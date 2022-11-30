Homedale, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

FILE - Two people place flowers at a growing memorial in front of a campus entrance sign for the University of Idaho on Nov. 16, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between the classes and the library, cramming for finals and looking forward to winter break. But on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, a little less than half the students appear to have switched to online classes after four of their classmates were brutally murdered. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Comments / 0