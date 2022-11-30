ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Harlem barber training program helps keep kids off streets

By Jessi Mitchell
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43bcEL_0jRplJuM00

New barber training program keeps kids off Harlem streets 02:12

NEW YORK -- A new training program for barbers is keeping kids off the streets in Harlem .

The teenagers are learning a career -- and life lessons, too.

For 100 young men and women from Harlem, buzzing means business in the new home of the Big Russ barber and workforce training program on West 135th Street. At its helm is longtime master barber Russell "Big Russ" Smith, owner of eight local businesses.

"I see a lot of young kids in the community who are not doing anything, who maybe dropped out of high school, kids who come home from jail, kids who's in the system. So my thing is, let me help them," he told CBS2's Jessi Mitchell.

His pilot program graduated 24 apprentice barbers earlier this year; four of them now work for Smith full-time as they earn their licenses, bringing along the lessons they learned.

"If you come in with a bad attitude, that's all you gonna get back, and all that negative energy. If you stay positive no matter what ... everything will come back tenfold," apprentice barber Joalbert Flores said.

Smith sets out to show just how lucrative legitimate business can be, focusing his efforts on teens already exposed to illegal means of success.

"Barbering is a high six-figure job. Six figures, people have no idea," Smith said.

Considered a "credible messenger," Smith embraces his role as a bridge between police and kids in the neighborhood, serving as vice president on the precinct's community council, which stands just across the street.

"We're looking for other alternatives because enforcement and arrests aren't the only way out of crime. We have to provide these opportunities for the youth," 32nd Precinct commanding officer Inspector Amir Yakatally said.

In fact, the city chipped in to pay for this program through the insistence of Jackie Rowe-Adams. She lost two children before starting the nonprofit Harlem Mothers & Fathers Stop Another Violent End in 2006.

"The pain hurts. It never go away," she said.

Her determination to save Harlem's families from the same future grows stronger each day.

"Check your kids' bookbag. Check under your mattress. Know who your children are with. Keep your kids engaged," she said.

Even if it takes money to engage their interest, young people in this program walk away with so much more.

"I remember ... exhilarating feeling it was for me when I graduated, so to pass that on to another kid that's like 15, 16, like a little tiny protégé or something like that," apprentice barber Cameron Gillespie said.

Inspiring success for the neighborhood's next leaders.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

UES girl turns Bat Mitzvah into mission to help seniors

NEW YORK - Bat Mitzvah is a special rite of passage for Jewish girls as they come of age. Instead of a big party, though, one girl from the Upper East Side turned her Bat Mitzvah into a mission to help others.Reverence for the religious teachings of the Torah has etched its way onto Sylvie Weiss's heart. Her family and friends joined to celebrate as she walks into womanhood. But for her big day, Weiss wants the focus elsewhere."I didn't want all the attention on me," Weiss said. "I really want to, like, help the community and help...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

N.J. studio helping adults with intellectual, developmental disabilities unleash creativity

FAIRFIELD, N.J. -- A new studio in New Jersey is breaking stereotypes and reinventing how to teach adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.  The center is called "Studio Arc" and it focuses much more on creativity than anything else, CBS2's John Dias reported Friday. "I feel creative, creative" said 51-year-old Jamie Diguglielmo of Bloomfield. "I am happy when I am here, I like the things I do." Diguglielmo said there is no need to hold back her imagination, and with a little help she can let her talents soar. She is one of the nearly 300 adults who attend activities at the...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Kid from families facing adversity treated to Christmas shopping spree

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Some children on Long Island who suffered hardships this year were treated to a shopping spree in Westbury on Thursday with their favorite superheroes.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported, young hearts were thumping due to all the excitement.Emerging from a police SWAT vehicle was Spider-Man, Chewbacca, Superman, Captain America, Black Panther, Batman, and the Flash.Nassau officers traded in their uniforms for superhero costumes in an annual holiday tradition, a day with the kids.A 7-year-old named Angie showed McLogan her list consisting of two toys, a shirt, shoes, and something for her brother.Each child was surprised with a $150...
WESTBURY, NY
CBS New York

10th annual Hope Tree lighting ceremony held in Queens

NEW YORK -- The holiday season is in full swing, and communities across our area are lighting up their own Christmas trees.In South Jamaica, Queens, a Hope Tree is now shining bright over families who look forward to it every year.The Christmas tree was lit Friday night, the kickoff to the holiday season for families in the neighborhood."Rockefeller Center's a little far, so this is actually perfect for the tree lighting," Queens resident David Haynie told CBS2's Jennifer Bisram.Before the lighting, families enjoyed the shops, food, games and toys at the Winter Village.For Hope NYC, it's now a 10-year tradition with a special...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Zipperstop: In Long Island City, a zipper shop is a family legacy

NEW YORK - In Queens, a store is stocked from floor to ceiling with thousands of varieties of an often overlooked device: the zipper."Every zipper's different. Every outfit you wear is different," Zipperstop owner Jeff Feibusch said.From the business's headquarters, which acts as a warehouse and retail space, zippers are both shipped in bulk and sold individually. Made of everything from brass to plastic, they come in colors from scarlet to violet. Zippers for dresses have a bottom stop, while zippers for jackets open freely. Dainty zippers might adorn small purses while zippers with large teeth can close oversized duffel bags.Jeff runs...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people with developmental disabilities

A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people …. A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. NYC making $200M investment in special...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Changes for NYC kindergarten Gifted & Talented admissions

NEW YORK -- Changes were announced Wednesday to the admissions process for New York City's kindergarten Gifted and Talented programs.Families can now use the same application that they use for other programs.The kindergarten Gifted and Talented application window will open on Dec. 7 and offers will be released in April. That's earlier than usual and gives families and schools more time to plan for the next school year.More information will be provided, in part, through information sessions and admissions events.Anyone who has additional questions can email ESenrollment@schools.nyc.gov.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident aboard a New York City MTA bus on Thursday. According to detectives, an unknown black male approached a 15-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks. Police said the incident happened at around 7:50 am as she rode the bus en route to school on the BX19 bus near Tremont and University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are asking the public to assist in identifying the unknown male suspect. The man exited the bus before the police responded. Police are offering a reward of up to The post 15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims

A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

NYC Violence Leaves 1 Shot, 1 Slashed in Brooklyn and Queens

Big Apple bloodshed left one person shot and another slashed in separate incidents in two boroughs. An 18-year-old was shot in the right foot outside the Albany Houses, a NYCHA building on the 1400 block of Bergen Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn around 6:10 p.m. Friday, cops said. The victim...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Could NYC make bus rides free?

Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

MTA announces plan to overhaul bus service in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The MTA is out with a new plan to overhaul bus service in Brooklyn.Right now, the plan is a draft, but it would add nine new bus routes in Brooklyn, speed up frequency on 24 lines and enhance connections throughout the boroughs.The goal is to help Brooklynites catch the bus without having to check a schedule."Our riders need a bus system that is actually, you know, newsflash, it needs to be faster than walking so that they can get where they need to go in a reasonable time," MTA Chair Janno Lieber said.New Yorkers can weigh in on the plan during 18 virtual workshops starting Jan. 11."I want to encourage everybody because this is a draft plan. That draft plan only gets better if people participate," Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Suspect sought in shootings in the Bronx and Philadelphia

NEW YORK -- Police now believe the same man who shot a gas station attendant in the Bronx in late November may be the same man who shot another man in Philadelphia three days later.The NYPD and Philadelphia Police are working together on tracking the suspect down.Iftikhar Mehmood was working solo Friday, trying to catch up to every car lined up for gas at the Sunoco on Boston Road in the Allerton section. It's the same Sunoco where Zulfiqaur Ali Albi was shot on Nov. 22."I am not afraid. God protect me and bless me, no problem," Mehmood said.Mehmood said...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

2 Hudson County communities devastated by separate fires

UNION CITY, N.J. -- Two fires two miles apart have displaced 25 families and devastated two communities in Hudson County, New Jersey.Ashen furniture and DVDs now fill the Salvation Army on Kennedy Boulevard in Union City.William Campbell was outside when the thrift store caught fire around 7 p.m. Thursday."There was a sort of a haze coming out of the building and then, like, a pop pop sound, then the glass blew out," he told CBS2's Ali Bauman. "It was awful. I mean, it was just flames. I've never seen anything like that."READ MORE: Salvation Army thrift store goes up in flames in...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Group robs teen in the Bronx; steals his sneakers

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of robber forcibly took a teenage boy’s Nike sneakers, cellphone and wallet, police said Wednesday. The 16-year-old victim was walking in front of 1476 Sheridan Boulevard on Nov. 7 around 5:15 p.m. when approximately four unknown individuals demanded the teen’s property, officials said. They robbed the teen, then fled […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: Caustic liquid thrown on woman in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - There's been another attack in the subway system. This time in Brooklyn, where a young woman was splashed with a mystery substance that burned her face. Now police are searching for a suspect, releasing photos and a video taken by the victim. A health care professional's encounter with another woman turned into a violent attack. The 21-year-old nurse is a burn unit patient Friday night after police say she tangled with the wrong subway rider shortly after 1 a.m. Friday. Police are looking for this suspect, who was caught on camera by the victim. Police told CBS2 it happened as the...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Blistering audit finds NYC homeless services fail people with mental illness

NEW YORK -- The New York State Comptroller's Office has released a blistering report about the city's failure to handle mentally ill homeless people in the shelter system.It comes as Mayor Eric Adams is under fire for the plan unveiled this week directing police to send mentally ill homeless people to hospitals for evaluation. Thursday, the comptroller's office released a 41-page report showing it believes the New York City Department of Homeless Services has been falling short in meeting the needs of those who suffer with mental health issues.The audit looked at the background information of more than 17,000 homeless individuals...
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
136K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy