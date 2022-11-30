Read full article on original website
Speaking to business leaders on Friday, Dec. 2, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia needs to cut taxes, overhaul its workforce development strategy and increase investments in project-ready sites to compete with other states.
Enjoy the holiday season in Hampton Roads! This weekend continues with festive events around the area.
Elizabeth City is among several school districts across North Carolina that appear to have received the same anonymous threat Thursday.
A Virginia State Senator from Chesterfield County has proposed a total ban on medical transition for youth in Virginia.
CHKD president and CEO announces retirement
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Jim Dahling announced today that he will retire from his position as president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter (CHKD) in 2023 after almost 30 years. Dahling became CHKD’s senior vice president and chief operating officer in 1994....
Baseball Hall of Famer and North Carolina native Gaylord Perry dies at 84
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — North Carolina native Gaylord Perry, acclaimed Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner, as well as master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina, at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. […]
