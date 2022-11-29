Developer Aaron Acree wants to rehab a building at Fifth and Adams across from the Old State Capitol. Springfield TIF administrator Ravi Doshi says it sounds like a winner. “This has been an abandoned, vacant building for many, many years now,” Doshi told WTAX News after Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “We have a developer – who is local – who really wants to invigorate that space and is proposing to put in nine units of market rate housing.”

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO