Riverside, CA

2urbangirls.com

Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Arson suspect is shot to death by San Bernardino Police Department officer

An arson suspect was shot to death by a San Bernardino Police Department officer during an incident on Nov. 30, police said. The incident took place at about 10:42 p.m. at 1464 W. Union Street, where two uniformed officers responded to an arson. A reporting party had advised dispatch that there was a male setting fire to a palm tree at a vacant residence.
NBC Los Angeles

‘It Can Happen Anywhere.' Daughter of Riverside Victims Warns Parents

A memorial continues to grow outside the burnt Riverside home where the Winek family lived for more than 20 years. Three members of the family were murdered and the house was set ablaze after a law enforcement officer in Virginia who had been "catfishing" a teen in the family killed them, and kidnapped the girl.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Duo Suspected of Robbing Group During Halloween Night Gathering in MoVal

One of two men suspected of robbing multiple people gathered in a Moreno Valley park on Halloween night was behind bars Friday. Gary Arthur Gonzalez, 23, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday alongside his alleged cohort, 36-year-old Gilbert Anthony Gonzales, also of Moreno Valley, on suspicion of armed robbery. Gonzalez...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Defense files for mistrial and dismissal of Palm Springs quadruple homicide case

The defense filed motions for mistrial and to dismiss the retrial of quadruple homicide case, in which a Cathedral City man is accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs, claiming new evidence will make it impossible for the defendant to face a fair trial and violates his right to a fair retrial, according The post Defense files for mistrial and dismissal of Palm Springs quadruple homicide case appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Accused of Gunning Down Hemet Man, Wounding Woman Arraigned

A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 20-year-old man and wounding his female companion near downtown Hemet pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder. Roman Ralph Mendez, 21, of Castro Valley was arrested earlier this month following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the double shooting in October.
HEMET, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Walnut Man Intentionally Struck by Car and Killed, Sheriff Says

A 30-year-old man intentionally struck and killed a man on a sidewalk in a parking lot at Mt. SAC in Walnut Thursday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators said. Investigators arrived near Mt. San Antonio College in the 1100 block of N. Grand Avenue in Walnut at 7:30 a.m....
WALNUT, CA

