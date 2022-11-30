Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former police officer accused of catfishing a 15-year-old girl online and then killing her entire familycreteRiverside, CA
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
One dead, 2 hospitalized after possible fentanyl use at MoVal hotel
A man died and two women were hospitalized today after possibly ingesting fentanyl in a Moreno Valley hotel room. Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics were sent to the Best Western Hotel & Suites in the 24800 block of Elder Avenue.
Robbery Suspect Allegedly Opens Fire on Deputies, Manhunt Underway
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Lancaster deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were working a containment set up for a robbery suspect who allegedly shot at deputies Friday evening. At approximately 7:42 p.m., Dec. 2, a Lancaster deputy requested emergency traffic regarding a robbery suspect who was...
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
Fontana Herald News
Arson suspect is shot to death by San Bernardino Police Department officer
An arson suspect was shot to death by a San Bernardino Police Department officer during an incident on Nov. 30, police said. The incident took place at about 10:42 p.m. at 1464 W. Union Street, where two uniformed officers responded to an arson. A reporting party had advised dispatch that there was a male setting fire to a palm tree at a vacant residence.
Man killed by San Bernardino Police after allegedly charging officers with wooden bludgeon
A man was shot and killed by police after allegedly charging at officers with a wooden bludgeon in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The suspect, Delfino Avila, was killed at the scene, confirmed San Bernardino Police. Officers responded to reports of suspected arson at a vacant home near 1464 Union St. around 10:42 p.m. The suspect […]
Felon charged with stabbing mom at her San Jacinto home
A felon who allegedly attacked his 74-year-old mother at her San Jacinto home, inflicting nearly fatal stab wounds, was charged today with attempted murder and other offenses.
NBC Los Angeles
‘It Can Happen Anywhere.' Daughter of Riverside Victims Warns Parents
A memorial continues to grow outside the burnt Riverside home where the Winek family lived for more than 20 years. Three members of the family were murdered and the house was set ablaze after a law enforcement officer in Virginia who had been "catfishing" a teen in the family killed them, and kidnapped the girl.
mynewsla.com
Duo Suspected of Robbing Group During Halloween Night Gathering in MoVal
One of two men suspected of robbing multiple people gathered in a Moreno Valley park on Halloween night was behind bars Friday. Gary Arthur Gonzalez, 23, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday alongside his alleged cohort, 36-year-old Gilbert Anthony Gonzales, also of Moreno Valley, on suspicion of armed robbery. Gonzalez...
foxla.com
Riverside 'catfish' murders: Deputy who posed as teen bought new house, blacked out windows
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The state trooper who catfished a young Riverside teenager and killed her family, apparently bought a new house just days before the murder occurred. According to real estate records obtained by TMZ, Austin Lee Edwards, 28, bought a 2-bed, 1-bath house in Saltville, Virginia on November 14, 2022 for $80,000.
Man who repeatedly harassed Lake Mathews family admits felony allegations
A probationer with a Kim Kardashian fixation who terrorized a Lake Mathews couple by illegally entering and vandalizing their home pleaded guilty Thursday to felony charges and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail and 24 months probation. Nicholas Scott Costanza, 26, of Lake Mathews admitted charges of stalking,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Triple Homicide Result of `Inappropriate Romance’ Between Child, Predator
(CNS) – The slaying of three family members in a Riverside home stemmed from an “inappropriate romance between a predator and child” that spun out of control without any warning signs of an imminent threat, the older sister of one of the victims said Wednesday. “Nobody could...
Defense files for mistrial and dismissal of Palm Springs quadruple homicide case
The defense filed motions for mistrial and to dismiss the retrial of quadruple homicide case, in which a Cathedral City man is accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs, claiming new evidence will make it impossible for the defendant to face a fair trial and violates his right to a fair retrial, according The post Defense files for mistrial and dismissal of Palm Springs quadruple homicide case appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino officers seize weapons from suspects during recent incidents
San Bernardino Police Department officers seized several weapons from suspects during recent incidents in the city. One of the incidents took place when patrol officers conducted a basic traffic stop, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 28. After the vehicle came to a stop, the...
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Gunning Down Hemet Man, Wounding Woman Arraigned
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 20-year-old man and wounding his female companion near downtown Hemet pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder. Roman Ralph Mendez, 21, of Castro Valley was arrested earlier this month following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the double shooting in October.
Fatal road-rage shooting could send Santa Ana man to prison for life, DA says
After a road-rage shooting on Thanksgiving left a man dead, a Santa Ana man could face life in prison. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, is accused of firing repeatedly into a truck containing six people after the truck’s driver fled the scene of an accident with Walker’s vehicle on Nov. 24, the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
Mongols member who killed Pomona SWAT officer to plead guilty to manslaughter
A Mongols motorcycle gang member who killed a Pomona SWAT officer during a crackdown on the group eight years ago has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter after twice being acquitted of murder. David Martinez had been found not guilty in two separate murder trials over the shooting of Officer Shaun Diamond during the October […]
NBC Los Angeles
Beloved Mt. SAC Employee Struck and Killed by Driver in ‘Intentional Act' Identified
A 63-year-old man fatally struck by a car in what authorities described as an intentional act on a Southern California college campus was identified Friday by Mt. San Antonio College officials. Rafael Barragan Jr. was struck and killed in a parking lot on the campus in Walnut in eastern Los...
newsantaana.com
The OC Sheriff is searching for a male suspect who pointed a gun at a family member
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate Robert Henry Blalock who is a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon. At about 7:26 p.m. on Monday night, Nov. 26, Blalock pointed a gun at a family member during an argument, in the City of Lake Forest.
NBC Los Angeles
Walnut Man Intentionally Struck by Car and Killed, Sheriff Says
A 30-year-old man intentionally struck and killed a man on a sidewalk in a parking lot at Mt. SAC in Walnut Thursday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators said. Investigators arrived near Mt. San Antonio College in the 1100 block of N. Grand Avenue in Walnut at 7:30 a.m....
Felon Charged In Apparent Unprovoked Hammer Attack in Santa Ana
A 28-year-old hammer-wielding man was charged Tuesday with attacking four people in a suspected unprovoked attack in Santa Ana.
Comments / 2