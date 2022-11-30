ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

KOKI FOX 23

OHP, OBN discuss uptick in fentanyl busts on Oklahoma highways

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said highways are made for access, not for moving drugs. “I think of Oklahoma city where you have 1-40 and 1-45 and then Tulsa you have 1-44 cutting through the city,” said Trooper Eric Foster with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “It makes...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Tulsa man arrested in Davis on drug charges

DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) — A Tulsa man was arrested in Davis earlier this week for possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnathan Williams was pulled over for a traffic violation in Murray County, where a Davis police K-9 discovered 24 grams of methamphetamine. Williams was booked into the Murray County Jail...
DAVIS, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa sued over multiple 2020 officer-involved shootings

TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following story contains descriptions of bodycam footage that may be too graphic for some readers. The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 officers with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) violated the constitutional rights of people during two separate officer-involved shootings.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Body Discovered At Recycling Plant Identified By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police identified a man whose body was found at a recycling plant. On Tuesday, someone found Juan Rolland, Jr.'s body at the plant, among debris picked up by a recycling truck, police said. His death does not appear to be a homicide, according to police. This is a developing...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Town of Sperry mourns loss of police captain

SPERRY, Okla. — Sperry Mayor Debra Burch said on Facebook, “It is with a great deal of sadness that I report the passing of our part-time Captain Scott Henderson.”. Burch announced Henderson’s death Friday morning, and she said the Sperry Police Department remembers Henderson for his “smile, laugh and positive views on the future.”
SPERRY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"

The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Jay man sentenced to 24 years for killing his mother

TULSA, Okla. – A Jay man was sentenced Tuesday to 24 years for fatally shooting his mother and wounding a second family member. Christopher Weeley, 42, of Jay, entered the plea in April in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to second-degree murder in Indian Country and assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country.
JAY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Alligator park searching for stolen tortoises

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park is trying to find two of its animals. Zoo officials said that two Galapagos tortoises were stolen on Nov. 30, but did not say how they were taken, WJAX reported. Officials are also watching hours of video surveillance...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

