ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Love, Lizzo’ on HBO Max, A Statement On The Artist’s Past, Present, And Pro-Twerking Future

By Johnny Loftus
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RID5U_0jRplSbf00

As a documentary, Love, Lizzo ( HBO Max ) will fill in the biographical details for anyone not already familiar with the road to fame traveled by the Detroit-born, Houston-educated rapper, singer, songwriter, and flutist who’s currently celebrating another success in Special , her Billboard charting fourth studio album issued earlier this year. But together with Lizzo herself, Love director Doug Pray (HBO’s The Defiant Ones , Levitated Mass ) finds new modes of telling that story that are elliptical, immersive, non-traditional, and ultimately inspiring.
LOVE, LIZZO : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

The Gist: Born Melissa Viviane Jefferson in Detroit in 1988, Lizzo – her professional name is derived from a childhood nickname – sang with her mom in church, studied flute from an early age, moved to Houston with her parents and two siblings, endured middle school bullying for her body type and interests (said flute, Sailor Moon fanfiction), and eventually centered herself and her creativity around the power of music and performance. Love, Lizzo does include look-ins on the artist’s writing and recording sessions for Special , in particular the title track and “About Damn Time.” But it’s even cooler to see footage of Lizzo’s first-ever live performance as a rapper, the assortment of family home videos here, and the singer and rapper’s emotional talk sessions with her dancers where they share their experiences with body shaming and its triumphant flipside, complete and utter positivity.

“Like a lot of people, I grew up learning how to hate my body,” Lizzo says in voiceover, “and it worked. You’re just so disgusted with your skin and your flesh and your muscle and your bones and the way that they’re designed…you wanna cut parts of your body off.” It’s confessional moments like this that put into perspective what comes later in Love, as Lizzo steadies her songwriting voice with “My Skin” off of 2015’s Big Grrrl Small World and comes to understand the hard work she must do to manifest her dreams of musical success. “Because nobody was fucking with me. Nobody was trying to sign a fat Black girl that rapped and played the flute.” It took a decade or more. She broke down, lost her way, lost her dad, and slept in her car. But she chased the music. And today there are Grammys, Emmys, sold out gigs at Radio City, and a heartening voice for anyone out here trying to say that Lizzo or anyone who might look like her can’t have it or won’t make it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnN95_0jRplSbf00
Photo: HBO Max

What Movies Will It Remind You Of? Lizzo has really been ramping up her small screen media presence of late. She netted an Emmy for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls , her more positive, less catty competition reality show from earlier this year that found the artist searching for fresh backup dancer talent. And Love, Lizzo ’s appearance on HBO Max is a primer for the film Lizzo: Live in Concert , which the streamer will premiere on New Year’s Eve night.

Performance Worth Watching: The star of Love, Lizzo is at her most revealing whenever it comes to her relationship with her own self-worth. “And then one day I was like ‘Yo, I’m gonna be in this body forever. I’m gonna be this bitch forever. So, you either live your life not liking her, or you live your life trying to love her.”

Memorable Dialogue: Part of Lizzo’s mission statement is to be present and fight back whenever and wherever her name and public persona become a kind of shorthand for denigration. “Someone calls a girl, ‘OK, Lizzo,’ because she’s big and she’s Black and she’s doing something that they don’t think big Black women should be doing, like dancing and being confident. I can only turn Lizzo into a compliment by being the best version of myself.”

Sex and Skin: Nothing too crazy here beyond a few peeks at the photo shoot for Lizzo’s memorable Cuz I Love You album art.

Our Take: Lizzo was already a polymath, becoming a rapper in high school before attending the University of Houston on a flute scholarship and then channeling her creativity into singing and songwriting, which as everyone knows by now has led to her successful career as a artist without genre or limit. But all of that was before she hosted and executive produced the Emmy-winning Watch Out for the Big Grrrls , a reality show built around dancing and body positivity, famously played James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute, won Time’s “Entertainer of the Year” award, and delivered a bold and empowering TED talk on the Black history of twerking. But it’s precisely because Lizzo is here for so many things that Love, Lizzo is such a revealing documentary, and doesn’t have to stay in any single lane as it tells the woman born Melissa Jefferson’s story. Neither does Lizzo: in one of the doc’s lighter moments, she’s even found to be practicing her driving skills alongside manager Kevin Beisler.

The elliptical, non-traditional format is a great fit for Love, Lizzo , but there would be more than enough material to work with in any style, since the star herself is so compelling and refreshingly free of pretense. While the writing and recording sessions for her album Special have their moments, Love shines most when Lizzo speaks openly about being bullied as a kid, her relationship with her late father, and her drive to inspire personhood in others, and wish to use her platform to give validating exposure to women who look like her. Or as Lizzo herself puts it, to see “big girls as the protagonist, as talent, and not just the punchline of a joke.”

Our Call: STREAM IT. For new fans and old, Love, Lizzo offers biographical boilerplate, professional benchmarks, personal manifestos, and proud calls for body positivity all at once from the Grammy-winning singer, flutist, and rapper.

Johnny Loftus is an independent writer and editor living at large in Chicagoland. His work has appeared in The Village Voice, All Music Guide, Pitchfork Media, and Nicki Swift. Follow him on Twitter: @glennganges

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ on NBC Is the Campy Holiday Special We Need Right Now

NBC knows you can’t have Christmas without Dolly Parton, so here’s Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. This rehearsal of a live special within a scripted special is two hours of old-fashioned Dolly magic, presented by the queen herself alongside Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, and the seasonal spirits of Willie Nelson, Zach Williams, and Billy Ray Cyrus. But can Dolly Parton still deliver the holiday goods, or has she plumb run out of magic?  DOLLY PARTON’S MOUNTAIN MAGIC CHRISTMAS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: It’s impossible to sum up Mountain Magic Christmas with mere words, for this spectacle is a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jeff Dunham: Me The People’ On Comedy Central, The Ventriloquist Has Found His People, And It’s Making Lefties Nervous

For his 11th special, ventriloquist Jeff Dunham has returned not only to Comedy Central but also to the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., where Dunham filmed his second comedy special 15 years ago (Spark of Insanity) that rocketed him to global fame. Performing in D.C., you can either lean into the political atmosphere of the nation’s Beltway crowd or avoid it completely. Dunham chose to lean into it. JEFF DUNHAM: ME THE PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Dunham ranks as the most popular comedy act on Comedy Central, with the Paramount-owned cable channel reporting the ventriloquist holds the eight...
WASHINGTON, DC
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘My Unorthodox Life’ Season 2 On Netflix, Which Is All About Julia Haart’s Really Ugly Divorce

When we left Julia Haart at the end of the first season of My Unorthodox Life, she was happily married to Silvio Scaglia, and the two of them partnered to buy Elite World Group, a top modeling and talent agency. She was riding high as the CEO, even while dealing with her four kids’ various issues as they all transition from being in a sheltered Orthodox community in upstate New York to being either “modern Orthodox” or not even religious. But since that first season, Haart and Scaglia have been engaged in a really ugly divorce that’s still ongoing, and Haart lost her job. How much of that ugliness will we see in Season 2?
CONNECTICUT STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Troll’ on Netflix, a Silly Norwegian Twist on the Giant-Monster-Stomps-Around Genre

Troll (now on Netflix) posits the burning question: What if Godzilla, but Norway? This film, from director Roar Uthaug (the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot), finds its origins in regional folklore, which asserts that giants made of earth and stone dwell in the mountains. These trolls are vulnerable to sunlight and can smell the blood of Christians, which inspires in them a nationalistic fervor that makes them angry and violent, so quick, everybody convert to paganism and maybe they’ll go away! But that isn’t what happens in this movie, not at all; if only it showed such creativity.
MICHIGAN STATE
Decider.com

Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
Decider.com

‘GMA’ Viewers Baffled by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Refusal to Address Affair: “The Audacity”

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept up a united front on Good Morning America today, appearing behind the GMA3 desk as usual one day after the news of their alleged affair was splashed all over the Daily Mail homepage. The co-anchors, who host GMA3 alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, didn’t even hint about yesterday’s drama and proceeded as usual…much to the dismay of Twitter, which was hoping for a juicy show.
Decider.com

‘The View’ Co-Hosts Roll Their Eyes at ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Documentary: “Do We Really Care?”

Just one day after the trailer for the highly anticipated Harry & Meghan documentary dropped, the co-hosts of The View weighed in with their thoughts. While they were largely skeptical over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had anything to do with the trailer’s perfect timing — considering his estranged brother’s visit this week to the United States — the panel, with the exception of Sunny Hostin, rolled their eyes at the fact that the duo was moving ahead with the Netflix project. Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted she was “struck” by Meghan & Harry, since the couple “already told their story.” She noted that...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie’, A Cinematic Continuation Of The Popular Manga and Anime Series

It’s hard enough to find one person you want to spend the rest of your life with. Imagine having to take your pick out of five girls who all want to marry you. Throughout The Quintessential Quintuplets, we watched high school student Futaro Uesugi (Josh Grelle) contend with five schoolgirls who either refused to study or outright failed at it as their beleaguered tutor: Ichika, (Lindsay Seidel), Nino (Jill Harris), Miku (Felecia Angelle), Yotsuba (Bryn Apprill), and Itsuki (Tia Ballard) Nakano.
Decider.com

Woman Crush Wednesday: Auli’i Cravalho Goes Above and to the Great Beyond in ‘Darby and the Dead’

We hope you’ve recovered from your Thanksgiving food comas and that you’re now feeling festive and merry as we approach December and the holiday season! But since November isn’t quite over yet, we’re serving up one last thing for you to feast on in the form of this month’s final Woman Crush Wednesday. This week, we’re talking about an amazing actress and singer who majorly made her mark on the entertainment industry with her debut role in 2016, and who has continued to delight, serenade, and move audiences all over the world ever since. So, without further ado, give it up for your WCW, the outstanding Auli’i Cravalho!
Decider.com

‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ Sentimentally Looks Back At NYC’s Early 2000s Rock Scene

In November 2001, my rock band left Brooklyn for a 5-week U.S. tour. The terrorist attack that felled the World Trade Center was still on our minds, having witnessed it first hand two months earlier. Everywhere we went, we had the same conversation. “Hey, you guys are from New York? Can I ask you something?,” it would begin. With some trepidation, we would assume they wanted to talk about September 11th and make us relive that terrible day. To our surprise, the question was always the same, “What’s up with that band The Strokes?”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’ on Peacock, Where Casey Anthony Attempts to Tell Her Side of the Story

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, is a three-episode docuseries produced by Abby Hoyt (This is Paris) among others, that for the first time, gives Casey Anthony the opportunity to speak directly to viewers. In 2011, Anthony stood trial for the 2008 murder of her 3-year-old daughter Caylee and was later found not guilty by a jury. There have been lots of other shows and movies documenting the case and Anthony, including 2017’s Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery but this time, it is Anthony who has control of the narrative and her story. Content warning for mentions of...
Decider.com

Jenna Ortega Deserves All the Credit for ‘Wednesday’s Wild Netflix Success

Netflix proudly crowed yesterday that its brand new series Wednesday surpassed Stranger Things Season 4 for most hours viewed for an English-language show in a single week. The semantics of measuring the ratings of a show that premiered on a Wednesday against one that debuted on a Friday aside, it’s clear that Wednesday is a hit. Folks tuned in to a show centered on The Addams Family‘s most beloved character in droves and they clearly kept watching Wednesday to the bitter end (in the vain hopes that Wednesday and Enid might kiss). But what made Wednesday such a smash wasn’t...
Decider.com

Decider.com

51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy