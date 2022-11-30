Orange County has moved to the Medium COVID-19 Community Level according to the latest Community Level metrics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) announced. Due to a surge in respiratory viruses and the onset of the flu season, the HCA reminds all residents that it is critical to get the updated COVID-19 booster as well as a seasonal flu shot as soon as possible.

