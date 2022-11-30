Read full article on original website
Kansas State Football: What A Ride
This article seems premature, but I’m going to be straight with y’all. When I started writing for Bring On The Cats in 2018, I didn’t expect to be writing about the Wildcats in the Big 12 Championship game in 2022. Don’t get me wrong, I thought Chris Klieman would be successful, but I was thinking more of an 8 year build, not a 4 year build with a lost Covid season (obviously didn’t see that one coming) thrown into the mix, and yet, here we are, getting ready to watch the Cats take on the Horned Frogs.
TCU vs. Kansas State: Big 12 Championship Game pick, prediction
TCU looks to sew up what looks like a guaranteed berth in the College Football Playoff when it faces off against challenger Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. Win or lose, it appears that TCU and first-year head coach Sonny Dykes should clinch one of the final four bids in ...
Daily Delivery: Yes, Fitz thinks Kansas State beats TCU, but here's why he thinks it happens
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Instead of offering his typical On the Line version of the DD today, Fitz shares that he believes Kansas State will win Saturday's Big 12 Championship game, but this video provides the why. At Tuesday's weekly press conference, Fitz asked Coach Chris Klieman and the provided players to define this K-State team after 12 games, and the answers provided a sense of calm and confidence that made Fitz believe the Wildcats are ready to upset TCU.
Texas, Kansas Win To Give Big 12 Lead in BIG EAST Battle
Texas and Kansas each won its games in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on Thursday, giving the Big 12 a one-game lead in the series of games between the two conferences. Texas beat Creighton, 72-67, Kansas defeated Seton Hall, 91-65, while Oklahoma State went to No. 8 UConn and fell, 74-64.
Kansas State vs. Wichita State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Wichita State 4-3; Kansas State 6-1 The Wichita State Shockers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Passionate K-State couple from Wichita among wave of purple heading to Texas
A purple wave of Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcat fans will be rolling into the Lone Star State Friday to see their Wildcats play Texas Christian University (TCU) in the Big 12 Championship Game.
The coaching error Jerome Tang regretted most after Kansas State’s loss at Butler
“We as a staff have to do a better job of making sure he gets more touches.”
Sports in Kansas 2022 Football Coach of the Year Honors Announced
Sports in Kansas Coach of the Year by Class Announced. Over 30 media members in Kansas in all parts of the state determine our awards, along with input from Conor Nicholl and Bethany Bowman, then finalized by Chet Kuplen of Sports in Kansas. Congrats to the Coaches of the Year that were honored this week at our all-state event – powered by Mammoth Sports Construction, Nex-Tech Wireless, SAFE, and Watco. All-State teams by classification and non-senior teams will be out 12/3-12/5. Bios/capsules are from Conor Nicholl of Sports in Kansas. Be sure to check back for more professional photos from the creative team we had in attendance and follow along for more postseason awards, honors, patches, apparel coming out over the weekend. Click here for all of the COY FINALISTS.
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant
Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
2 Topeka couples on cruise cut short by rogue wave that killed passenger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka couples were among those on a cruise cut short first by an accident, then by a rogue wave that took a passenger’s life. Pam and Tom Trusdale planned the trip of a lifetime to Antarctica. “We were going to get to do a...
Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]
Strong cold front moves through this evening bringing a 30 degree drop
**WIND ADVISORY** – 9:00am to midnight Friday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. **WIND ADVISORY** – 5:00pm to midnight Friday – Clay, Cloudy, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington counties. A very strong cold...
‘Beatles’ tribute band, ‘The Fab Four,’ set to perform in Kansas, here’s when
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Local “Beatles” fans are encouraged to start reserving their tickets for the upcoming performance of “The Fab Four” early next year at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The Fab Four is an Emmy Award winning Beatles tribute band known for their attention to detail and note-for-note renditions of classic Beatles tunes. They […]
After Thursday fires in windy conditions, firefighters hoping to avoid repeat Friday; Marion County fire burns up to 1,500 acres
Area fire crews were busy Thursday putting out fires in far less than ideal conditions, and they are hoping to avoid a repeat Friday. There was a concern about a potential structure fire at Emporia’s Village Elementary shortly before 4:45 am Friday, but Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says there was no actual fire. Instead, a furnace unit was functioning as intended, although it didn’t have its front facing attached, so crews went available shortly after an initial investigation.
Mask requirements begin to return in Topeka amid COVID-19, RSV and Influenza worries
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Face masks will soon return to Topeka’s Municipal Court building amid rising COVID-19 levels in Shawnee County. The City of Topeka Director of Communications Gretchen Spiker reports that starting on Monday, Dec. 5, the Municipal Court building will bring back a face mask requirement for all employees and visitors of the court. […]
Woman forks over $800 in Walmart gift card in jury-duty scam in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is out $800 in Walmart gift cards after a jury-duty scam in Manhattan, authorities said. Riley County police were investigating a “theft by deception” around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Princeton Place in Manhattan. According to Riley County police...
Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant
TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
