ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Total recall: Inside the saga of LA's left-wing DA George Gascon, set to take another turn

It’s been three months since District Attorney George Gascon beat a bipartisan recall effort in Los Angeles, but for several dozen volunteers, the election is far from over. Three days a week, they enter an office at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder office to begin a tedious six-hour stint poring over records bearing the names and addresses of voters who wanted to remove the beleaguered prosecutor from office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Masks Recommended Indoors Once Again

With dipping temperatures and the holiday season in full swing, Los Angeles County is seeing a sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases this week, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health). New cases have almost doubled from one day to the next, with 2,370 cases reported on Nov. 29 followed by 4,353 on Nov. 30 and 4,493 on Dec. 1. The rate of daily increases has been steadily rising in recent weeks. The seven-day daily average rate of people testing positive for virus is 13.4%, up from 10.8% last week. Health officials are also warning about a possible surge in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) during the winter months. The rise in new cases and hospitalization numbers since the beginning of November have even prompted health officials to “strongly recommend” that people wear a mask when indoors in public settings. On Nov. 30, Public Health reported 1,164 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Cozy December: Trains around the tree in Burbank; Lily’s Bar is Hollywood’s hidden cocktail gem

On today’s Finally Friday, KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese are celebrating the beginning of December with some cozy ideas. The Train Shack in Burbank is a great place to get inspired for the holidays. Whether you’re looking for a starter train set or are adding to a giant layout, the extensive selection of trains of all scales, eras and price points means there’s a little something for everybody.
BURBANK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy