Rosemead, CA

Rosemead, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The La Puente High School basketball team will have a game with Rosemead High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.

La Puente High School
Rosemead High School
November 29, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

