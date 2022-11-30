ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 22

David Robinson
3d ago

At least is family had time with him to say their goodbyes. the cops family did not.

Reply(1)
7
floopy c
3d ago

I could never figure out, this guy and others, will take a person's life life but then feel their life shouldn't be taken for whatever reason. aren't they the ones that decided first, that it's okay to kill someone.

Reply
2
Related
FOX2Now

What were Kevin Johnson’s final words before execution?

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. Kevin Johnson, 37, died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of pentobarbital. As a...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

How Many People Are On Death Row In The State Of Missouri?

Some of you may know that recently in our state, we had a legal execution. The Supreme Court of Missouri ordered Mr. Kevin Johnson put to death by lethal injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was the second Missouri man put to death in 2022 and the 17th nationally. You can read Randy's article HERE.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70

Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Amid cannabis convention coming to Missouri, some don’t favor legalization of recreational marijuana

(Missourinet) – Recreational marijuana has been legalized in Missouri thanks to voters who voted to approve it in the November General Election. One company, looking to capitalize on the Show-Me State’s soon-to-be budding cannabis industry, will hold a convention in Kansas City in March. Dr. Laura Bierut, a Washington University in St. Louis psychiatry professor, fears that marijuana is a gateway drug.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Missouri seeks tattoo artist for $43K annually to start prison apprenticeship program

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will benefit by funding training for prison inmates to become certified tattoo artists, the Missouri Department of Corrections says. The agency is advertising to hire a tattoo artist with a salary range of $43,500 per year. The artist will develop, design, implement and manage a vocational program for offenders interested in completing a tattoo apprenticeship to become a licensed practitioner. The program will be offered at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: State proposes cannabis substitute regulations; Judge blocks Kansas telemedicine abortion ban

The U.S. men's soccer team is set to play its final game of World Cup pool play on Tuesday, which means big business for Kansas City's Power & Light District. The bar and restaurant district has hosted big World Cup watch parties for years, and that's just a preview of the traffic it will see from the tournament with Kansas City slated to host World Cup games in 2026. Meanwhile, the Missouri state budget currently has over $6 billion in surplus cash. If growth rates continue at the current pace, the general revenue fund could reach $15 billion in the current fiscal year. And, although Missourians voted to approve recreational marijuana earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has now proposed restrictions that could apply to marijuana substitutes, such as Delta 8 and CBD. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy