Dogecoin price was in a downtrend for all of 2018, despite the several times the Dogecoin price was going up for a short period of time. There’s an ongoing discussion around the future price of Dogecoin. Many crypto experts still believe that as the firstborn of meme coins, Dogecoin can still reach its infamous $1 target. Yet, crypto traders do not have high hopes for this meme coin, especially since there are other coins in the crypto market, providing better utilities and use cases to their respective ecosystems.

1 DAY AGO