Clayton, NC

WRAL News

Deputies: Man charged with punching father used dog bowl in attack

GRAHAM, N.C. — An Alamance County man is accused of punching his father in the head and using other objects to strike him. Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at a home in Graham, where a 62-year-old man said his son punched him then assaulted him with a wooden table and metal dog bowl. The man said he was also cut during the incident and told deputies when he first tried to call 911, his son took the phone away.
GRAHAM, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina police charge suspect in double homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A man has been charged in the fatal shootings of a woman and a man whose bodies were found with two uninjured toddlers in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The Rocky Mount Telegram reports that Eric Coley was arrested on Friday. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. That's according to police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Durham police employee charged with murder

Marcus Woods was charged with first-degree murder in connection to a 25-year-old man's death. The man was killed at a home on Gary Street in Durham on Nov. 21. Marcus Woods was charged with first-degree murder in connection to a 25-year-old man's death. The man was killed at a home on Gary Street in Durham on Nov. 21.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Craigslist killing case comes down to jury's choice: 1st or 2nd degree murder?

RALEIGH, N.C. — The prosecution went first in closing arguments Friday in the trial of Justin Merritt for first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Andy Banks, 39, in September 2020 after the two met near Village District, formerly Cameron Village, to discuss the sale of Banks' SUV. Banks' body was found several days later in Virginia, near Merritt's home.
DANVILLE, VA
cbs17

Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

Benson Man Charged After Stealing 2 Vehicles in Orange County

After a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins on Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office officially charged a man later found in Wake County. A release from the sheriff’s office said 33-year-old Christopher Lee Martin is facing two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of larceny of a firearm and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Martin, who is from Benson, N.C., is expected to have charges from other jurisdictions arise as well, since he arrived in the area via Interstate 85 in what is believed to be a stolen Mercedes from Johnston County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two charged after Edgecombe County inmate killed

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reports an inmate was killed late Wednesday night. Two suspects have been arrested. Deputies responded to the Edgecombe County Detention Center around 11 p.m. Wednesday. They found an inmate, Darren Vick, who had been assaulted. He was transported to ECU Health Edgecombe where he was pronounced […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

