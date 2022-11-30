Steamboat schools highlight three December events focused on mental health

Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rally to support Yampa Valley Gives Day brings nonprofits to the table
Leading up to the eighth annual Yampa Valley Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 6, members of various nonprofits brought signs to rally for their causes on the lawn of the historic Routt County Courthouse on Thursday, Dec. 1. The rally meant a little more this year, as unlike previous years,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Five minutes with LiftUp of Routt County Executive Director Sue Fegelein
Sue Fegelein is the executive director at LiftUp Routt County, a nonprofit that has been busier than ever in recent years meeting its mission “providing resources and assistance to meet basic human needs and strengthen self-sufficiency.”. How would you describe your role at LiftUp?. I have been with LiftUp...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Fire Rescue shifts to compete in donation drive
Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue’s A, B and C shifts are competing with each other to collect the most food and monetary donations for LiftUp of Routt County through New Year’s Eve. “As firefighters we always like a friendly rivalry, and this food collection competition went to the heart...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
More than 500 people served at Thanksgiving dinner in Steamboat
Routt County United Way’s 2022 Community Thanksgiving Dinner brought together 510 people for a shared holiday meal. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been a tradition for attendees and volunteers, as well as Routt County United Way, for more than 25 years now. To make this year’s feast possible, 123 volunteers dedicated their time, and 189 donors supplied food for the dinner.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat baristas battle in first-ever coffee shop throwdown
This weekend, Steamboat Springs coffee shops will face off with foam. Dusky Grouse is hosting the first-ever Coffee Shop Showdown that will pit area baristas against each other in a latte art competition at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Stephany Traylor, owner of Dusky Grouse, is the mastermind behind...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
First Friday Artwalk: Steamboat museums show off Indigenous art, glass pieces, Steamboat scenes
The Steamboat Art Museum is gaining national attention for its exhibit that will debut Friday, Dec. 2. “The New West: The Rise of Contemporary Indigenous and Western Art” explores the beginnings of the genre in the 1960’s and the artists that are moving it forward, according to a news release.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tales from the Tread: 43rd Annual Yule Log Hunt
It’s that time of year again! This year’s 43rd Annual Yule Log Hunt, presented by the Tread of Pioneers Museum, begins on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Each weekday’s clues will be posted on the museum’s website and Facebook page, air on local radio stations, and will also be printed in the Steamboat Pilot & Today and its website. A new clue will be released each weekday for up to eight days, unless the log is found sooner.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
YVEA electricity rates to increase in March
The Yampa Valley Electric Association co-op has announced an increase in electricity rates starting March 1 for electricity usage that will appear on member bills in April. The nine-member YVEA Board of Directors approved the rate increase unanimously during the Nov. 22 board meeting. The last time YVEA raised rates was in June.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Old Town Hot Springs to break ground on upgrades next week
The closure of the parking lot near Old Fish Creek Falls Road marks the first physical step in Old Town Hot Springs’ capital campaign construction project. The parking lot just south of the facility closed on Thursday, Dec. 1, and will serve as a staging area for work on the new pumphouse, which will be built just above the lot. The lot will be closed through the completion of the capital campaign renovations slated for spring 2024.
Craig Daily Press
Craig Mayor Ryan Hess steps down from Moffat County Sheriff’s Office to start practicing law
After decades working as a law enforcement officer, Craig Mayor Ryan Hess served his last day at the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 1, following his unexpected journey through law school into being a private attorney. After 20 years in law enforcement, Hess said he is ready...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Work on Yampa Valley transportation authority expected to ramp up soon
Officials in Northwest Colorado hope to kick off a public effort to explore a regional transportation authority early next year, though their priority right now isn’t speed. Steamboat Springs Transit Manager Jonathan Flint said Routt County and Steamboat are ready to proceed, and Craig, the third partner in this effort, is “really, really close.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Friday gas outage in Steamboat puts mountain area homes at risk
On Friday morning, Dec. 2, an Atmos Energy natural gas outage affected many residences near Mount Werner in Steamboat Springs. The outage caused pilot lights to turn off in many of the affected homes, and without notice from Atmos Energy, some residents have had to figure the situation out for themselves.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Two Steamboat Nordic centers open for the season with two more coming soon
As Mother Nature continues to bring the snow, Steamboat Springs’ Nordic centers are beginning to open for the 2022-23 winter season. The Lake Catamount Ski Touring Center is hoping to open the weekend of Dec. 17. Owner Kevin Kopischke said it’s still pretty early in the season for an opening, but the early snow has given Catamount a good chance of having a mid-December start.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley Housing Authority closes on Whitehaven Mobile Home Park
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority closed on the sale of the Whitehaven Mobile Home Park on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The housing authority purchased the mobile home park for $3.125 million on behalf of the residents who live there. Anonymous donations and favorable loans contributed to the purchase of the property.
2 Colorado Destinations Among The Best Ski Towns In The U.S.
Thrillist found amazing ski towns that won't be jam-packed this winter season.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $15M from Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $15.2 million across 18 sales for the week of Nov. 25 to Dec 1. Property Description: 1,050-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 202 at Sierra View Condos Phase II. Last sold for $225,000 in 2020. 557 Conestoga Circle. Seller: Jeffrey Michael Sublett. Buyer: Blair...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County, surrounding mountains under avalanche watch through Saturday
The Park Range and Flat Tops areas are under an avalanche watch as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, through 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The Park Range, from Rabbit Ears Pass north, and the Flat Tops southwest of Routt County are both...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Record for Nov. 21-27
10:38 a.m. — Steamboat Springs police responded to a reported drug violation at the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. 9:39 p.m. — Police responded to a noise complaint at the 1600 block of Sunlight Drive. Tuesday, Nov. 22. 8:32 a.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat girls basketball leans on defense this season
After taking over as head coach halfway through last season, Maggie Crouch is poised to take on her first full year as head coach for Steamboat Springs girls basketball. The No. 1 focus this season for the Sailors is to develop a strong defensive rotation while simultaneously acknowledging the athletes who are willing and able to get to the basket for points.
Incident on Broadway in Eagle leads to arrest on suspicion of DUI
On Nov. 11, at 9:14 p.m., the Eagle Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious individual in the area of Second Street and Broadway. The suspect was reported to have touched a local pedestrian on the shoulders while speaking to her, according to a release sent Tuesday by the Eagle Police Department.
