ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Section 4 boys swimming and diving: Results, top performers 2022-23

By Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gd0YW_0jRpo6Tx00

To report scores

Email: Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results by emailing bgmsports@gannett.com . Please submit with a name/contact number and make sure to include the sport and final score.

Dec. 2

Chenango Valley 83, Binghamton 56

200 medley relay: CV (Scott, Schultz, Sadykov, Tallant) 1:48.32; 200 freestyle: Fin Doloway (CV) 2:01.58; 50 freestyle: Amir Sadykov (CV) 23.25; 100 butterfly: Sadykov (CV) 57.26; 100 freestyle: Tyler Schultz (CV) 50.16; 500 freestyle: Doloway (CV) 5:45.81; 200 freestyler relay: CV (Demer, Hoyt, Savage, Paugh) 1:40.88; 100 backstroke: Dominic Scott (CV) 1:06.55; 100 breaststroke: Schultz (CV) 1:00.82; 400 freestyle relay: Binghamton (Clarke, Cokely, Walsh, Beesley) 4:33.65.

Nov. 29

Horseheads 146, Binghamton 28

200 Medley Relay: Horseheads (Monahan, Schooley, Tran, Wood); 200 IndividualMedley: Shoonfon Li (HHS) 1:56.63; 50 Freestyle: Kaden TenEyck (HHS) 23.71; Diving: Jackson Danna (HHS) 131.45; 100 Butterfly: Shoonfon Li (HHS) 56.09; 100 Freestyle: Cullin Cole (HHS) 47.83; 500 Freestyle:Alexander Villegas (HHS) 5:25.96; 200 Freestyle Relay: Horseheads (Cole, Li, Sullivan, Villegas)1:35.20; 100 Backstroke: Kaden TenEyck (HHS) 1:01.43; 100 Breaststroke: Aidan Schooley (HHS) 1:11.42; 400 Freestyle Relay: Horseheads (Li, Sullivan, Villegas, Cole) 3:32.95.

Vestal 52, Union-Endicott 50

200 medley relay: U-E (Andrew Bilotta, Collin Losinger, Nicholas Derick, Nicholas Bilotta) 1:53.63; 200 freestyle: Carson Lyman (U-E) 2:21.51; 50 freestyle: Nick Cocco (V) 25.68; Diving: Alex Mills (V) 165.0; 100 butterfly: Losinger (U-E) 57.09; 100 freestyle: Lyman (U-E) 55.24; 500 freestyle: Cole DeVantier (V) 6:08.87; 200 freestyle relay: U-E (Nicholas Derick, Alexander Bierworth, Carson Lyman, Losinger) 1:42.95; 100 backstroke: Cocco (V) 1:05.06; 100 breaststroke: Losinger (U-E) 1:09.94; 400 freestyle relay: Vestal (Logan Kim, DeVantier, Adi Banerjee, Cocco) 3:54.53.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Section 4 boys swimming and diving: Results, top performers 2022-23

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round

I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
BINGHAMTON, NY
ithaca.com

Nicki Moore named director of athletics

Nicki Webber Moore, vice president and director of athletics at Colgate University, has been named Cornell’s Meakem Smith Director of Athletics and Physical Education. Moore will become the university’s first female director of athletics when she begins her new role Jan. 17, 2023. Our diverse athletics and physical...
ITHACA, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

Quesera opens in Marketplace

A new, Southwestern-inspired build-your-own outlet has opened in the Marketplace. As students returned to campus from Thanksgiving break, Quesera, a build-your-own quesadilla, salad and soup station, served its first customers in the Binghamton University Union. The dining station, which offers gluten free, vegetarian and vegan-friendly options, will remain open for the duration of the fall 2022 semester from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Quesera is located in the center of the Marketplace.
WETM

Winter outlook for the Twin Tiers for the 2022-2023 season

New York & Pennsylvania (WETM) – A La Niña winter is predicted for the third consecutive year in a row but what exactly does that mean for the Twin Tiers?. For three years in a row now, we have had a La Niña pattern for winter. What exactly is La Niña though? It is a cooling event of the water in the equatorial region. This cooling is due to trade winds which blow from east to west. During La Niña events, these trade winds are stronger than normal which pushes warm water near the equator to the west and results in upwelling of colder water. This is why the sea surface temperatures end up lower near the equator during La Niña events.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning featured on Hallmark Channel livestream

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown. Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the […]
CORNING, NY
Syracuse.com

Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
CAMILLUS, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Nov. 21, 2022, property located at 1183 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Mark McDonough By Atty. in Fact to John Avery Jr. for $171,277. On Nov. 21, 2022, property located at 21 Crestwood Dr., Town of Owego, from Richard Ciprioni to Eron George for $250,000. On Nov. 21, 2022,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Tioga Downs gives $1.1m to community organizations across Twin Tiers

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga Downs Casino and Resort hosted the 2022 Regional Community Foundation Awards Tuesday evening. During the event, $1,100,000 was awarded to 54 non-profit organizations -- located in Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Bradford Counties. Officials with Tioga Downs said Jeff Gural, the casino's owner, wanted the event...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

1K+
Followers
742
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy