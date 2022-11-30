Nampa, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Nampa.
The Columbia High School basketball team will have a game with Ridgevue High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.
Columbia High School
Ridgevue High School
November 29, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Centennial High School basketball team will have a game with Skyview High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
Centennial High School
Skyview High School
November 30, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Rocky Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Ridgevue High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
Rocky Mountain High School
Ridgevue High School
November 30, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
