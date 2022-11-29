Read full article on original website
Traffic enforcement numbers released
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety campaign Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
Downtown apartment proposal
Developer Aaron Acree wants to rehab a building at Fifth and Adams across from the Old State Capitol. Springfield TIF administrator Ravi Doshi says it sounds like a winner. “This has been an abandoned, vacant building for many, many years now,” Doshi told WTAX News after Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “We have a developer – who is local – who really wants to invigorate that space and is proposing to put in nine units of market rate housing.”
