wpde.com
Victim in Nichols stabbing dies, Coroner says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A stabbing in Nichols has turned into a murder. A reported stabbing brought the Marion County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon to the area of Broomstraw and Cactus Courts in Nichols, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. “This is an active scene and ongoing...
WMBF
wpde.com
Horry County Fire Rescue breaks ground on new fire station amid call volume increase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new fire station Thursday. It's located at 120 Burcale rd. in the Forestbrook area of Myrtle Beach. This is the third fire station the department has broken ground on in the last two...
wpde.com
Georgetown Co. sheriff doubles down on safety, lowers speed limit
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — An area of Highway 17 business in Murrells Inlet will see the speed limit lowered to help ensure the safety of pedestrians. Sheriff Carter Weaver said the area between Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph to "help ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike."
wpde.com
1 dead after vehicle hits school bus with 23 students in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Georgetown County. A 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner died from multiple body trauma at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The name will be released...
wpde.com
Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
WMBF
myhorrynews.com
Infant and Conway man die from Highway 905 wreck, making three fatalities from crash
The driver of a GMC Yukon who was injured in a Nov. 21 wreck near Highway 905 died at the hospital on Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones said a 2018 International flatbed commercial truck and a 2008 GMC Yukon were both driving east on Secondary Highway 66 near Highway 905 when the Yukon struck the back of the commercial truck around 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 21.
Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Lt. McPhatter
LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning one of their own. Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey shared on Friday that Lt. James Reginald “Reggie” McPhatter died from complications from his cancer. McPhatter began his career with the SCSO in 2010 as a detention officer...
WMBF
wpde.com
Investigation underway into abuse allegation at Darlington County nursing center
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said they're investigating an incident at Morrell Nursing Center in Hartsville, according to officials. DHEC said in a statement:. DHEC is aware of this matter and will be investigating. DHEC is required by state law to...
wpde.com
Caretaker caused 'severe visible injuries' to vulnerable adult in Florence Co.: Report
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A caretaker in Florence County has been charged with abuse and neglect. Falicia Ann B. Scott was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult with great bodily injury, according to a report.
wpde.com
1 displaced after fire destroys home in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Friday morning after a fire in Longs. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:20 a.m. to a house fire on Usher Road. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The American Red Cross of South...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach PD Citizen's Police Academy now accepting applications for 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Applications are now available for the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy. The academy gives selected residents the opportunity to see behind-the-scenes work and a chance to build closer relationships with the local law enforcement team. Topics covered in the class include:
WMBF
‘Hate has no place in Horry County’: HCPD looks to make residents aware of antisemitic flyers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking residents to be on the lookout for antisemitic flyers and material being handed out. The Horry County Police Department released a statement Friday stating it is aware of flyers circulating nationwide citing conspiracy theories related to Jewish government officials and other figures.
abccolumbia.com
Former Darlington County corrections officer arrested, says SLED
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Darlington County Corrections Officer Larry Kadeem Green on Dec. 1. The 29 year-old is charged with Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. According to arrest warrants, Green removed contraband received from a prison inmate, but...
Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
WECT
Election appeal to move forward, delay swearing-in of Columbus County sheriff-elect
Bevin Prince: Determined to show up, with strength, in her new role (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast) Bevin Prince: Determined to show up, with strength, in her new role (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast) Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 fatal shooting in Bladen...
