To Nevadans, Mesquite is known as the last town before or after you cross the state line from or to a small pocket of Arizona. People in the state are also aware that it is a popular spot for spotting wild horses that roam the desert landscape. However, Nevada is a big state and Mesquite might be a good place to stop and rest before heading anywhere else. That also means finding a good place to eat.

MESQUITE, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO