cardinalnews.org
Mobile home park residents in Montgomery County sue new owner over water shutoff
After water was briefly cut off to residents by the new owners of Massie Mobile Home Park in Montgomery County, some tenants are suing the park with the assistance of Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society. A hearing is set for Jan. 6 in Montgomery/Christiansburg General District Court. At issue is...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested in 2019 homicide case in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police have announced they have made an arrest in the murder case of 24-year-old Salonya Evans. Police say throughout the course of the investigation 32-year-old Kai Lansana was a suspect. Lansana was arrested in Frankfort Kentucky on Nov. 9 by the U.S. Marshals Service he was then held in jail there until he was extradited back to Roanoke.
WXII 12
2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday
DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
WDBJ7.com
FedEx opening facility in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - FedEx will have a new home in Montgomery County in 2023. “We’re always wanting to promote economic growth and we’re excited about the opportunities that it will bring for our citizens to have good paying jobs,” said Sherri Blevins, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. “It’s all about livelihood.”
WSLS
VDOT: Southbound I-81 lane closures in Roanoke County, Botetourt County to significantly impact traffic
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Starting Dec. 5, drivers heading south on I-81 can expect delays due to lane closures, according to VDOT. Authorities said the roadwork is weather dependent and the start date is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. The lane closures will happen...
wakg.com
US-220 in Henry County Closed Due to Police Activity
All of the north and south lanes on US-220 in the vicinity of Greensboro Rd. in Henry County are closed due to police activity, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Motorists can expect delays. Traffic is being diverted off of US-220 north and south onto BUS US-220. Traffic will...
WDBJ7.com
Festival of Trees taking over Old Christiansburg Mall
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Festival of Trees is back in Christiansburg this holiday season. Around 15 area businesses decorated Christmas trees that are currently displayed in the Old Town Mall in downtown Christiansburg. You can vote for your favorite tree for $1 per vote. All of the money goes...
cardinalnews.org
Patrick County chamber to hold random drawing to give five people $1,000 each
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Patrick County Chamber of Commerce to hold Secret Santa program. The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce will be giving away $1,000 each to five Patrick County residents picked at random from...
New details released in officer-involved shooting incident in Henry Co.
UPDATE 12/3 10:40 a.m.: The Virginia State Police announced their Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Field Office in Salem will be investigating the officer-involved shooting in Henry Co. Troopers say the shooting happened when a white 1999 Buick LeSabre pulled over on the northbound Route 220 on-ramp. They have identified the driver as 57-year-old, Donald W. […]
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Shane Ronald Hamblin
Age 47 of Dublin, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700.
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
WSLS
VSP: 57-year-old man dead after officer-involved shooting in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:05 p.m.:. A 57-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Henry County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Sheriff Layne Perry with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office told BTW 21 that they received reports of a man with a gun driving around “somewhat erratically” around 2:50 p.m.
pcpatriot.com
NRV Airport Master Plan revealed
This week, officials at the New River Valley Airport unveiled the Master Airport Plan, which specifies several improvements to the facility, which are set to occur over the next 20 years. As can be seen in the accompanying diagram, improvements and new construction listed in the Airport Master Plan are...
WSLS
New diner opens in Downtown Salem
SALEM, Va. – A new diner has opened in the Roanoke Valley. You can enjoy breakfast, cocktails, and more at the West Salem Diner, which opened officially on Wednesday, according to their Facebook page. They’re located in a restored building in Downtown Salem – their space was once West...
cardinalnews.org
Montgomery County trailer park one of 80-plus now owned by Alden; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Barbara Jean Taylor, wife of Roanoke’s first Black mayor, dies at 88. — The Roanoke Times. Little appetite for Sen. Joe Manchin’s environmental permitting bill in lame-duck session; would pave way for construction...
wfxrtv.com
Three cats rescued in Franklin Co. house fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to a Facebook post from, Franklin County Public Safety several crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. They say everyone in the home was able to evacuate without any injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue three cats from the fire.
Open Letter To Mayor Sherman Lea: Why Does Roanoke City Make Us Feel Unsafe ?
Mayor Sherman Lea: I called your office last week in an attempt to speak with you about the current state of affairs and my recent experiences in Roanoke City. Your secretary took my information. I asked for a return call; I’ve heard nothing from you. What are you doing about the decline of Roanoke City? […]
