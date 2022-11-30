ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunkie, LA

KPLC TV

Arrest made in Oakdale hit-and-run

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run on La. 10. Pedestrian Carl Buxton, 46, was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop and fled the scene. Officials with the Oakdale Police Department said Friday that Mark W. Richard, 46,...
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

Allen Parish Crime Stoppers search for hit-and-run suspect

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale Police responded to a pedestrian being struck and injured by a vehicle traveling on LA-10 on Thursday, Nov. 10. Carl Buxton, 46, from Oakdale, was injured in the hit-and-run incident. Officers continue to search for the driver who fled the scene. Authorities ask anyone with...
OAKDALE, LA
cenlanow.com

OPD: Two La. women fatally shot in car

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating the death of two women in the 1200 block of Ina Clara Drive. According to Chief Martin McLendon, officers responded to the area around 10 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Officers found a vehicle that had been shot...
OPELOUSAS, LA
cenlanow.com

APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police detectives have released a series of surveillance camera images of the suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred early Tuesday morning in which a stolen vehicle was crashed into the building. If anyone has...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Police Arrest One of Alleged Masked Men in Home Invasion

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Imagine you are in your home late one night and two masked men wearing all black break into your home. Then, you and your friends/family are held at gunpoint. That's what happened one Monday night in November (11/7) when Lafayette Police were called to a shooting in progress in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street...
LAFAYETTE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Deputies capture man who escaped police custody while handcuffed

NPSO: PURSUIT ENDS IN CAPTURE OF MAN THAT FLED FROM DEPUTIES WHILE HANDCUFFED LAST WEEK. A Rapides Parish man wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office was captured on Wednesday morning after he led Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Natchitoches Police on a 30-mile pursuit according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Victim identified, man arrested in Reserve Drive shooting in Lafayette

The 22-year-old victim of a Wednesday shooting in Lafayette has been identified and a suspect in the case has been arrested, police said. Kerrington Sam, 22, of Lafayette, was found dead at a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive shortly after noon Wednesday, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement. Sam was killed by a gunshot wound.
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

2 more Lafayette students arrested for terrorizing schools

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two Lafayette students have been arrested and charged with terrorizing school campuses after several incidents that disrupted school this year, authorities said. Police arrested and charged a Northside High School student with terrorizing Thursday following a social-media threat that caused an evacuation of the school...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Conviction upheld for Kinder man convicted of selling multiple narcotics

The conviction and sentence of a Eunice man accused of selling drugs and prescription medications to residents of a Kinder trailer park were upheld recently by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. A three-judge panel affirmed the conviction and sentence imposed on John Paul Simien in the 33rd Judicial District...
KINDER, LA
kalb.com

APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A 61-year-old man was caught in bed with a seven-year-old girl in Bunkie, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Jeffrey L. Brant of Ville Platte has been arrested for the following offenses: home invasion, criminal trespass and indecent behavior with juveniles. APSO...
BUNKIE, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Police chief issues warning after city employee arrested, accused of tipping off alleged drug dealer

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - An employee with the Zachary City Courthouse was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30 after allegedly leaking information to a suspect. According to officials, Ashley Cobb, 37, leaked warrant details in connection to an overdose death investigation. According to arrest records, Cobb allegedly logged into the court system back in September, looked up warrant information and then passed it on to the guy police were trying to track down for his role in a deadly drug overdose case. Detective believes she stepped outside of her work duties, repeatedly slipping that information to the suspect and allowing him to continue to run from officers. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid says they got Louisiana State Police involved when they noticed something suspicious in the midst of an audit of the case.
ZACHARY, LA
kalb.com

Missing teen located; safe

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: APD said that James has been found and is safe. Alexandria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding James Reed, 15. James is described as being about 5′8″ and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen around Sixth Street near the Fred Loop area.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

