Read full article on original website
Related
American fans captivated by US team's World Cup run
The United States soccer team captivated the nation with its brief World Cup run
Netherlands knocks U.S. out of World Cup
Denzel Dumfries scored the third goal after assisting on the first two and the Netherlands eliminated the U.S. men's national team 3-1 in a Round of 16 knockout game at the World Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Saturday. Daley Blind added a goal and an assist for the Netherlands, who will play Friday against the Argentina-Australia winner from later Saturday. Memphis Depay put the Dutch ahead in the 10th...
WHIO Dayton
Neymar trains ahead of Brazil's game in last 16 of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar was back training on Saturday, doing drills with the ball and taking shots on goal only two days before Brazil's match against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The good news for the five-time champions came the...
NBC Sports
Switzerland Equalizes Score in First Half of Group G Finale
Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game. In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022: Bracket, standings as Brazil fall to Cameroon, Uruguay eliminated on South Korea win
We're reaching the business end of the World Cup group stage with the group stage finally over on Friday and the knockout stage set to begin on Saturday. France, Australia, Portugal, England, Senegal, United States, Netherlands, Argentina, Poland, Morocco, Croatia, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil have booked their passage to the round of 16. For the first time since the 1994 World Cup in the United States, no team managed to claim all nine possible points.
Griezmann helping France teammates shine at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Antoine Griezmann is relishing his new role helping others at the World Cup rather than worrying about scoring for France. Griezmann is third on his country’s all-time list of scorers with 42 goals, but in Qatar he is playing in a right midfield role in a 4-3-3 formation and has yet to score. Heading into the round of 16 against Poland on Sunday, he’s not stressed about it.
‘Very upset’: Flick calls for Germany reboot after humiliating World Cup exit
Germany’s coach said his country would have to ‘do things differently’ if they were to compete for international honours again
Fans describe emotional turmoil during Team USA's last World Cup match
Saturday, Team USA played its final match in the World Cup. They lost three to one against the Netherlands in the first knock out round.
theScore
Biggest winners and losers from wildest World Cup group stage ever
Everyone, take a breath. A most remarkable World Cup group stage came to an appropriately thrilling conclusion on Friday, as the knockout round was solidified following several days of non-stop drama. Below, we look back on the opening round of the tournament in Qatar by examining the biggest winners and losers from the past fortnight.
Argentina vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez strike
Argentina play Australia at the World Cup as the knockout stage continues in Qatar. Lionel Messi will continue his quest to win the World Cup against an Australia team who defied the odds to reach the last-16, with a place in the quarter-finals now up for grabs. Netherlands defeated the USA in the early match, so the winner here will face the Dutch on Friday 9 December.Australia are looking to make history by reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time, but the Socceroos have already exceeded expectations by beating Denmark and Tunisia to second...
BBC
Alistair Johnston: Celtic agree deal for Canada right-back
Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Canada right-back Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal on a five-year-contract for an undisclosed fee. Johnston, 24, was part of Canada's World Cup squad and featured in their three group matches. He will be Celtic's second signing of the January window with defender Yuki...
NBC Sports
Serbia Matches Switzerland Early Goal in First Half
Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game. In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
NBC Sports
Brazil Fans at World Cup Send Well Wishes to Hospitalized Soccer Great Pelé
Brazil fans at the World Cup sent a get-well-soon message to Pelé. Ahead of a matchup against Cameroon, Brazilian fans in the stands behind the goal at Lusail Stadium held up a large banner that displayed an image of Pelé with the message “Get Well Soon.”. The...
BBC
Torquay United: 'More confidence' around squad says manager Gary Johnson
Torquay boss Gary Johnson says his side are showing signs they can turn around their disappointing results. The Gulls have failed to win any of their last six games following a 6-1 win over Aldershot Town a month ago. Johnson's side have lost 1-0 at Barnet and drawn 1-1 at...
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022 Serbia vs. Switzerland start time, betting odds, spread: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets
The Round of 16 begins in the 2022 World Cup on Saturday. Before that headline-grabbing slate arrives, group play comes to a close on Friday. Group G's squads are in action, with Serbia facing Switzerland. Serbia needs a win to advance, while Switzerland can be more conservative in this pressure-packed situation.
Time Out Global
You can watch the Australia vs Argentina game on massive public screens all over Sydney on Sunday
Instead of cheering on the Socceroos from the isolation of your couch, get a big hit of atmosphere with your FIFA World Cup viewing in the early hours of Sunday morning! Two big screens airing the Australia vs Argentina match will be set up at Darling Harbour, after the NSW government responded to fans’ pressure to set up a live site – Melbourne had one in Fed Square for the last match and Sydney was like, where’s ours at bro?
Saudi-Qatari Partnership Planning To Buy Liverpool Football Club, Confirms Saudi Legend
Reports of a Saudi-Qatari partnership planning to buy Liverpool from FSG have been confirmed by a Saudi legend.
CBS Sports
Tyson Fury taking unnecessary risks mentally, physically and financially in facing Derek Chisora a third time
If there's anything predictable about the historically unpredictable boxing journey of Tyson Fury, it's that the WBC heavyweight champion rarely lets a day go by without successfully controlling the current narrative at play. So it should come as no surprise that as the "Gyspy King" prepares to snap an eight-month...
SB Nation
Six Reds Progress to the Knock Out Stage
Liverpool have just seven total players playing for their countries in the World Cup, yet six of the seven have progressed through to the knock-out stage — with Darwin Núñez the only Red to miss out after Uruguay’s win in the early match slot today did not do enough to send them through.
BBC
Zebre Parma 17-45 Glasgow Warriors: Scots get first URC away win for 11 months
United Rugby Championship: Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors. Tries: Manjezi, Cancelliere, McDowall, Matthews 2, Miotti; Pen: Horne; Cons: Horne 6;. Glasgow Warriors picked up a first away win for 11 months in the United Rugby Championship by defeating Zebre Parma. Warriors struggled in the opening period and Pierre Bruno gave...
Comments / 0