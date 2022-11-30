GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — North Carolina native Gaylord Perry, acclaimed Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner, as well as master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina, at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. […]

