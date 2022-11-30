ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

q13fox.com

27 horses seized from Graham property in animal cruelty investigation

GRAHAM, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating an animal cruelty situation in Graham. Deputies say they assisted animal control officers with serving a search warrant on a property near Graham-Kapowsin High School on Monday. The warrant stemmed from an animal cruelty investigation that was launched following a complaint about the treatment of the horses on the property.
GRAHAM, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Convicted of Theft Charged With Escape After Allegedly Failing to Report to Lewis County Jail

A Centralia man convicted on a theft charge in September now faces a felony escape charge after he allegedly failed to report to the Lewis County Jail to serve his sentence. The defendant, Daniel Joseph Widders, 36, was initially charged with second-degree theft in May for a September 2021 incident where Widders’s business, Widders Lawn Maintenance, took a $1,000 deposit for a job that Widders never completed.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Raping an 81-Year-Old in Cowlitz County

A 57-year-old Kelso man is charged with raping an 81-year-old person earlier this month. Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen told The Daily News that Shawn Allen McCoy is charged with one count of rape and is expected to be in Cowlitz County Superior Court at 2 p.m. Thursday. A...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey police seek 3 men after botched ATM theft

The Lacey Police Department is on the lookout for three men who tried but failed to steal an ATM. Early morning on November 28, three males were caught on surveillance footage attempting to steal a U.S. Bank ATM on the 5500 block of Martin Way E, Lacey police said in a media release.
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Man Arrested Following Stabbing in Grays Harbor County

A man was arrested Monday following a stabbing incident that occurred early that morning in Montesano. The Montesano Police Department received a call just after 6 a.m. that a 45-year-old man had been stabbed at a residence on the 2200 block of East Beacon Avenue by a male subject who fled the scene according to an MPD news release.
MONTESANO, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide

MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
MARYSVILLE, WA

