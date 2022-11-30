Pueblo, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Pueblo.
The Sierra High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo East High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.
Sierra High School
Pueblo East High School
November 29, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Mitchell High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo County High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.
Mitchell High School
Pueblo County High School
November 29, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Canon City High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo County High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
Canon City High School
Pueblo County High School
November 30, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball
Comments / 0