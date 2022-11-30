• A game console was reported stolen from the 100 block of South Silver Street just before 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 30. The case is under investigation. • A theft involving the fraudulent cashing of checks was reported in the 1300 block of South Gold Street just after 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 1. The case is under investigation.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO