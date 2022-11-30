Steamboat Springs officials urge residents to remove, store snow properly this winter

Read full article on original website
Bears are in bed, but winter wildlife risks still exist
As heavy snowstorms are driving mammals to lower elevations, it‘s worth noting that Steamboat Springs isn’t out of the woods yet when it comes to the dangers posed by wildlife. The most recent bear sighting reported to local law enforcement happened around 2 p.m. Nov. 25 on Village...
Friday gas outage in Steamboat puts mountain area homes at risk
On Friday morning, Dec. 2, an Atmos Energy natural gas outage affected many residences near Mount Werner in Steamboat Springs. The outage caused pilot lights to turn off in many of the affected homes, and without notice from Atmos Energy, some residents have had to figure the situation out for themselves.
Old Town Hot Springs to break ground on upgrades next week
The closure of the parking lot near Old Fish Creek Falls Road marks the first physical step in Old Town Hot Springs’ capital campaign construction project. The parking lot just south of the facility closed on Thursday, Dec. 1, and will serve as a staging area for work on the new pumphouse, which will be built just above the lot. The lot will be closed through the completion of the capital campaign renovations slated for spring 2024.
Routt County, surrounding mountains under avalanche watch through Saturday
The Park Range and Flat Tops areas are under an avalanche watch as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, through 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The Park Range, from Rabbit Ears Pass north, and the Flat Tops southwest of Routt County are both...
Work on Yampa Valley transportation authority expected to ramp up soon
Officials in Northwest Colorado hope to kick off a public effort to explore a regional transportation authority early next year, though their priority right now isn’t speed. Steamboat Springs Transit Manager Jonathan Flint said Routt County and Steamboat are ready to proceed, and Craig, the third partner in this effort, is “really, really close.”
Steamboat Fire Rescue shifts to compete in donation drive
Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue’s A, B and C shifts are competing with each other to collect the most food and monetary donations for LiftUp of Routt County through New Year’s Eve. “As firefighters we always like a friendly rivalry, and this food collection competition went to the heart...
Yampa Valley Housing Authority closes on Whitehaven Mobile Home Park
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority closed on the sale of the Whitehaven Mobile Home Park on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The housing authority purchased the mobile home park for $3.125 million on behalf of the residents who live there. Anonymous donations and favorable loans contributed to the purchase of the property.
SSWSC cross country opens season at West Yellowstone Ski Festival
Kicking off the ski season at the West Yellowstone Ski Festival, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club sent 16 of its cross country athletes to attend the weeklong training camp from Nov. 19 to 27. Cross country program director Brian Tate has been going to West Yellowstone for around 16...
Tales from the Tread: 43rd Annual Yule Log Hunt
It’s that time of year again! This year’s 43rd Annual Yule Log Hunt, presented by the Tread of Pioneers Museum, begins on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Each weekday’s clues will be posted on the museum’s website and Facebook page, air on local radio stations, and will also be printed in the Steamboat Pilot & Today and its website. A new clue will be released each weekday for up to eight days, unless the log is found sooner.
Commercial real estate trends and wolves in Meeker? Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
1. ‘Buy dirt’ ringing true for commercial real estate investors. Real estate agents in the commercial arena in Steamboat say many investors bought vacant land for development or vacant lots for commercial redevelopment during the past two or three years, leaving little commercial-zoned space available within city limits.
Rally to support Yampa Valley Gives Day brings nonprofits to the table
Leading up to the eighth annual Yampa Valley Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 6, members of various nonprofits brought signs to rally for their causes on the lawn of the historic Routt County Courthouse on Thursday, Dec. 1. The rally meant a little more this year, as unlike previous years,...
Steamboat baristas battle in first-ever coffee shop throwdown
This weekend, Steamboat Springs coffee shops will face off with foam. Dusky Grouse is hosting the first-ever Coffee Shop Showdown that will pit area baristas against each other in a latte art competition at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Stephany Traylor, owner of Dusky Grouse, is the mastermind behind...
'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado
According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
More than 500 people served at Thanksgiving dinner in Steamboat
Routt County United Way’s 2022 Community Thanksgiving Dinner brought together 510 people for a shared holiday meal. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been a tradition for attendees and volunteers, as well as Routt County United Way, for more than 25 years now. To make this year’s feast possible, 123 volunteers dedicated their time, and 189 donors supplied food for the dinner.
The Record for Nov. 21-27
10:38 a.m. — Steamboat Springs police responded to a reported drug violation at the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. 9:39 p.m. — Police responded to a noise complaint at the 1600 block of Sunlight Drive. Tuesday, Nov. 22. 8:32 a.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the...
YVEA electricity rates to increase in March
The Yampa Valley Electric Association co-op has announced an increase in electricity rates starting March 1 for electricity usage that will appear on member bills in April. The nine-member YVEA Board of Directors approved the rate increase unanimously during the Nov. 22 board meeting. The last time YVEA raised rates was in June.
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $15M from Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $15.2 million across 18 sales for the week of Nov. 25 to Dec 1. Property Description: 1,050-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 202 at Sierra View Condos Phase II. Last sold for $225,000 in 2020. 557 Conestoga Circle. Seller: Jeffrey Michael Sublett. Buyer: Blair...
Five minutes with LiftUp of Routt County Executive Director Sue Fegelein
Sue Fegelein is the executive director at LiftUp Routt County, a nonprofit that has been busier than ever in recent years meeting its mission “providing resources and assistance to meet basic human needs and strengthen self-sufficiency.”. How would you describe your role at LiftUp?. I have been with LiftUp...
Steamboat boys basketball drops season opener
Opening the season against Lutheran, the Steamboat Springs boys basketball team suffered a 62-35 loss on Thursday, Dec. 1, during a tournament at Golden High School. The team struggled to put up points and made just 40% of its shots on the floor while Steamboat sophomore Jeffrey Sturges led the Sailors in scoring with 11 points including three 3-pointers.
Hayden girls open season with 55-4 victory
Making a trip to the White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker on Thursday, Dec. 1, Hayden girls basketball started its season against the Lotus School for Excellence. The Tigers got off to a roaring start and never looked back, dominating on both sides of the ball en route a 55-4 victory.
