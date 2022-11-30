ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Newburgh breaks ground on new fire station

NEWBURGH– Ground was broken Thursday for a new fire station in the town of Newburgh. The existing station was built by volunteers and served the town for a lot of years but an inspector found it needed extensive repairs that would be expensive. The new fire station will be...
NEWBURGH, ME
New patient rules for visitors at Northern Light EMMC

BANGOR- Some good news for patients and families at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The hospital has announced an expanded visitation schedule for the foreseeable future. Adult inpatients can have 2 visitors between the hours of 8am to 8pm. End of life patients can have 2 visitors...
BANGOR, ME
Maine Better Transportation Association hosts 71st annual transportation conference

AUGUSTA — The Maine Better Transportation Association held its 71st annual Maine Transportation conference in Augusta Thursday morning. More than 700 transportation leaders gathered in Augusta Civic Center where members connected on the latest transportation news and shared the newest technology. This is the first time the event has...
AUGUSTA, ME
Man in 2021 standoff at Brewer Walmart sentenced

BANGOR– A former Portland man was sentenced today for his part in a standoff with Brewer police back in 2021. Patrick Mullen was sentenced by the U.S. District court to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty back on February 10th of 2022.
BANGOR, ME
Enfield man killed in pedestrian-related crash at exit 184 off I-95

BANGOR — A person is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash on an I-95 off ramp in Bangor. Maine State Police say at 6:18 Friday night, they responded to a crash at exit 184 off I-95 in Bangor. They say 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda...
BANGOR, ME
Bangor’s Festival of Lights will go rain or shine

BANGOR – Bangor Rotary Club members came on the Good Morning Show today to give rundown details on Saturday’s parade. There will be a special float included this year as well, designed by local artist Joe Rizzo. Watch the full video interview for all the details on Saturday’s...
BANGOR, ME
Update to police incident in Medway that closed road and local schools

MEDWAY– The road has re-opened and according to the East Millinocket Police Department “a peaceful resolution has been reached” to the situation. More information should be released soon. Medway Road in Medway between Grindstone Rd and Pattagumpus Rd is closed due to a police incident.
MEDWAY, ME
Realty of Maine welcomes new owners

BANGOR–Realty of Maine is under new ownership. David Sleeper started the company on Main Street in Bangor back in 1999. His daughter Beth Roybal and his daughter-in-law Julie Sleeper were preparing to take over the business when the pandemic hit. Tuesday, the duo officially celebrated their co-ownership of the...
BANGOR, ME
Bar Harbor sets up buoy tree downtown

BAR HARBOR– ‘Twas weeks before Christmas, and all through the town, Bar Harbor’s Chamber of Commerce and community members gathered around. Bringing dozens of buoys to their park’s Christmas tree, and stringing them all up for see. Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce executive director Alf Anderson...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Police make arrest following 12 hour standoff

MEDWAY — Thursday at little after midnight the East Millinocket Police Department received reports of shots being fired at a residence on Medway Road in Medway. The first arriving officers on the scene reportedly observed a male exit the residence, fire shots from a rifle and then return inside the home.
MEDWAY, ME
Penobscot Grand Jury hands down indictments

A Lagrange man arrested by Bangor Police on an outstanding attempted murder warrant has now been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury. Patrick Lloyd, 36 was originally from Massachusetts and that is where the attempted murder charge came from. When police stopped Lloyd, they found a handgun hidden in...
BANGOR, ME
Pet of the Week

BANGOR – Kathryn Ravenscraft from The Bangor Humane Society came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss the pet of the week. Three year old Dexter is up for adoption at Bangor Humane. For all the details, watch the full video interview, and check out BangorHumane.org.
BANGOR, ME
Many indictments handed down by Kennebec County Grand Jury

AUGUSTA– The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport man on attempted murder charges. Steven Pratt, 39, allegedly fired gunshots into a vehicle in which his ex-girlfriend and her friend were traveling. The alleged incident happened on the China Road in Winslow back in October. No one was...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
Somerset County recount

AUGUSTA- A recount will be held Monday to determine a winner in the very close race for a seat with the Somerset County Commissioners. A candidate in the district five race won by just a single vote and the recount will be held to determine who will get to serve as commissioner.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
Drug bust in Corinna Tuesday night

CORINNA– Two men are facing charges after a drug bust in Corinna. As part of an ongoing investigation, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and other local law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in the Maple Ridge Home Park in Corinna last night. They say the search...
CORINNA, ME
Crash causes road closure

LINCOLN — Route 2 in Lincoln was closed Wednesday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash. Crews responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. between Pleasant Street and Highland Avenue. Captain Cory Stratton with the Lincoln Fire Department says crews arrived on scene to find two telephone poles downed and...
LINCOLN, ME
Palmyra woman indicted in fire of her own home

SKOWHEGAN– The Somerset County Grand Jury has indicted a Palmyra woman accused of setting her home on fire. Alison Trask, 44 was indicted for arson, aggravated criminal mischief, domestic violence reckless conduct and domestic violence terrorizing. State Police say Trask started a fire on the Warren Hill Road in...
PALMYRA, ME

