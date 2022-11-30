Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unarmed Black man shot in head by Deputy. Body-cam showsJamel El AminAlexandria, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
USPS Resumes Operations in Cottonport, LouisianaBryan DijkhuizenCottonport, LA
Calvary Lady Cavalier Volleyball Headed Back To State TournamentUnder The Radar NWLAAlexandria, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
KPLC TV
Arrest made in Oakdale hit-and-run
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run on La. 10. Pedestrian Carl Buxton, 46, was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop and fled the scene. Officials with the Oakdale Police Department said Friday that Mark W. Richard, 46,...
UPDATE: Two women fatally shot in car in Opelousas have been identified
Opelousas Police are investigating the death of two women in the 1200 block of Ina Clara Dr.
KPLC TV
Allen Parish Crime Stoppers search for hit-and-run suspect
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale Police responded to a pedestrian being struck and injured by a vehicle traveling on LA-10 on Thursday, Nov. 10. Carl Buxton, 46, from Oakdale, was injured in the hit-and-run incident. Officers continue to search for the driver who fled the scene. Authorities ask anyone with...
UPDATE: Police identify two women killed in Opelousas drive-by
Opelousas Police are asking for tips from the public for a drive-by shooting that happened Thursday at 10:27 p.m. at the corner of Ina Clare Drive and Bernice Street.
cenlanow.com
OPD: Two La. women fatally shot in car
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating the death of two women in the 1200 block of Ina Clara Drive. According to Chief Martin McLendon, officers responded to the area around 10 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Officers found a vehicle that had been shot...
cenlanow.com
APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police detectives have released a series of surveillance camera images of the suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred early Tuesday morning in which a stolen vehicle was crashed into the building. If anyone has...
Lafayette Police Arrest One of Alleged Masked Men in Home Invasion
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Imagine you are in your home late one night and two masked men wearing all black break into your home. Then, you and your friends/family are held at gunpoint. That's what happened one Monday night in November (11/7) when Lafayette Police were called to a shooting in progress in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Deputies capture man who escaped police custody while handcuffed
NPSO: PURSUIT ENDS IN CAPTURE OF MAN THAT FLED FROM DEPUTIES WHILE HANDCUFFED LAST WEEK. A Rapides Parish man wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office was captured on Wednesday morning after he led Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Natchitoches Police on a 30-mile pursuit according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
kalb.com
APD arrests suspects for attempted murder following Sneaker House incident
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police arrested three people wanted in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Nov. 23 outside of the Sneaker House store. No one was injured in this incident. Cartier Green, 22, and Kennedy Green, 21, were arrested Wednesday night on four counts of attempted...
Motorcyclist killed in Lafayette crash identified
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are working the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.
theadvocate.com
Victim identified, man arrested in Reserve Drive shooting in Lafayette
The 22-year-old victim of a Wednesday shooting in Lafayette has been identified and a suspect in the case has been arrested, police said. Kerrington Sam, 22, of Lafayette, was found dead at a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive shortly after noon Wednesday, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement. Sam was killed by a gunshot wound.
cenlanow.com
2 more Lafayette students arrested for terrorizing schools
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two Lafayette students have been arrested and charged with terrorizing school campuses after several incidents that disrupted school this year, authorities said. Police arrested and charged a Northside High School student with terrorizing Thursday following a social-media threat that caused an evacuation of the school...
Lake Charles American Press
Conviction upheld for Kinder man convicted of selling multiple narcotics
The conviction and sentence of a Eunice man accused of selling drugs and prescription medications to residents of a Kinder trailer park were upheld recently by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. A three-judge panel affirmed the conviction and sentence imposed on John Paul Simien in the 33rd Judicial District...
Opelousas Police respond to the scene of late night shooting; multiple victims
Opelousas Police are currently working the scene of a shooting that took place at approximately 10:27 p.m. at the corner of Ina Clare Drive and Bernice Street.
Bond denied for Natchez woman charged with shooting, killing mother
A Natchez woman who reportedly shot and killed her mother early Friday morning was denied bond in an arraignment on Wednesday. Natchez Municipal Court Judge Lisa Jordan Dale presided over the arraignment. Natchez Police Department said Shalece Thomas, 36, faces charges of murder and possession of a stolen firearm for...
Opelousas woman charged with three counts of bribery of votes
Deborah Batiste was arrested Wednesday night on three counts of bribery of votes by the Opelousas police department.
kalb.com
APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A 61-year-old man was caught in bed with a seven-year-old girl in Bunkie, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Jeffrey L. Brant of Ville Platte has been arrested for the following offenses: home invasion, criminal trespass and indecent behavior with juveniles. APSO...
I-TEAM: Police chief issues warning after city employee arrested, accused of tipping off alleged drug dealer
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - An employee with the Zachary City Courthouse was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30 after allegedly leaking information to a suspect. According to officials, Ashley Cobb, 37, leaked warrant details in connection to an overdose death investigation. According to arrest records, Cobb allegedly logged into the court system back in September, looked up warrant information and then passed it on to the guy police were trying to track down for his role in a deadly drug overdose case. Detective believes she stepped outside of her work duties, repeatedly slipping that information to the suspect and allowing him to continue to run from officers. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid says they got Louisiana State Police involved when they noticed something suspicious in the midst of an audit of the case.
kalb.com
Missing teen located; safe
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: APD said that James has been found and is safe. Alexandria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding James Reed, 15. James is described as being about 5′8″ and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen around Sixth Street near the Fred Loop area.
kalb.com
NPSO attempting to identify 2 accused of using deceased person’s credit card
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying two people who are accused of using a deceased Natchitoches resident’s credit card. NPSO said two males used the card to make purchases in Alexandria back in September. Detectives believe both suspects have...
Comments / 1