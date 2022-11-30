ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

WDBJ7.com

WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man arrested in 2019 homicide case in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police have announced they have made an arrest in the murder case of 24-year-old Salonya Evans. Police say throughout the course of the investigation 32-year-old Kai Lansana was a suspect. Lansana was arrested in Frankfort Kentucky on Nov. 9 by the U.S. Marshals Service he was then held in jail there until he was extradited back to Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WXII 12

2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday

DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
DOBSON, NC
WDBJ7.com

FedEx opening facility in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - FedEx will have a new home in Montgomery County in 2023. “We’re always wanting to promote economic growth and we’re excited about the opportunities that it will bring for our citizens to have good paying jobs,” said Sherri Blevins, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. “It’s all about livelihood.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

US-220 in Henry County Closed Due to Police Activity

All of the north and south lanes on US-220 in the vicinity of Greensboro Rd. in Henry County are closed due to police activity, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Motorists can expect delays. Traffic is being diverted off of US-220 north and south onto BUS US-220. Traffic will...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Festival of Trees taking over Old Christiansburg Mall

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Festival of Trees is back in Christiansburg this holiday season. Around 15 area businesses decorated Christmas trees that are currently displayed in the Old Town Mall in downtown Christiansburg. You can vote for your favorite tree for $1 per vote. All of the money goes...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WFXR

New details released in officer-involved shooting incident in Henry Co.

UPDATE 12/3 10:40 a.m.: The Virginia State Police announced their Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Field Office in Salem will be investigating the officer-involved shooting in Henry Co. Troopers say the shooting happened when a white 1999 Buick LeSabre pulled over on the northbound Route 220 on-ramp. They have identified the driver as 57-year-old, Donald W. […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
PAINT BANK, VA
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for Shane Ronald Hamblin

Age 47 of Dublin, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700.
DUBLIN, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

VSP: 57-year-old man dead after officer-involved shooting in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:05 p.m.:. A 57-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Henry County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Sheriff Layne Perry with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office told BTW 21 that they received reports of a man with a gun driving around “somewhat erratically” around 2:50 p.m.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

NRV Airport Master Plan revealed

This week, officials at the New River Valley Airport unveiled the Master Airport Plan, which specifies several improvements to the facility, which are set to occur over the next 20 years. As can be seen in the accompanying diagram, improvements and new construction listed in the Airport Master Plan are...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

New diner opens in Downtown Salem

SALEM, Va. – A new diner has opened in the Roanoke Valley. You can enjoy breakfast, cocktails, and more at the West Salem Diner, which opened officially on Wednesday, according to their Facebook page. They’re located in a restored building in Downtown Salem – their space was once West...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Three cats rescued in Franklin Co. house fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to a Facebook post from, Franklin County Public Safety several crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. They say everyone in the home was able to evacuate without any injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue three cats from the fire.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

