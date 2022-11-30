Read full article on original website
Jim Thomas
3d ago
That's pretty sad he killed himself over a minor traffic stop. Unless the gun was used to kill someone no need to take your life.
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
Attempted Murder Fugitive From Haverhill Caught In New Hampshire: Police
A 21-year-old man from the Merrimack Valley wanted for attempted murder was arrested in New Hampshire this week, authorities said. Seth J. Castillo, of Haverhill, MA, was arrested at 30 Bridge Street in Pelham, NH, around 7:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Pelham Police said on Facebook. Castillo was wanted...
Police: Quincy man charged with civil rights violation after ramming Asian man into ditch
QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy man is under arrest for driving 50 yards with an Asian man on the hood of his car and hurling racial slurs at him, authorities say. John Sullivan, 77, of Quincy was charged with a civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.
whdh.com
Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire late Friday night that left a 72-year-old man dead, officials said. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Hooksett Road near the Interstate 93 overpass found the elderly man injured in the roadway and the Acura MDX involved in the crash, according to police.
whdh.com
Police investigating violent rollover crash in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a violent crash overnight that left a vehicle crumpled and overturned. Officers responding to a reported crash on Grafton Street could be seen looking over the damaged vehicle. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
nbcboston.com
Man's Suspicious Death at Home in Nashua, NH, Under Investigation
Authorities are investigating a man's suspicious death in Nashua, New Hampshire. The investigation is taking place in a house on Amherst Street, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and Nashua police. All apparent parties have been informed and there is no threat to the public, authorities said. They...
NECN
3 Teens Arrested After Stealing Dump Truck, Leading Police on Chase
Three teens are facing charges after they allegedly stole a dump truck and led police on a multiple-town chase Thursday morning. Acton police said that one of their officers saw a Ford F350 dump truck with an expired inspection sticker while observing traffic on Great Road around 10:17 a.m. Thursday and attempted to stop the vehicle. The dump truck stopped just over the Concord town line in the area of Shaw Farm Road, but as the officer walked toward the vehicle, the dump truck began moving and fled in the direction of the Concord Rotary, passing several other vehicles and repeatedly crossing the double yellow line.
whdh.com
Acton police searching for missing 83-year-old man
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a missing 83-year-old man. At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Acton Police were notified that Huanlu Wang, 83, was missing from the area of 960 Main St. Officers are searching the area...
NECN
4 Cars Crash Near Shopping Center in Stoughton, Including 1 With Several Bullet Holes
Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near a busy shopping center in Stoughton, Massachusetts, that included one vehicle with several bullet holes in it, according to police. Stoughton police were called to Park Street, in front of RK Plaza, around 1:45 p.m. and found four vehicles...
WMUR.com
1 in custody after standoff in Candia
CANDIA, N.H. — A Candia man was taken into custody Friday after a standoff on Lane Road. Officers said they were called to William Soucy's home around 3:15 a.m. after a neighbor reported shots being fired. Police said there was a brief struggle and Soucy ended up being hit...
NECN
Man Wanted in Couple's Brutal Killing in Mass. Arrested in Florida
The man suspected of killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home is in custody in Florida, ending a dayslong manhunt. Christopher Keeley was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after allegedly attacking a man with a hammer, a source told NBC10 Boston. Inmate information from Miami-Dade County shows Keeley, 27, was booked Saturday morning on a fugitive warrant from out of state.
universalhub.com
Seaport boat owner has to stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash that left one dead, several injured, judge rules
A judge ruled this week that there's enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial to determine whether Ryan Denver is guilty of involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery for crashing his speed boat into a 40-foot-tall navigational marker in Boston Harbor early on July 17, 2021, sending him and all of his passengers - one of whom drowned - into the water.
NECN
Missing Acton Man Found Safe by Police
A missing 83-year-old man from Acton was found safe in Concord, according to police. Acton police say they were notified around 6:15 p.m. Friday that Huanlu Wang was missing from the area of 960 Main St. According to police, Wang is known to walk the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail and...
bpdnews.com
15-Year-Old Juvenile Male from Lawrence arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges in Roxbury
At about 3:45 PM, on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male from Lawrence, MA, on Drug Trafficking charges. Officers were in the area of Walnut Park and Walnut Avenue conducting an ongoing drug investigation when they observed...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 27, 2022: Woburn Man Arrested On OUI Charges After Heads-On Crash; Catalytic Converters Stolen From 3 Ballardvale St. Businesses
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, November 27, 2022:. Fire Department and State Police handled a vehicle crash into the guardrail on 93 North, near Exit 33. (6:55am) An Innovion employee reported a catalytic converter theft from Ballardvale Street parking lot. (7:08am)
WMUR.com
Man charged with shooting man in head on Manchester street says he acted in self-defense
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the middle of South Willow Street in Manchester is asking for bail. Tyrese Harris, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. His attorneys said he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, on Oct. 29, but prosecutors said Harris had other options.
25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Man, Woman Found Dead In Marshfield Home
Local and state authorities are investigating a double homicide of a man and woman at a home on the South Shore. Police were called to a home on Gotham Hill Drive in Marshfield around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Boston25 reports. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene Wednesday morning, the outlet continued.
NECN
Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect
A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
