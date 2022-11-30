Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands of pork loins given away for ‘Operation Christmas Meal’ in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Cars lined up at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Friday morning as the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation and Iowa Select Farms gave away 5,000 free 5-pound pork loins as part of “Operation Christmas Meal.” Gates opened around 5 a.m. but workers said cars started lining up around 1:30 a.m. The drive-thru giveaway […]
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Department hiring Public Safety Telecommunicators
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Police Department is looking for Public Safety Telecommunicators. Responsibilities for the position include the following:. Receives calls for police, fire, and emergency medical services via 911 and other telephone lines. Determines the nature of the complaint by asking appropriate questions. Routes non-service calls...
Space heater may be to blame for Des Moines house fire, DMFD says
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were able to safely escape a burning Des Moines home early Thursday morning and officials believe they know what caused the fire. The residents of a home in the 1500 block of 17th Street were awakened by the fire just before 5:30 a.m. Lt. Jamie Sauter with the Des […]
KCCI.com
Hip-hop concert causes controversy at Riverview Park
DES MOINES, Iowa — There's a debate over the type of music allowed at a popular Des Moines concert series at Riverview Park. Fans at the north side park have been able to listen to just about every kind of music at the new Amphitheater. But now we're learning about a disagreement surrounding hip-hop music played on the stage.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man who hit motorcyclist with pickup truck charged
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with his pickup truck faces charges. It happened back in August on East Douglas Avenue near Hubbell Avenue. Police say security video captured Bradley Morgan running down the motorcycle as it sat at a stop...
star1025.com
Polk County Clinics, Hospitals, Urgent Cares, and ERs Experiencing High Volumes
A message from the Polk County Medical Coordination Center – Broadlawns Medical Center ● The Iowa Clinic ● MercyOne ● Polk County Health Department ● Primary Health Care ● UnityPoint Health – Des Moines ● VA Central Iowa Health Care System:. “Polk...
Gold coin worth $1,800 found in Iowa Red Kettle
Every donation counts when it comes to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, but some coins count for a little more.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
Radio Iowa
Road conditions rapidly changing as storm moves across Iowa
Thousand of homes and businesses are without power today (Tuesday) as the winter storm moves across the state. Council Bluffs and Des Moines are the hardest hit by the outages. Out on the roadways, Sergeant Alex Dinkla, of the Iowa State Patrol says driving conditions have been getting worse. “Much...
1380kcim.com
One Driver Seriously Injured, Another Killed In Guthrie County Accidents This Week
The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office has released details of two serious-injury accidents they’ve responded to over the past several days. The first accident occurred at approximately 12:19 p.m. Tuesday southeast of Panora on 310th Street. Authorities say a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, operated by 36-year-old Gwen Ellen Nickel of Guthrie Center, was traveling westbound on the roadway and lost control due to slick road conditions. The vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes, entered the south ditch, and rolled, ejecting the driver. Nickel was transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services with suspected serious injuries. The second accident occurred at approximately 10:56 a.m. yesterday (Wednesday) on Highway 44, east of Panora. According to law enforcement, a 2016 Ford F250 and trailer, driven by 74-year-old Dennis Adrian Tatman of Dallas Center, was traveling eastbound and suddenly entered the south ditch. First responders administered life-saving measures at the scene until an air ambulance arrived to airlift Tatman to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, where he later died.
KCCI.com
Parents raise concerns about Jordan Creek Town Center security camera
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A security camera at Jordan Creek Town Center is causing some anxiety for a Knoxville family. However, mall managers say the camera is not invading anyone’s privacy. The camera is mounted above a baby changing station. Tavian Muniz and Amber Roberts visited the...
who13.com
Get an energy boost while shopping
Take a shopping break at Rise & Grind Nutrition. Owners Nick and Lacey Haynes share the benefits of their teas and shakes. Rise & Grind Nutrition is located at 1515 Main St. Suite 111 in Ankeny. Enjoy specials at Dazzling in the District on December 3rd. Learn more at thedistrictpt.com.
KCCI.com
Close Up: Teen sentenced for role in deadly shooting outside of East High School
DES MOINES, Iowa — This week on Close Up, a teenager who pleaded guilty in the deadly drive-by outside of East High School is sentenced to 20 years in prison. We take a look at what the city of Des Moines is doing to prevent the odor problem in the city.
Iowa winter weather: Snow, wintry mix cover much of the state
IOWA, USA — Snow is falling across much of Iowa Tuesday as temperatures continue dropping into sub-freezing territory. Local 5 Meteorologist Dave Downey visited Webster County to see what northwest Iowa looked like, noting that many roads within Webster, Greene, Boone and Calhoun counties were at least partially covered with snow for most of the day.
Des Moines Business Record
Nonprofit group eyes converting WDM hotel into apartments for women taking part in jail diversion program
A nonprofit has an agreement to purchase West Des Moines hotel property that would be converted into supportive housing for women taking part in a jail diversion program, the organization’s executive director told the Business Record. The Beacon, a nonprofit group that provides housing for women in crisis, is...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 2
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Terrance Wimmer of Granger was traveling on Xavier Avenue when he lost control, and the vehicle entered the ditch and struck a fence. No injuries were reported. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5,000, and damage to the fence was estimated at $500. Wimmer was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.
northernnewsnow.com
Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop
TWO HARBORS, MN -- A suspected bank robber was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls Wednesday night. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Des Moines, IA. Authorities say...
KCCI.com
How will Iowa businesses fare when the first-in-the-nation caucuses go away?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The financial impact oflosing Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses is huge. Just ask the owner of Raygun Shirts, which got its big boost when it opened its doors shortly before the 2008 Iowa caucuses and the national exposure it brought him. “Yeah, we kind of went all...
KCCI.com
Iowans react to possibility of losing first-in-the-nation status
DES MOINES, Iowa — If Iowa loses itsfirst-in-the-nation caucus status, many Des Moines businesses will take a huge hit. The first Democratic caucus has had a home in Iowa since 1972. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to residents and businesses about the state potentially losing the opportunity to showcase Democratic...
KCCI.com
RSV contributes to record-breaking weekend at Blank Children’s Hospital ER
DES MOINES, Iowa — Last Saturday, the Blank Children's Hospital ER registered 165 pediatric patients — themost in any 24-hour period. "We are seeing record numbers of respiratory illness. RSV is probably the majority of those," said Dr. Wendy Woods, Blank Children's Hospital. RSV strongly affects infants to...
Comments / 0