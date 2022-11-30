One critical after shooting in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was injured following a shooting in Southwest Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

Police said at 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a shooting victim who arrived at Methodist South in a private vehicle. The male victim was then transported to Regional One in critical condition.

An investigation revealed that the victim was shot in the 5000 block of South Third Street.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.