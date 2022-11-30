Read full article on original website
Memorial Care Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital supports World AIDS Day
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach celebrates World AIDS Day by commemorating the achievements and breakthroughs accomplished in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Each year, Miller Children’s lights the outside of its hospital red in solidary with those affected by HIV/AIDS and displays an oversized red awareness ribbon at its main entrance. In addition, there is an annual educational event for physicians and community members to learn about the latest breakthroughs in research and treatment and therapies.
COVID-19 Update: Orange County moves from “Low” to “Medium” Community Level based on CDC metrics
Orange County has moved to the Medium COVID-19 Community Level according to the latest Community Level metrics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) announced. Due to a surge in respiratory viruses and the onset of the flu season, the HCA reminds all residents that it is critical to get the updated COVID-19 booster as well as a seasonal flu shot as soon as possible.
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley releases statement on vote by Board of Supervisors for new OC Health Care Agency headquarters
Supervisor Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board unanimously approved a $78.2 million project to build new headquarters for the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) in Irvine. The campus expands HCA’s public health lab as well as houses administrative offices, an emergency operations center, and other facilities. Planned to be located next to the future BeWell wellness center, the new Health Care Agency campus and labs will help us improve the quality of health and wellness care for Orange County residents.
OC Registrar of Voters certifies November 8 election results
Registrar of Voters Bob Page has certified the official Orange County results of the November 8, 2022 California General Election. Total voter turnout for the election was 54.7 percent. Of the 994,227 ballots cast by Orange County voters and counted, 83.5 percent cast a vote-by-mail ballot and 16.5 percent cast an in-person ballot at one of 181 Vote Centers throughout the county.
Small businesses convene for red tape cutting listening tour
As chair of the California State Assembly Select Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris convened local small business owners for a discussion on how to best cut red tape, the challenges businesses face and ways government can make the path forward smoother. Since the pandemic, Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris has secured $85 million in state funding for 7,154 entrepreneurs in Irvine, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Laguna Woods. And by authoring AB 2019, she codified a 25% requirement for the State to contract with small businesses.
Cypress College’s Caring Campus promotes an atmosphere of welcoming, improves student completion rates
College can be an intimidating place full of countless offices, departments, and jargon that can feel overwhelming for a brand-new student. Cypress College (Cypress) is determined to break down those barriers, following the implementation of a campus-wide commitment to ensure all students feel welcome and can access the information and resources they need.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 3, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 3, 2022:. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills
FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
Plan ahead this holiday season: be safe and drive sober
Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family over the holidays. The Seal Beach Police Department encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season Nov. 28-Dec. 13, the Seal Beach...
Aviation unit visiting Los Alamitos Army Airfield for extended operational training period
A visiting U.S. Army aviation unit will conduct training, including night flight operations, at Los Alamitos Army Airfield on Joint Forces Training Base from Nov. 29 thru Dec. 10. The training is designed to maintain overall operational readiness and proficiency of the aviators and support personnel and will include periods...
City of Lakewood to hold Cocoa with a Deputy on Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Join the City of Lakewood’s Public Safety Department for their second annual Cocoa with a Deputy and Project Shepherd Toy Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at Farmers & Merchants Bank, featuring:. Free hot cocoa and more!. A special meet-and-greet with Santa in front of the decorated...
Come celebrate the magic of Christmas at the Annual Free Concert Event
Get into the Holiday spirit and join us on Saturday, December 10 for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park, sponsored by Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances, free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests. Children will also get the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus and receive a free reindeer antler headband!
Enjoy holiday music and shopping with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band at 4th Street’s Annual Holiday Market!
Come do some holiday shopping at the 4th Street businesses and local pop-ups! Live music will be playing and the restaurants, cafes and bars will all be open. Free and open to the public. The Band’s performance is sponsored by the Long Beach Art Council and City of Long Beach.
Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022
Suburbia Estates is holding their annual Hot Chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5 p.m., located at 11301 Kelly Lane, Los Alamitos. Photos with Santa will be available from 5-6 p.m. Please bring cookies to share and a chair. Neighborhood Kids Group Photo will take place at...
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts presents Sweet Caroline – The Music of Neil Diamond
In the Sweet Caroline – The Music of Neil Diamond tribute show, Jay White pays homage to the man The New York Times called the “Marathon Man of Pop.” Don’t miss this special showcase at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Friday, January 6 at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $40.
Southbound I-405 closure for I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector concrete pour tonight
Crews will close SB I-405 in Costa Mesa, over two weekends, to pour concrete for the new I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. The SB I-405 and SR-73 on-ramps from Fairview Road will also be closed. The closures are anticipated as early as 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. TONIGHT Friday, Dec. 2,...
Winter Thoroughbred meet begins Friday, December 9, 2022
Four stakes worth a combined $700,000 highlight the 2022 Winter Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos. The six-day season will begin Friday, Dec. 9 and continue through Sunday, Dec. 18. Racing will be conducted Friday-Sunday both weeks (Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18). Post time will be 12:30 p.m. The first of...
