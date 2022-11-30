ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs officials urge residents to remove, store snow properly this winter

By Steamboat Pilot, Today staff report news@steamboatpilot.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 3 days ago
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bears are in bed, but winter wildlife risks still exist

As heavy snowstorms are driving mammals to lower elevations, it‘s worth noting that Steamboat Springs isn’t out of the woods yet when it comes to the dangers posed by wildlife. The most recent bear sighting reported to local law enforcement happened around 2 p.m. Nov. 25 on Village...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Friday gas outage in Steamboat puts mountain area homes at risk

On Friday morning, Dec. 2, an Atmos Energy natural gas outage affected many residences near Mount Werner in Steamboat Springs. The outage caused pilot lights to turn off in many of the affected homes, and without notice from Atmos Energy, some residents have had to figure the situation out for themselves.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Old Town Hot Springs to break ground on upgrades next week

The closure of the parking lot near Old Fish Creek Falls Road marks the first physical step in Old Town Hot Springs’ capital campaign construction project. The parking lot just south of the facility closed on Thursday, Dec. 1, and will serve as a staging area for work on the new pumphouse, which will be built just above the lot. The lot will be closed through the completion of the capital campaign renovations slated for spring 2024.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Work on Yampa Valley transportation authority expected to ramp up soon

Officials in Northwest Colorado hope to kick off a public effort to explore a regional transportation authority early next year, though their priority right now isn’t speed. Steamboat Springs Transit Manager Jonathan Flint said Routt County and Steamboat are ready to proceed, and Craig, the third partner in this effort, is “really, really close.”
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Fire Rescue shifts to compete in donation drive

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue’s A, B and C shifts are competing with each other to collect the most food and monetary donations for LiftUp of Routt County through New Year’s Eve. “As firefighters we always like a friendly rivalry, and this food collection competition went to the heart...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley Housing Authority closes on Whitehaven Mobile Home Park

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority closed on the sale of the Whitehaven Mobile Home Park on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The housing authority purchased the mobile home park for $3.125 million on behalf of the residents who live there. Anonymous donations and favorable loans contributed to the purchase of the property.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

SSWSC cross country opens season at West Yellowstone Ski Festival

Kicking off the ski season at the West Yellowstone Ski Festival, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club sent 16 of its cross country athletes to attend the weeklong training camp from Nov. 19 to 27. Cross country program director Brian Tate has been going to West Yellowstone for around 16...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tales from the Tread: 43rd Annual Yule Log Hunt

It’s that time of year again! This year’s 43rd Annual Yule Log Hunt, presented by the Tread of Pioneers Museum, begins on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Each weekday’s clues will be posted on the museum’s website and Facebook page, air on local radio stations, and will also be printed in the Steamboat Pilot & Today and its website. A new clue will be released each weekday for up to eight days, unless the log is found sooner.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat baristas battle in first-ever coffee shop throwdown

This weekend, Steamboat Springs coffee shops will face off with foam. Dusky Grouse is hosting the first-ever Coffee Shop Showdown that will pit area baristas against each other in a latte art competition at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Stephany Traylor, owner of Dusky Grouse, is the mastermind behind...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado

According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

More than 500 people served at Thanksgiving dinner in Steamboat

Routt County United Way’s 2022 Community Thanksgiving Dinner brought together 510 people for a shared holiday meal. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been a tradition for attendees and volunteers, as well as Routt County United Way, for more than 25 years now. To make this year’s feast possible, 123 volunteers dedicated their time, and 189 donors supplied food for the dinner.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Record for Nov. 21-27

10:38 a.m. — Steamboat Springs police responded to a reported drug violation at the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. 9:39 p.m. — Police responded to a noise complaint at the 1600 block of Sunlight Drive. Tuesday, Nov. 22. 8:32 a.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

YVEA electricity rates to increase in March

The Yampa Valley Electric Association co-op has announced an increase in electricity rates starting March 1 for electricity usage that will appear on member bills in April. The nine-member YVEA Board of Directors approved the rate increase unanimously during the Nov. 22 board meeting. The last time YVEA raised rates was in June.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales eclipse $15M from Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $15.2 million across 18 sales for the week of Nov. 25 to Dec 1. Property Description: 1,050-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 202 at Sierra View Condos Phase II. Last sold for $225,000 in 2020. 557 Conestoga Circle. Seller: Jeffrey Michael Sublett. Buyer: Blair...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Five minutes with LiftUp of Routt County Executive Director Sue Fegelein

Sue Fegelein is the executive director at LiftUp Routt County, a nonprofit that has been busier than ever in recent years meeting its mission “providing resources and assistance to meet basic human needs and strengthen self-sufficiency.”. How would you describe your role at LiftUp?. I have been with LiftUp...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat boys basketball drops season opener

Opening the season against Lutheran, the Steamboat Springs boys basketball team suffered a 62-35 loss on Thursday, Dec. 1, during a tournament at Golden High School. The team struggled to put up points and made just 40% of its shots on the floor while Steamboat sophomore Jeffrey Sturges led the Sailors in scoring with 11 points including three 3-pointers.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Hayden girls open season with 55-4 victory

Making a trip to the White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker on Thursday, Dec. 1, Hayden girls basketball started its season against the Lotus School for Excellence. The Tigers got off to a roaring start and never looked back, dominating on both sides of the ball en route a 55-4 victory.
HAYDEN, CO

