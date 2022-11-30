ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 4

Jim Thomas
3d ago

That's pretty sad he killed himself over a minor traffic stop. Unless the gun was used to kill someone no need to take your life.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Quincy man charged with civil rights violation after ramming Asian man into ditch

QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy man is under arrest for driving 50 yards with an Asian man on the hood of his car and hurling racial slurs at him, authorities say. John Sullivan, 77, of Quincy was charged with a civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire late Friday night that left a 72-year-old man dead, officials said. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Hooksett Road near the Interstate 93 overpass found the elderly man injured in the roadway and the Acura MDX involved in the crash, according to police.
HOOKSETT, NH
whdh.com

Police investigating violent rollover crash in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a violent crash overnight that left a vehicle crumpled and overturned. Officers responding to a reported crash on Grafton Street could be seen looking over the damaged vehicle. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with...
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham

PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
PELHAM, NH
nbcboston.com

Man's Suspicious Death at Home in Nashua, NH, Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating a man's suspicious death in Nashua, New Hampshire. The investigation is taking place in a house on Amherst Street, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and Nashua police. All apparent parties have been informed and there is no threat to the public, authorities said. They...
NASHUA, NH
NECN

3 Teens Arrested After Stealing Dump Truck, Leading Police on Chase

Three teens are facing charges after they allegedly stole a dump truck and led police on a multiple-town chase Thursday morning. Acton police said that one of their officers saw a Ford F350 dump truck with an expired inspection sticker while observing traffic on Great Road around 10:17 a.m. Thursday and attempted to stop the vehicle. The dump truck stopped just over the Concord town line in the area of Shaw Farm Road, but as the officer walked toward the vehicle, the dump truck began moving and fled in the direction of the Concord Rotary, passing several other vehicles and repeatedly crossing the double yellow line.
ACTON, MA
whdh.com

Acton police searching for missing 83-year-old man

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a missing 83-year-old man. At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Acton Police were notified that Huanlu Wang, 83, was missing from the area of 960 Main St. Officers are searching the area...
ACTON, MA
WMUR.com

1 in custody after standoff in Candia

CANDIA, N.H. — A Candia man was taken into custody Friday after a standoff on Lane Road. Officers said they were called to William Soucy's home around 3:15 a.m. after a neighbor reported shots being fired. Police said there was a brief struggle and Soucy ended up being hit...
CANDIA, NH
NECN

Man Wanted in Couple's Brutal Killing in Mass. Arrested in Florida

The man suspected of killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home is in custody in Florida, ending a dayslong manhunt. Christopher Keeley was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after allegedly attacking a man with a hammer, a source told NBC10 Boston. Inmate information from Miami-Dade County shows Keeley, 27, was booked Saturday morning on a fugitive warrant from out of state.
MARSHFIELD, MA
universalhub.com

Seaport boat owner has to stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash that left one dead, several injured, judge rules

A judge ruled this week that there's enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial to determine whether Ryan Denver is guilty of involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery for crashing his speed boat into a 40-foot-tall navigational marker in Boston Harbor early on July 17, 2021, sending him and all of his passengers - one of whom drowned - into the water.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Missing Acton Man Found Safe by Police

A missing 83-year-old man from Acton was found safe in Concord, according to police. Acton police say they were notified around 6:15 p.m. Friday that Huanlu Wang was missing from the area of 960 Main St. According to police, Wang is known to walk the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail and...
ACTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 27, 2022: Woburn Man Arrested On OUI Charges After Heads-On Crash; Catalytic Converters Stolen From 3 Ballardvale St. Businesses

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, November 27, 2022:. Fire Department and State Police handled a vehicle crash into the guardrail on 93 North, near Exit 33. (6:55am) An Innovion employee reported a catalytic converter theft from Ballardvale Street parking lot. (7:08am)
WILMINGTON, MA
WMUR.com

Man charged with shooting man in head on Manchester street says he acted in self-defense

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the middle of South Willow Street in Manchester is asking for bail. Tyrese Harris, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. His attorneys said he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, on Oct. 29, but prosecutors said Harris had other options.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
MARSHFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Man, Woman Found Dead In Marshfield Home

Local and state authorities are investigating a double homicide of a man and woman at a home on the South Shore. Police were called to a home on Gotham Hill Drive in Marshfield around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Boston25 reports. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene Wednesday morning, the outlet continued.
MARSHFIELD, MA
NECN

Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect

A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
MARSHFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy