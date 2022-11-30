Read full article on original website
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
NORTHERN IOWA 72, EVANSVILLE 55
Percentages: FG .373, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Bobe 2-5, Smith 1-6, Strawbridge 1-6, McIntire 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Coleman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moncrief, Phillips). Turnovers: 11 (Coleman 3, Phillips 3, Kalle 2, Bobe, Smith, Strawbridge). Steals: 4 (Bobe, Coleman, Phillips, Strawbridge). Technical...
VMI 80, NAVY 72
Percentages: FG .475, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Nelson 3-7, Dorsey 2-9, Benigni 1-2, Inge 1-2, Jones 1-2, Yoder 1-4, MacDonald 0-1, Summers 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Nelson 3, Jones 2, Deaver, Yoder). Turnovers: 11 (Deaver 2, Inge 2, MacDonald 2, Yoder 2,...
Navy Midshipmen lose to VMI Keydets 80-72
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Sean Conway had 28 points in VMI's 80-72 victory over Navy on Saturday.Conway also had five rebounds for the Keydets (3-6). Tyler Houser added 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, and they also had eight rebounds. Devin Butler shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.The Midshipmen (5-3) were led by Austin Inge, who posted 21 points. Tyler Nelson added 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Navy. Patrick Dorsey also had 10 points.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
UNC ASHEVILLE 90, TENNESSEE-MARTIN 83
Percentages: FG .508, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Simon 3-5, Stewart 3-9, Sears 2-2, Williams 1-6, Jeffries 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Curry). Turnovers: 12 (Curry 3, Nix 3, Jeffries 2, Stewart 2, Miguel, Simon). Steals: 11 (Simon 4, Curry 2, Stewart 2, Jeffries,...
ARMY 75, WAGNER 64
Percentages: FG .387, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Hunt 3-6, Ezquerra 3-11, B.Brown 2-4, Price Noel 2-6, Williams 1-3, J.Brown 0-1, Moore 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Fletcher). Turnovers: 13 (B.Brown 3, Fletcher 2, Hunt 2, Lewis 2, Moore 2, Ezquerra, Price Noel). Steals:...
FURMAN 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 76
Percentages: FG .470, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Gary 2-5, Hallums 1-2, Edwards 1-6, Brown 0-1, Everett 0-1, Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Everett 2, James, Jones, Simpson). Turnovers: 17 (Hallums 4, Jones 4, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Alston, Brown, Everett, Simpson, Wardlaw).
TEMPLE 83, VCU 73
Percentages: FG .490, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Watkins 3-6, Baldwin 1-1, Banks 1-1, Nunn 1-2, Johns 1-3, Kern 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (DeLoach 2, Lawal, Watkins). Turnovers: 18 (Johns 5, Baldwin 3, DeLoach 3, Jackson 2, Watkins 2, Banks, Lawal, Nunn). Steals:...
Dallas 121, N.Y. Knicks 100
Percentages: FG .430, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 24-61, .393 (Hardaway Jr. 8-13, Doncic 4-9, Kleber 3-5, Bullock 3-7, Dinwiddie 3-8, Hardy 1-3, Green 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-7, Pinson 0-2, Bertans 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Doncic 3, Dinwiddie, McGee). Turnovers: 11 (Doncic 5, Finney-Smith, Green, Hardaway...
MISSISSIPPI STATE 82, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 52
Percentages: FG .388, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Collins 4-9, Washington 3-4, Waller 1-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Minton). Turnovers: 14 (Gipson 5, Waller 5, Collins, Stredic, W.Hamilton, Washington). Steals: 5 (Collins 2, Minton, W.Hamilton, Waller). Technical Fouls: Collins, 4:00 first. FG FT Reb.
CHARLESTON 79, THE CITADEL 57
Percentages: FG .391, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Burnham 2-3, Brzovic 2-4, Larson 2-6, Horton 1-3, R.Smith 1-8, Bolon 1-9, Scott 0-1, Robinson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Brzovic 3, Lampten, R.Smith, Robinson). Turnovers: 8 (Brzovic 2, Burnham 2, Horton 2, Larson, Robinson). Steals:...
INDIANA STATE 88, MIAMI (OH) 61
Percentages: FG .492, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (McCauley 6-10, Henry 2-3, Hobbs 2-4, Miller 2-5, Martin 1-1, Avila 1-2, Larry 1-2, Bledson 1-3, Kent 0-1, Stephens 0-1, Gibson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Avila 3, McCauley 3, Henry 2, Martin 2,...
VILLANOVA 70, OKLAHOMA 66
Percentages: FG .480, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Sherfield 6-8, Cortes 2-3, J.Groves 2-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-1, Uzan 0-1, Hill 0-3, T.Groves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Godwin). Turnovers: 12 (Cortes 4, T.Groves 3, Bamisile 2, Sherfield 2, Hill). Steals: 5 (Hill 2,...
Alabama 61, Chattanooga 52
CHATTANOOGA (6-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Wazeerud-Din 3-7, Olafsdottir 1-1, Porter 1-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Olafsdottir 1, Wazeerud-Din 1) Turnovers: 13 (Porter 4, Olafsdottir 3, Thompson 2, Wazeerud-Din 2, Cornelius 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Porter 2, Cornelius...
Whitmore sparks Villanova past Oklahoma in fantastic debut
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Whitmore only touched a basketball a few times over seven weeks because of a broken thumb that delayed the start of his career that already seemed set as a brief one at Villanova. Once he got his shot, Whitmore used his size, athleticism and skill...
BUTLER 80, TENNESSEE TECH 66
Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Perry 4-8, Harvey 2-4, Causwell 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Slatten 0-1, Strong 0-1, Oliver 0-3, Sebree 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Harvey). Turnovers: 5 (Perry 2, Thompson 2, Strong). Steals: 5 (Causwell 2, Slatten 2, Thompson). Technical...
No. 25 Ohio State has big 2nd half, beats St. Francis 96-59
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 15 points and Bruce Thornton added 13 as No. 25 Ohio State surged in the second half for a 96-59 win over St. Francis on Saturday. The Red Flash trimmed a 16-point deficit to eight in the first half,...
Make it six for St. John’s Prep
FOXBOROUGH — Call this victory “Operation Boa Constrictor.” That was the strategy Saturday when St. John’s Prep slowly and methodically strangled Springfield Central, 13-0, to win its third Division 1 Super Bowl title under coach Brian St. Pierre, and sixth in program history. The Eagles didn’t let Nebraska-commit William Watson, who terrorized opponents all fall, The post Make it six for St. John’s Prep appeared first on Itemlive.
No. 3 TCU loses 31-28 in OT to K-State in Big 12 title game
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as 13th-ranked Kansas State beat No. 3 TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, leaving the Horned Frogs to wait another day to find out if they had already done enough to get into the four-team College Football Playoff. The Wildcats set up the winning field goal after TCU had the opening possession of overtime and Kendre Miller was stopped short on consecutive plays from inside the 1. Deuce Vaughn ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and Will Howard threw two TDs for the Wildcats (10-3, No. 10 CFP), who six weeks earlier had jumped out to a 28-10 lead early in the second quarter before TCU scored the game’s last 28 points. That was one of five games the Horned Frogs (12-1, No. 3 CFP) won when trailing after halftime. But they couldn’t do it again with the chance to guarantee being the first Big 12 team other than Oklahoma to make the playoff.
Toledo 17, Ohio 7
TOL_Stuart 29 run (Cluckey kick), 11:38. OHIO_Bangura 2 run (Vakos kick), 6:47. TOL_Blankumsee 16 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 10:36. RUSHING_Toledo, Stuart 9-93, Finn 18-86, Kelly 17-53, Boone 1-8, (Team) 1-(minus 4). Ohio, Bangura 20-56, Wiglusz 1-30, C.Harris 6-12, Ja.Jones 1-6, (Team) 1-(minus 5). PASSING_Toledo, Finn 16-25-0-154. Ohio, C.Harris 17-31-1-163.
