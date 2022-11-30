Read full article on original website
American fans captivated by US team's World Cup run
The United States soccer team captivated the nation with its brief World Cup run
Netherlands knocks U.S. out of World Cup
Denzel Dumfries scored the third goal after assisting on the first two and the Netherlands eliminated the U.S. men's national team 3-1 in a Round of 16 knockout game at the World Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Saturday. Daley Blind added a goal and an assist for the Netherlands, who will play Friday against the Argentina-Australia winner from later Saturday. Memphis Depay put the Dutch ahead in the 10th...
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
Fans describe emotional turmoil during Team USA's last World Cup match
Saturday, Team USA played its final match in the World Cup. They lost three to one against the Netherlands in the first knock out round.
USA Eliminated From 2022 World Cup After 3-1 Loss to Netherlands
The United States are headed home. After giving the Netherlands 90 minutes of pure fight, the U.S. fell 3-1 to the Oranje in their round of 16 matchup and have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The starting formations for both sides did not change from their three...
Neymar trains ahead of Brazil's game in last 16 of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar was back training on Saturday, doing drills with the ball and taking shots on goal only two days before Brazil's match against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The good news for the five-time champions came the...
Fans Share Mixed Reactions After USA Elimination at 2022 World Cup
It's all over for the United States. The USMNT lost to the Netherlands 3-1 on Saturday in the round of 16, officially ending their run at the 2022 World Cup. Even though the Americans will leave Qatar without the World Cup Trophy, there is still plenty of hope for the future. Gregg Berhalter's squad was the youngest in the tournament, meaning many of these players could be back for their home World Cup in 2026.
Daley Blind Doubles Netherlands' Lead Over USMNT Before Halftime
The United States' 2022 World Cup hopes just took a big dent. Right before halftime of the USMNT's round of 16 contest against the Netherlands on Saturday, Dutch defender Daley Blind made it 2-0 in added time. Similar to how Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Denzel...
Andrés Cantor's Long ‘Goal' Call Tracker During 2022 World Cup
World famous soccer broadcaster Andrés Cantor is scheduled to call 24 of the 64 FIFA World Cup matches live from Qatar for Telemundo this year. Cantor hasn’t been shy about using his beloved “Goool!” call, which has been heard in American soccer since the 1990s, during the Group stage of the 2022 tournament.
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for December 3
Knockout football is officially underway. It has been a long and treacherous start for some teams as the beginning of the 2022 FIFA World Cup reaches its conclusion. There have been many upsets, including Germany’s elimination despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their group finale. And there have been many great underdog stories, like the United States who reached the knockout stage after not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.
Argentina vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez strike
Argentina play Australia at the World Cup as the knockout stage continues in Qatar. Lionel Messi will continue his quest to win the World Cup against an Australia team who defied the odds to reach the last-16, with a place in the quarter-finals now up for grabs. Netherlands defeated the USA in the early match, so the winner here will face the Dutch on Friday 9 December.Australia are looking to make history by reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time, but the Socceroos have already exceeded expectations by beating Denmark and Tunisia to second...
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
What Is the Knockout Round Schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
After a rigorous two weeks filled with underdogs, dark horses, big wins and devastating let-downs, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially on to its second phase: the knockout round. We will no longer see four-game slates each and every day like we did during the group rounds, but that...
