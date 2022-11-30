ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAVY News 10

CHKD president and CEO announces retirement

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Jim Dahling announced today that he will retire from his position as president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter (CHKD) in 2023 after almost 30 years. Dahling became CHKD’s senior vice president and chief operating officer in 1994....

