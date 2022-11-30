ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Nampa, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Nampa.

The Columbia High School basketball team will have a game with Ridgevue High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.

Columbia High School
Ridgevue High School
November 29, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Centennial High School basketball team will have a game with Skyview High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.

Centennial High School
Skyview High School
November 30, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Rocky Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Ridgevue High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.

Rocky Mountain High School
Ridgevue High School
November 30, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

