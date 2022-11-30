ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Land in Thibodaux once owned by Francis T. Nicholls is up for sale

By Colin Campo, Daily Comet
 3 days ago
About 675 acres in Thibodaux, most of which once belonged to former Louisiana governor Francis T. Nicholls, is up for sale at an asking price of $14 million.

Established in the 1830s, Ridgefield Plantation was a sugar plantation thought to be established by George Seth Guion's father-in-law. The first home on the property was built by Guion, a prominent attorney from Assumption Parish, and his daughter, Caroline Zilpha Guion, who inherited it and later married Nicholls. Nicholls' former home is not for sale, only the acreage.

Nicholls, the namesake of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, was a lawyer, judge and a brigadier general in the Confederate Army during the Civil War. A Donaldsonville native, he served as governor from 1876 to 1880 and again from 1888 to 1892. Nicholls served as chief justice on the Louisiana Supreme Court from 1892 to 1911 and died the following year in his home on Ridgefield Plantation.

"Ridgefield was initially owned by his wife’s family, but it is my understanding he [Nicholls] lived on and owned Ridgefield for the better part of his adult life," Harold Block, the Thibodaux attorney handling the sale for the owners.

Ridgefield Plantation was also the location of a Union encampment, Camp Hubbard, during the Civil War.

Ridgefield, which spans 615 acres, is being sold along with 60 acres of adjoining property known as Richebourg. Nicholls never owned Richebourg. Together, the land has been appraised at $13.95 million.

Sugar-cane fields occupy most of the property. It is farmed by Triple K and M Farms, which has an agricultural lease through Dec. 31, 2023.

Ridgefield and Richebourg are traversed by seven roads, including La. 20, La. 3107, Parish Road and La. 3185. Ridgefield Road and Jefferson and Arms streets cross Ridgefield Plantation in a north-south direction. Surrounding both plantations are residential and commercial developments.

The last time Ridgefiled was put up for sale was in 1926.

