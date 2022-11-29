Read full article on original website
Police: Shooting prompted by man angry over another man being with ex-girlfriend
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police say he shot at another man multiple times in Auburn Wednesday evening. At around 6 p.m., Auburn police officers responded to a 911 call indicating someone had shot at a vehicle according to a news release from Indiana State […]
Bond raised for accused drug trafficker
LIMA — The bond for a Lima man charged with ten drug-related crimes among others was reinstated with stricter conditions after a hearing on Thursday. Travon Thomas, 35, is accused of taking part in fentanyl, cocaine and heroin trafficking and having guns while under disability from April 1, 2021 to May 1, 2021, according to the indictment. He is also charged with first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Court docs: Teen confesses to Rockhill shooting
An 18-year-old man who, according to his friends and family, planned on going into the U.S. Marines has been charged with murder.
Indiana woman gets 35-year sentence in death of stepson, 9
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty to three felony charges in the beating death of her 9-year-old stepson has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. Alesha Lynn Miller, 31, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of...
Man who stabbed 2 New Haven officers gets 20 years
New Haven police officers lined the back wall of the courtroom Tuesday waiting for the sentencing of a man who stabbed two of their men last December. Brandon M. Gardner, 18, of New Haven was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent. The plea agreement was to a Level 3 Felony, aggravated battery creating a substantial risk of death, and a Level 6 Felony of residential entry, breaking and entering a residence.
Judge orders release of redacted court documents related to Delphi murders
Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective. According to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office, the argument happened back on Sept. 8 and involved four possible suspects. Updated: 6 minutes ago. Documents have been released in the Delphi murders case, but questions about the evidence...
Celina man sentenced in meth death of toddler
CELINA - A 30-year-old Celina man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for the methamphetamine intoxication death of a Montezuma toddler. Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Ingraham handed down the consecutive sentences totalling 70 months to Brandon Edwards on Wednesday morning. Edwards will serve 30 months for involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony; 30 months for endangering children, a third-degree felony; and 10 months for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, in the 2020 death of 2-year-old Ezra Siegrist.
Drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne nets arrests of accused drug dealer, 2 others
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three people are facing multiple felony charges after their arrests following a drug raid in Fort Wayne Tuesday. According to court documents, authorities executed a search warrant at a house located in the 1000 block of Degroff Street. After removing all occupants from the...
Court docs: Attempted theft leads to battery, multiple felonies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man is facing multiple felony charges after an attempted robbery led to a physical altercation and the discovery of drugs, according to court documents. On Nov. 23, police responded to a call from a customer at Macy’s in Glenbrook Square stating Glenbrook security...
Lima woman gets 8 years for destructive OVI crash
LIMA — A Lima woman will spend eight years in prison for a drunk driving accident in which four college students were injured — one of whom lost her ear. Christine Simpson, 59, was sentenced for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday afternoon. Her driver license will be suspended for ten years after her release and she received six points on her driver’s license.
Bluffton man sentenced for illegal possession of a gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Bluffton man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Yancie Hunter, 34, had a gun in May 2020, after being convicted of three felony offenses for robbery in Kentucky and Indiana. The felony convictions made it illegal for Hunter to own a gun.
LPD searching for female robbery suspect
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are looking for a female suspect who allegedly robbed a business early Friday morning. According to detectives, officers were called to the Jackpot Zone at 1515 Harding Highway at 3:34 am. Officers learned that a female made threats with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers have identified a person of interest, but they are not releasing a name just yet. They ask if you know anything about the crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or Detective Brian Snyder at the Lima Police Department at 419-998-5588.
Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office receives sever inquiries in reference to deputy incident investigation
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has received several inquiries in reference to an. investigation involving an incident with one of our deputies, Detective Joshua Whitehead and Elkhart City Chief Seymore. The following release is in response to those inquiries. Statement from Sheriff Jeff Siegel:. “On the evening of September...
Coroner: Victim struck by vehicle on I-469 died by suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.
Woman killed on I-469 after being hit by semi on Thursday identified; death ruled a suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the name of a woman killed Thursday morning on I-469. The woman, Janae Turquoise McCullough-Boyd, 44, of Fort Wayne, died from multiple blunt-force injuries after being hit by the semi-tractor trailer. According to the Coroner, the manner of death...
Elkhart Police Chief Files Complaint Against Elkhart County Detective
ELKHART, Ind. --According to city officials, Kris Seymour, Elkhart Police Chief since 2019, filed a complaint against a detective working for the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department since September. While its currently unclear what caused the complaint, it allegedly stemmed from an incident at a homeowner's association meeting, which prompted Indiana...
Farmer plans lawsuit after livestock killed by mink released by activists; man jailed for same crime speaks out
VAN WERT, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office said Monday there is still no update in the investigation into who illegally released about 40,000 mink from Lion Farms USA on Nov. 15. Now, Van Wert farmer Kirsten Barnhart said after all of the damage to local livestock,...
CORONER: Death on I-469 determined to be suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death in the pedestrian versus a FedEx semi-trailer crash to be a suicide. Thursday, Dec. 1, police officers responded to a crash on eastbound I-469, between the Maplecrest and Maysville Road exits. Officers on the...
UPDATED: Wednesday night self-defense shooting in Fort Wayne; arrest made
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating yet another shooting, concluding an overall violent month of November across the city. This one happened late Wednesday Night, shortly after 11 P.M. Police were called to the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave after a male called 911 claiming another male attacked him, and that he shot the male in self defense. Officers arrived and found an adult male victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was then transported a local hospital where he was declared to be in life threatening condition. The male who called 911 remained on scene and is cooperating, as the incident remains under investigation.
Woman arrested in store parking lot on narcotic related charges
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 51-year-old woman arrested on narcotic related charges in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29 when they stopped a vehicle in a Meijer parking lot in the City of Sturgis.
