Indoor masking in L.A. could return as COVID cases spike, health officials say
Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer believes that if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the county could move back into the high transmission level as soon as next week, which would mean the return of mandatory indoor masking in places like restaurants, bars and schools. “We would...
10 students treated after possible overdose at LA County school
A total of 10 students were evaluated Thursday morning after a suspected overdose at Van Nuys Middle School.
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Friday morning in Santa Clarita. Officials confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident.
1 Person Died In A Motor vehicle Crash In San Fernando Valley (San Fernando Valley, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in San Fernando Valley. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, The accident happened on West Foothill Boulevard in the 13900 blocks at around 11:50 a.m.
Beloved Mt. SAC Employee Struck and Killed by Driver in ‘Intentional Act' Identified
A 63-year-old man fatally struck by a car in what authorities described as an intentional act on a Southern California college campus was identified Friday by Mt. San Antonio College officials. Rafael Barragan Jr. was struck and killed in a parking lot on the campus in Walnut in eastern Los...
Total recall: Inside the saga of LA's left-wing DA George Gascon, set to take another turn
It’s been three months since District Attorney George Gascon beat a bipartisan recall effort in Los Angeles, but for several dozen volunteers, the election is far from over. Three days a week, they enter an office at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder office to begin a tedious six-hour stint poring over records bearing the names and addresses of voters who wanted to remove the beleaguered prosecutor from office.
Employee struck, killed in apparently 'intentional act' at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut: LASD
An employee of Mt. San Antonio College was struck by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in what authorities described as an apparently "intentional act."
Masks Recommended Indoors Once Again
With dipping temperatures and the holiday season in full swing, Los Angeles County is seeing a sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases this week, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health). New cases have almost doubled from one day to the next, with 2,370 cases reported on Nov. 29 followed by 4,353 on Nov. 30 and 4,493 on Dec. 1. The rate of daily increases has been steadily rising in recent weeks. The seven-day daily average rate of people testing positive for virus is 13.4%, up from 10.8% last week. Health officials are also warning about a possible surge in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) during the winter months. The rise in new cases and hospitalization numbers since the beginning of November have even prompted health officials to “strongly recommend” that people wear a mask when indoors in public settings. On Nov. 30, Public Health reported 1,164 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Mt. San Antonio College former employee arrested in killing of school tram driver
A former employee of Mt. San Antonio College has been arrested for allegedly running down and killing a 63-year-old tram driver at the school, officials said Friday.
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
Daughter of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass injured in hit-and-run crash
(KTLA) — One of Karen Bass’ daughters was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles on Thursday, the mayor-elect announced. “Thankfully, she was not seriously hurt and is home after being cared for at the hospital,” Bass said in a statement. “I am grateful for the first responders and health care professionals who ensured […]
LA County DA takes keen interest in John Legend car theft case, prosecutor calls it insult to crime victims
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has taken a special interest in a case involving a suspect who allegedly tried to steal John Legend’s Porsche
L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide
Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
December 2022 Weather Pattern Forecast Analysis Released for Southern California
December 2022 Weather Pattern ForecastPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. The November 2022 forecast went extremely well, calling for cooler than normal temperatures and above average precipitation. How will December 2022 look? Read on for details ...
Back-to-Back Storms Will Bring Rain, Snow to SoCal. See the Wet Weather Timeline
Two back-to-back storms are set to bring rain to Southern California as temperatures remain below normal into a jackets-and-umbrellas kind of weekend. The first storm arrived Thursday before a second system passes through the region this weekend. "Our forecast is getting stormier and stormier," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.
Firefighters Battle Commercial Structure Fire in East Los Angeles
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: Firefighters battled a blaze involving a structure that contains multiple businesses early Wednesday morning in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a commercial building fire at approximately 1:00 a.m. Nov. 30, on the 4400 block of...
Over 50 Families Facing Eviction From Cali Lake RV Resort Park In Santa Clarita
Over 50 residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort park in Santa Clarita are facing evictions, after the park reportedly made expansions without getting proper permits, prompting Supervisor Kathryn Barger to assist in keeping the families off the street. The Cali RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it ...
SoCal will see light drizzle, cool temperatures throughout the weekend
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California through much of the weekend.
Cozy December: Trains around the tree in Burbank; Lily’s Bar is Hollywood’s hidden cocktail gem
On today’s Finally Friday, KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese are celebrating the beginning of December with some cozy ideas. The Train Shack in Burbank is a great place to get inspired for the holidays. Whether you’re looking for a starter train set or are adding to a giant layout, the extensive selection of trains of all scales, eras and price points means there’s a little something for everybody.
