing wait list on Dec. 9. The list will remain open until Dec. 16 and covers all counties except for Washoe and Clark. Those who need information about assistance in Washoe County should contact the Reno Housing Authority.
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump again in Clark County; flu patients also increasing
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County jumped by more than 15% over the past week as cases continue to increase during the holiday season.
lasvegastribune.net
West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony
West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony. Topping Out Event on November 14, 2022, Celebrates Milestone With Last Beam Placed In The. Hospital’s Structure As It Continues Construction. LAS VEGAS, NV — SR Construction, a full-service design-build general contractor, is honored to have participated in the...
Aerosmith forced to cancel Las Vegas Strip show
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rock band Aerosmith announced the cancellation of its show on Friday evening due to an illness. According to the band’s Twitter page, lead singer Steven Tyler is “unwell and unable to perform,” and was forced to cancel the show Friday evening as a result. The show was set to begin at […]
KOLO TV Reno
Advocates bring awareness to HIV ahead of World AIDs Day
Joan Latimer submitted this doorbell camera video of the fireball/bolide that went across the Nevada sky on Nov. 30, 2022. This was taken near the Dayton Valley Golf Course. Skies will clear overnight, with a sunny, chilly Friday on the way. Watch for icy spots for the morning commute. Another storm will move into the region Saturday evening, and persist through Sunday. More snow is likely, with winter driving conditions possible at all elevations. -Jeff.
Comments / 1