The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Collider
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022
We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
Collider
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Brutal Slavery Drama Is Brought Down by Exhausting Choices
Over a decade ago, Will Smith famously turned down the title role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, stating that “I wanted to make that movie so badly, but I felt the only way was, it had to be a love story, not a vengeance story.” With Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, Smith gets a bit closer to this vision, in this story based on the life of the escaped slave Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter.” Smith plays Peter, a slave who is separated from his wife Dodienne (Charmaine Bingwa) and children and forced to work on the railroad. When Peter hears that Abraham Lincoln has freed the slaves, and that Lincoln’s army is nearby in Baton Rouge, Peter and a handful of other slaves attempt to escape, running through the Louisiana swamp as they try to make their way to freedom. Making this journey even more difficult is Fassel (Ben Foster), who hunts runaway slaves with his pack of dogs, a vicious reminder of the horrific cruelty that was dispensed during this period. Peter fights to get to Lincoln’s men not only for his own freedom, but so that he can eventually get his family to freedom as well.
Collider
New 'A Man Called Otto' Trailer Shows Tom Hanks As the World's Grumpiest Neighbor
Sony Pictures Entertainment has just released a new trailer for A Man Called Otto, Tom Hanks' newest film project. The new trailer gives us a closer look at the eponymous and grumpy Otto before the film's release on January 13, 2023. The new film is based on the # 1...
"Emancipation" Director Antoine Fuqua Shared His Conversation With Producers About Releasing The Will Smith Movie After The Oscars Incident
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua revealed Apple or the producers never had any intention of the movie not coming out.
‘1923’ Premiere Has Harrison Ford Teasing “Juicy, Juicy Story” & Helen Mirren Talking “Partnership” In Dutton Marriage
The premiere of 1923, the much-anticipated Yellowstone prequel, took place at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43. Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Aminah Nieves, Sebastian Roché and Marley Shelton were some of the stars that spoke to Deadline on the red carpet teasing their characters on the Paramount+ series. Ford plays Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch. The actor says his rancher character has “unique circumstances with a unique personal history.” “This is the story of what it has taken to survive, for that person to survive its complicated moral context and it’s a juicy, juicy story and I love...
Collider
‘Cocaine Bear’: The True Story Behind the Insane New Movie
The 1980s is remembered for an unmanageable amount of cocaine traffic and importation into the United States that would leave a twisted legacy for decades to come, one we still feel today. There have been numerous stories, movies, TV shows, and even songs inspired by the 1980s drug trade, from Scarface to Narcos, and they never get old. Not only are they inspired by actual events, but they are often outrageous and push the boundaries of what is deemed as "normal," either by substantial amounts of money, violence, or drama. They each embody some form of gluttony and are positively engrossing, yet all somewhat similar.
Collider
‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson Wants to Bring ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Back to Theaters
Following the remarkable success of Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on its limited theatrical release, its director and creator Rian Johnson has been speaking about his desire to see the film return to the big screen on the film starts streaming on Netflix in three weeks' time. The sequel to the Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Knives Out saw Daniel Craig return to the role of the flamboyant, Southern, celebrity detective Benoit Blanc, tasked with assisting in a murder mystery weekend that goes wrong.
Collider
‘“Sr.”’ Review: Robert Downey Jr. Takes a Loving Look at His Offbeat Father
Everyone knows about Robert Downey Jr., the talented, stylish, Oscar-nominated actor whose winding career found its footing firmly in 2008 with the release of Iron Man. The success of that film would ultimately launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is—now over 30 films later—still thriving. Since first donning the Iron Man suit and iconic Tony Stark goatee, Junior has been named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world as well as Forbes’ highest-paid actor. But what about Robert Downey Sr.? That’s the question at the beating heart of “Sr.”, a documentary examining the life and work of the counter-cultural censor-averse artist that is just as tender and irreverent as the man himself.
Collider
'The White Lotus': Why Portia Told Albie to “Have a Nice Life," According to Haley Lu Richardson
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus, Season 2, Episode 5, "That's Amore.”]If Albie (Adam DiMarco) really is the nice guy he seems to be, he’s had a rough run in the romance department on The White Lotus Season 2 thus far. Initially, the spark...
Collider
'The Boys' Spinoff 'Gen V' Adds Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, and Alexander Calvert to the Cast
The Boys isn't the only place where former Supernatural cast members have reunited with Eric Kripke. During Prime Video's panel at CCXP, the Gen V trailer revealed a handful of new cast members who are joining the blood-soaked spinoff series, including Supernatural alum Alexander Calvert, the legendary Clancy Brown, and Jason Ritter.
Collider
'John Wick 4' Gets New Poster Featuring the Baba Yaga
Keanu Reeves joined fans in Brazil today to discuss his upcoming return to the titular role of John Wick in Chad Stahelski’s highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4. During the panel, at which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, CCXP guests were given a brand new poster for the upcoming action flick. The poster features new artwork of Reeves as the titular character cast in a stunning red and black design. Half of his face is covered in shadow and the lower half of the poster features the title John Wick 4, and his nickname, Baba Yaga.
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Will Daphne and Simon Welcome a 2nd Child?
Simon and Daphne welcome many children in the 'Bridgerton' book series and Daphne wanted a big family — making it likely the two will welcome a second child in season 3 of 'Bridgerton.'
Collider
Why Gomez and Morticia Addams' Romance Is So Iconic
Gomez and Morticia Addams are certainly an interesting couple. While they delight in offbeat and at times, murderous comments from themselves and their children, they have always had a particular gusto. In addition to being simply supernatural, they possess a passion for one another that, like their supernatural abilities and magic extended family (Cousin Itt being just a head of hair, or Fester being nearly invincible), seems to be the thing of fantasy. In Netflix's Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, Fred Armisen, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Christina Ricci, we see no shortage of the love the pair have for one another. In each iteration of The Addams Family, Morticia and Gomez's love for one another is as significant to the production as Wednesday's classic dead stare. Their love is so strong that in Wednesday's first episode, Wednesday herself remarks as her mother and father sing to each other that "they were making her nauseous and not in the good way." Isaac Ordonez as the helpless Pugsley Addams, rolls his eyes from the front seat, indicating that this is a day-to-day occurrence for his mother and father.
Collider
Sight & Sound Best Films List: What Do the New Additions and Absences Mean?
It's a year ending in a two, so film geeks know what that means. It's time for a new edition of the Sight & Sound Greatest Films of All Time poll. A tradition based on the opinions of countess film critics that dates back to 1952 (and, starting in 1992, was paired up with a separate list of the greatest films as polled by directors), this list often serves, among other functions, as a great way to efficiently showcase quality movies from around the world. If you’re too daunted by all the options out there in the pantheon of global cinema, the films that top the Sight & Sound Greatest Films list can be a helpful way to cut through the noise. That’s just one of the many things readers can take away from this poll, with the various additions and subtractions from this edition of the list being especially enticing in terms of their underlying meaning.
Collider
'Glass Onion' Behind-the-Scenes Video Peels Back the Layers of Benoit Blanc’s Latest Caper
It has been an extremely hot year for the murder mystery genre and 2022 is ending in an explosive bang with Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The whodunit film that features the return of Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc is coming to Netflix on December 23. Now, while promoting the film at CCXP, Netflix has released a new behind-the-scenes look that gives fans a juicy taste of what they should expect from Blanc’s latest thrilling caper.
Collider
10 Differences Between Dinsey's 'Pinocchio' and 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio'
Out of the stream of Pinocchio films that have been released this year, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is by far the best. Del Toro partnered with Mark Gustafson to bring their vision of Pinocchio to life. The film takes ques from the 1893 children's novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by...
Collider
Mike Flanagan Reveals What 'The Midnight Club' Season 2 Would've Included Following Series Cancellation
Horror fans are still reeling with the disappointing news that Netflix canceled Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club. There were so many plot threads left up in the air and, like Flanagan promised, the writer-director broke down what the entirety of Season 2 would have looked like. In an extremely...
Collider
'Andor' Is the Most Exciting That Star Wars Has Been in Years
It's 2022, and there's a lot of Star Wars that was dropped on us just in the last 12 months alone. Take a look back at December 29, 2021, when The Book of Boba Fett premiered! Since then, we've seen several other projects hit Disney+, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, the recently released animated Tales of the Jedi, and the most highly acclaimed of them all: Andor. This latest television show is a huge change of pace for not only the Disney Star Wars brand so far, but Star Wars in general. It's a total slow burn, residing in the shadowy noir and bureaucratic corners of the typically fun and adventurous galaxy. People everywhere are loving it, all of non-Star Wars fans, new fans, and even older fans who have begun to grow tired of the series.
Collider
James Cameron's Activism Makes 'Avatar' More Powerful
The impending release of Avatar: The Way of Water has reignited discussions about why James Cameron’s original film was such an anomaly in nearly every way imaginable. The film’s unprecedented box office success, its use of emerging 3D technology, and its critical acclaim defied any expectations that doubters may have had. Everyone should have learned by now to never doubt Cameron, who managed to conceive of the entire world of Pandora on his own. There aren’t many other films that have grossed over $1 billion that aren’t sequels, comic book adaptations, reboots, or fairy tales; in fact, one of the only other ones that is similarly original is Cameron’s other blockbuster, Titanic.
