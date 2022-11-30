Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Royal Staffers Have New Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now That They Live in U.S., According to Prince Philip’s Friend
Just when you thought you heard all the nicknames palace aides had for the Sussexes, an author claims staffers have another way of referring to them since they moved abroad.
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
BBC
Musician David Leadbetter dies in crash
The family of a popular musician who died after being involved in a three-car crash have paid tribute to him. David Leadbetter, 64, found fame in South Africa and died in hospital after a crash near Bath in Somerset on 24 November. The guitarist's wife Michelle said she had lost...
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby's deterioration was unexpected, fellow nurse tells jury
A colleague of nurse Lucy Letby has told a court she was surprised when she came back from a break to find a baby suddenly getting urgent treatment. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to murder the premature girl, referred to as Child G, three times at the Countess of Chester Hospital in September 2015.
St. Edward's Crown moved out of tower ahead of coronation
LONDON — (AP) — St. Edward’s Crown, the centerpiece of the Crown Jewels viewed by millions of people every year at the Tower of London, has been moved to an undisclosed location for modification in preparation for the coronation of King Charles III next year. The move...
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
Prince Harry dresses as Spider-Man for military kids who lost parents
He’s a real-life superhero. Prince Harry dressed as Spider-Man to deliver a heartwarming message to the bereaved children whose parents died while serving in the British Armed Forces. The Duke of Sussex — who lost his own mother, Princess Diana, at age 12 — explained in a video played at Scotty’s Little Soldiers‘ annual Christmas party on Saturday why the kids do not need to feel guilty for wanting to enjoy the holiday season. “Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly, and that’s OK, but at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for...
BBC
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
BBC
Jesse Nwokejiobi: Mum of stabbed teen wears his clothes every day
The mother of a stabbed teenager says she wears his clothes every day and calls for him to "come back home". Jesse Nwokejiobi, 17, died of a single stab wound to the chest near the Logan's Meadow nature reserve in Cambridge, on 19 November. His mother, Rita Ofor, told BBC...
BBC
Woman's hidden name found on 8th Century religious manuscript
A woman's name, faintly scratched and almost invisible to the naked eye, has been detected on the pages of a 1,300-year-old religious manuscript. The word "Eadburg" was discovered in the margins of the 8th Century copy of a biblical text. University of Leicester PhD student Jessica Hodgkinson made the unexpected...
