Great Rubber Duck Race to be part of 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2023 Great Rubber Duck Race will be a signature event during the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.
The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission, the city of Charleston, United Way of Central West Virginia and West Virginia American Water announced the news Tuesday.Regatta brings over $31M to Charleston with city’s largest economic impact in 10 years
The proceeds from the Duck Race benefit United Way programs and initiatives, according to a press release.
The first Duck Race was in 1988 and it was brought back in the 2020s. It has raised nearly $80,000 since it was brought back.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0