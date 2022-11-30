Read full article on original website
David Robinson
3d ago
At least is family had time with him to say their goodbyes. the cops family did not.
7
floopy c
3d ago
I could never figure out, this guy and others, will take a person's life life but then feel their life shouldn't be taken for whatever reason. aren't they the ones that decided first, that it's okay to kill someone.
2
Related
Kait 8
Law enforcement concerned as Missouri recreational marijuana legalization approaches
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - With the date for recreational marijuana to become legal in Missouri approaching, law enforcement officers are concerned. Amendment 3 will make recreational marijuana legal in Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 8. The move is in contrast to Arkansas, where the push to make it legal failed during midterms.
What were Kevin Johnson’s final words before execution?
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. Kevin Johnson, 37, died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of pentobarbital. As a...
KMOV
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
MO Rep. Richey pre-files bill to make MSHSAA employees mandatory reporters
A KSHB 41 I-Team investigation prompted a Missouri state rep to pre-file a bill Thursday that would make Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) employees mandatory reporters.
KMOV
St. Clair County chief public defender says office is overloaded with cases
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The chief public defender in St. Clair County, Cathy MacElroy, said the attorneys in her office are overloaded with cases. She’s filed a motion, telling judges that the office can’t take any new cases. “I’ve asked that they appoint private lawyers to these...
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
How Many People Are On Death Row In The State Of Missouri?
Some of you may know that recently in our state, we had a legal execution. The Supreme Court of Missouri ordered Mr. Kevin Johnson put to death by lethal injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was the second Missouri man put to death in 2022 and the 17th nationally. You can read Randy's article HERE.
KFVS12
Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a matter of weeks this past summer, we saw teens parading through downtown with long guns, and several reports of teens getting shot. “It was violent, and a lot had to do, it involved guns,” Donny Walters said. Walters, president of the Ethical...
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
mycouriertribune.com
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
kttn.com
Audio: Amid cannabis convention coming to Missouri, some don’t favor legalization of recreational marijuana
(Missourinet) – Recreational marijuana has been legalized in Missouri thanks to voters who voted to approve it in the November General Election. One company, looking to capitalize on the Show-Me State’s soon-to-be budding cannabis industry, will hold a convention in Kansas City in March. Dr. Laura Bierut, a Washington University in St. Louis psychiatry professor, fears that marijuana is a gateway drug.
939theeagle.com
Missouri executes convicted murderer; St. Louis congresswoman blasts governor for denying clemency
A convicted murderer from St. Louis County has been executed by lethal injection, 17 years after he killed a Kirkwood police sergeant. Kevin Johnson was executed Tuesday evening at the state’s maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre. Governor Mike Parson rejected a clemency request from Johnson’s attorneys,...
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
Missouri seeks tattoo artist for $43K annually to start prison apprenticeship program
(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will benefit by funding training for prison inmates to become certified tattoo artists, the Missouri Department of Corrections says. The agency is advertising to hire a tattoo artist with a salary range of $43,500 per year. The artist will develop, design, implement and manage a vocational program for offenders interested in completing a tattoo apprenticeship to become a licensed practitioner. The program will be offered at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.
kcur.org
Bobby Bostic embraces freedom in Missouri — and the judge who sentenced him to 241 years
On November 9, Bobby Bostic walked out of the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City. Wearing a brand-new blue suit, he approached a crowd of cheering family members and supporters — but the first person he embraced was retired judge Evelyn Baker. “It was a surreal moment. When you...
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: State proposes cannabis substitute regulations; Judge blocks Kansas telemedicine abortion ban
The U.S. men's soccer team is set to play its final game of World Cup pool play on Tuesday, which means big business for Kansas City's Power & Light District. The bar and restaurant district has hosted big World Cup watch parties for years, and that's just a preview of the traffic it will see from the tournament with Kansas City slated to host World Cup games in 2026. Meanwhile, the Missouri state budget currently has over $6 billion in surplus cash. If growth rates continue at the current pace, the general revenue fund could reach $15 billion in the current fiscal year. And, although Missourians voted to approve recreational marijuana earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has now proposed restrictions that could apply to marijuana substitutes, such as Delta 8 and CBD. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
KMOV
St. Louis City opens 24 hour warming shelters; St. Louis County offering services but experiencing difficulties
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Temperatures in the Metro are starting to drop, leaving concerns for those living on the streets. The City of St. Louis launched winter operations Thursday to help support unhoused neighbors during the winter season. The city’s Department of Human Services will continue to collaborate throughout the...
Missouri officials discussing ways to prevent personal property tax spikes
MISSOURI, USA — If you live in Missouri and you've got a car, then you're likely feeling a bigger strain on your bank account. Kevin McCauley is paying about $124 more in personal property taxes for the three cars he had last year. Count the car he recently replaced with a newer one, his bill went up by about $1,100.
