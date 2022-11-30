Section 4 boys swimming and diving: Results, top performers 2022-23
Dec. 2
Chenango Valley 83, Binghamton 56
200 medley relay: CV (Scott, Schultz, Sadykov, Tallant) 1:48.32; 200 freestyle: Fin Doloway (CV) 2:01.58; 50 freestyle: Amir Sadykov (CV) 23.25; 100 butterfly: Sadykov (CV) 57.26; 100 freestyle: Tyler Schultz (CV) 50.16; 500 freestyle: Doloway (CV) 5:45.81; 200 freestyler relay: CV (Demer, Hoyt, Savage, Paugh) 1:40.88; 100 backstroke: Dominic Scott (CV) 1:06.55; 100 breaststroke: Schultz (CV) 1:00.82; 400 freestyle relay: Binghamton (Clarke, Cokely, Walsh, Beesley) 4:33.65.
Nov. 29
Horseheads 146, Binghamton 28
200 Medley Relay: Horseheads (Monahan, Schooley, Tran, Wood); 200 IndividualMedley: Shoonfon Li (HHS) 1:56.63; 50 Freestyle: Kaden TenEyck (HHS) 23.71; Diving: Jackson Danna (HHS) 131.45; 100 Butterfly: Shoonfon Li (HHS) 56.09; 100 Freestyle: Cullin Cole (HHS) 47.83; 500 Freestyle:Alexander Villegas (HHS) 5:25.96; 200 Freestyle Relay: Horseheads (Cole, Li, Sullivan, Villegas)1:35.20; 100 Backstroke: Kaden TenEyck (HHS) 1:01.43; 100 Breaststroke: Aidan Schooley (HHS) 1:11.42; 400 Freestyle Relay: Horseheads (Li, Sullivan, Villegas, Cole) 3:32.95.
Vestal 52, Union-Endicott 50
200 medley relay: U-E (Andrew Bilotta, Collin Losinger, Nicholas Derick, Nicholas Bilotta) 1:53.63; 200 freestyle: Carson Lyman (U-E) 2:21.51; 50 freestyle: Nick Cocco (V) 25.68; Diving: Alex Mills (V) 165.0; 100 butterfly: Losinger (U-E) 57.09; 100 freestyle: Lyman (U-E) 55.24; 500 freestyle: Cole DeVantier (V) 6:08.87; 200 freestyle relay: U-E (Nicholas Derick, Alexander Bierworth, Carson Lyman, Losinger) 1:42.95; 100 backstroke: Cocco (V) 1:05.06; 100 breaststroke: Losinger (U-E) 1:09.94; 400 freestyle relay: Vestal (Logan Kim, DeVantier, Adi Banerjee, Cocco) 3:54.53.
