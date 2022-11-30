Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Patrick Peterson Was Telling the Truth About Kyler Murray's Selfishness
On today 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington react to Kyler Murray's former teammate Patrick Peterson saying the Cardinals quarterback only cares about himself.
The Cost of Trading Kyler Murray
Let's make one thing very, very clear: The Arizona Cardinals should not trade Kyler Murray. In a season where the Cardinals are 4-8 and have fallen behind every expectation for the year, there's a handful of fans who wish to rid the franchise of Murray and move on to other adventures.
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Detroit Lions activate rookie first-round draft pick
The Detroit Lions will finally have their rookie first-round pick available to play on Sunday. 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut. The Lions plan to activate the wide receiver for their game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news of Williams’ activation on Saturday. Schefter tweeted, “The Read more... The post Detroit Lions activate rookie first-round draft pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LSU players make ridiculous mistake after blocked field goal
LSU’s special teams unit made a ridiculous mistake during the first quarter of Saturday’s SEC Championship, and it cost them a touchdown, too. After their drive stalled on fourth-and-goal, LSU opted to try a 32-yard field goal to get on the board first against the Georgia Bulldogs. The kick was blocked, however, leaving a dejected special teams unit to start leaving the field.
Rose Bowl organizers clear way for College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams
Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials Wednesday they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge of the discussions between...
Oklahoma fans reveling in Lincoln Riley's latest defensive collapse at USC
Lincoln Riley quickly turned the USC Trojans into one of the best offensive teams in college football. But his defensive acumen continues to be called into question. The Trojans' woeful defense took center stage Friday night in front of a prime time national television audience in the Pac-12 ...
Arizona State lands first commit of Kenny Dillingham era
Kenny Dillingham has landed his first commit as Arizona State head coach in Mesa (Ariz.) Mountain View interior offensive lineman Sirri Kandiyeli. Kandiyeli is is unranked in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The 2023 Sun Devils...
Arizona State wins thriller over Colorado in Pac-12 opener
Desmond Cambridge’s 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left lifted visiting Arizona State to a thrilling 60-59 comeback victory against Colorado on
College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah
It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
Arizona high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 16 Playoffs
Get the latest Arizona high school football scores on SBLive as the Week 16 playoffs get underway
L.A. Kings rally for late win over Arizona Coyotes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Trevor Moore, Carl Grundstrom and Kevin Fiala also tallied goals for the Kings, who had dropped...
