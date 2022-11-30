Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
OHP, OBN discuss uptick in fentanyl busts on Oklahoma highways
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said highways are made for access, not for moving drugs. “I think of Oklahoma city where you have 1-40 and 1-45 and then Tulsa you have 1-44 cutting through the city,” said Trooper Eric Foster with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “It makes...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma law enforcement agencies arrest murder suspect wanted for Minnesota restaurant shooting
KAY COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the Kay County Sheriff’s Office and the Blackwell Police Department worked together to arrest a murder suspect wanted for killing one person and injuring another in a restaurant shooting in Minnesota. Aaron Le was arrested by OHP Trooper Langston at...
KTEN.com
Tulsa man arrested in Davis on drug charges
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) — A Tulsa man was arrested in Davis earlier this week for possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnathan Williams was pulled over for a traffic violation in Murray County, where a Davis police K-9 discovered 24 grams of methamphetamine. Williams was booked into the Murray County Jail...
Checotah Man Offering Reward After 1971 Camaro Stolen, Abandoned In Missouri
The owner of a 1971 Camaro is offering a cash reward for information about the person who stole his classic car and drove it all the way to another state. Police said the car was found along a highway Friday afternoon in Missouri. Cameras outside Hosstyle Motorsports off Highway 69...
KTUL
Father, daughter arrested, accused of attempting to cash stolen checks in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man and his daughter on Thursday for allegedly attempting to cash stolen checks. Police said they responded to a check-cashing business near 12th and Garnett for a report of fraud. An employee told officers James Miller came into the business attempting...
Man Wanted In Connection To Drug Death Arrested
TULSA, Okla. - A man wanted for selling heroin that caused someone’s death has been captured, according to U.S. Marshals. Jason Hurt was arrested on Sunday by Tulsa Police and is on hold for the Marshals Service.
Affidavit reveals confession details after four Okmulgee men murdered
OKMULGEE, Okla. — An affidavit, unsealed just today, reveals a statement about a confession and possible motive in the murder of four Okmulgee men. Okmulgee Police found the dismembered remains of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks in the Deep Fork River on Oct. 14. Joseph...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa women search for answers after their sister was murdered, suspect still at large
TULSA, Okla. — Rosa Valla Dolid, Juana Mendoza and Cassandra Valla Dolid are all searching for answers after Tulsa Police said their 32-year-old sister, Monica Deleon, was murdered Wednesday. “She made a friend wherever she went,” said Rosa. “Anybody she could talk to she made friends with, and sometimes...
City of Tulsa sued over multiple 2020 officer-involved shootings
TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following story contains descriptions of bodycam footage that may be too graphic for some readers. The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 officers with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) violated the constitutional rights of people during two separate officer-involved shootings.
News On 6
Stolen Car Suspects Get Away After Chase With Wagoner County Deputies
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who stole a car, then led deputies on a chase that ended when they crashed into the woods. Investigators say the owner of the car was trying to warm it up and left it running with the keys inside when it was taken.
News On 6
Body Discovered At Recycling Plant Identified By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police identified a man whose body was found at a recycling plant. On Tuesday, someone found Juan Rolland, Jr.'s body at the plant, among debris picked up by a recycling truck, police said. His death does not appear to be a homicide, according to police. This is a developing...
KOKI FOX 23
Town of Sperry mourns loss of police captain
SPERRY, Okla. — Sperry Mayor Debra Burch said on Facebook, “It is with a great deal of sadness that I report the passing of our part-time Captain Scott Henderson.”. Burch announced Henderson’s death Friday morning, and she said the Sperry Police Department remembers Henderson for his “smile, laugh and positive views on the future.”
KOKI FOX 23
Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
News On 6
Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"
The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
Law enforcement shoots, kills accused rapist in Mayes County
Law enforcement shot and killed a man while serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County on Tuesday afternoon.
news9.com
Man Pleads Guilty To Tulsa International Airport Shooting That Injured Airport Police Officer
A man has pleaded guilty to trying to kill his wife at the Tulsa International Airport last year and getting into a shootout with airport police. Joseph Watson's charges include shooting with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. Police say Watson called his wife...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jay man sentenced to 24 years for killing his mother
TULSA, Okla. – A Jay man was sentenced Tuesday to 24 years for fatally shooting his mother and wounding a second family member. Christopher Weeley, 42, of Jay, entered the plea in April in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to second-degree murder in Indian Country and assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country.
KOCO
17-year-old attacks gas station clerk in Stillwater while stealing alcohol
STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a scary day Sunday after a 17-year-old tried to steal alcohol from a Stillwater gas station. Instead of running away, the 17-year-old attacked the clerk while his friends surrounded the convenience store. The owner saw the teen grabbing alcohol and bolting out the back door without paying.
KOKI FOX 23
Alligator park searching for stolen tortoises
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park is trying to find two of its animals. Zoo officials said that two Galapagos tortoises were stolen on Nov. 30, but did not say how they were taken, WJAX reported. Officials are also watching hours of video surveillance...
Police looking for man wanted in Tulsa woman's killing
Officers received a disturbance call to a home near 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue around 5:50 a.m.
