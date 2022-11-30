Read full article on original website
Luke Fickell explains the 2 things that led to him becoming Wisconsin's HC
Luke Fickell explained what made Wisconsin his next destination as the future Badger’s head coach on ESPN’s ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Max’ show. Fickell was outstanding at Cincinnati with an overall 57-18 record and last season made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Fickell initially made...
Officials miss blatant call on crucial 4th down in Big 12 Championship
There was an interesting call that took place in the Big 12 Championship game. Officials didn’t seem to catch an obvious false start penalty on Kansas State during the first half. The Wildcats ended up scoring on the same play after the no-call. Kansas State QB Will Howard threw...
Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal, including 2 members of 2022 recruiting class
Three Nebraska players have decided to enter the transfer portal as of Thursday. The portal continues to be madness around college football, and that is no different with the Huskers in the midst of welcoming Matt Rhule. The three players are wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, linebacker Ernest Hausmann and offensive...
Deion Sanders reportedly planning on accepting Power 5 job
Deion Sanders is reportedly planning on accepting Colorado’s vacant head coaching position, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The official decision could come as soon as Sunday. Sanders will wait until after Jackson State’s SWAC Championship Game to make his final decision. Sanders has been targeted by several programs and Colorado emerged as the favorite to land Sanders as a head coach. Sanders, who is in his 3rd season at Jackson State, has become a coveted coaching candidate for Power 5 and Group of 5 programs with open positions.
Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game
Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
Colorado offered Deion Sanders large sum of money to become next HC, per report
Primetime to Power 5 could be official in the coming days. According to Justin Adams of CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are planning to offer Jackson State coach Deion Sanders an annual salary of $5 million per season. Sanders has been the front-runner for the job for the past several...
Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel release statements after charges filed against Michigan player
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel have issued statements after DL Mazi Smith was charged with felony gun possession on Thursday. Smith was charged with carrying a concealed weapon stemming from a traffic stop that occurred back in October. The DL and Wolverine team captain has played in each game since, and it appears that he will continue to play going forward, according to Manuel and Harbaugh.
Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP
Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
Kyle Whittingham delivers epic message to Ryan Day following win over USC
Kyle Whittingham did Ryan Day a huge favor on Friday. His Utah team upset USC in the Pac-12 Championship game to give Ohio State a chance at making the College Football Playoff. Whittingham sat down with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew after his team’s great win. Urban Meyer joked...
Purdue: 5 reasons Boilers will pull off biggest upset in B1G title game history
Whatever happens next for Purdue seems like a bonus to what has been accomplished this season, as the Boilermakers have won 8 games, the conference’s West Division crown, a trip to Indianapolis for the title game and likely a bowl destination to a warm-weather locale. If it can find...
2nd Hawkeye wideout in two days announces intention to enter transfer portal
Iowa has now lost another receiver to the transfer portal. This time it was Arland Bruce IV. Bruce IV announced his decision to transfer on his social media account Friday. Bruce has two years of eligibility left. He played in 11 games for Iowa this season with 187 yards receiving and 2 total touchdowns on the year.
Minnesota DE officially announces he will enter transfer portal
The Gophers will be losing one of their DEs to the transfer portal. On Thursday, Austin Booker announced via Twitter that he would be officially be entering the transfer portal. The DE thanked his teammates and coaches before breaking the news. Booker also provided a highlight reel, featuring words of praise from head coach PJ Fleck and noting his 3.1 GPA and 4 years of eligibility remaining.
Sencire Harris has status confirmed for Maryland game, per Brad Underwood
Sencire Harris will be able to play against Maryland Friday per Brad Underwood. Harris suffered what was believed to be a leg injury through the first half against Syracuse on Tuesday. The injury happened when Harris and Syracuse center Jesse Edwards bumped into each other. Trainers started treatment on Harris’...
Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy! Shocker!
The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of St. Augustine's University, did battle...
Tyler Nubin makes decision on 2023 season with Golden Gophers
Tyler Nubin has made up his mind for next season. Nubin officially announced Friday that he intends to return to Minnesota for the 2023 season. The Golden Gopher defensive back posted to his Twitter account a video telling fans he “isn’t done yet.”. This past season, Nubin starred...
Ryan Day defends Ohio State's body of work for the Playoff following USC's loss to Utah
Ryan Day believes Ohio State deserves to be in the College Football Playoff top 4 after No 4. USC lost to Utah on Friday. The loss eliminated any hope for a Trojan Playoff berth. Headed into Friday, the Buckeyes were No. 5 after a loss to Michigan to round out...
Boo Corrigan, CFP chair, shares initial thoughts on USC's loss to Utah, impact of championships on final CFP field
Boo Corrigan was watching the Utah-USC game with the implications in mind. The College Football Playoff Committee chair talked about what it could mean for Ohio State in the future. Ohio State is holding on to the No. 5 spot as it stands. The Buckeyes would be the next in...
Purdue might not make Rose Bowl with win over Michigan in B1G Championship, per report
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports put out an interesting tweet regarding Purdue and the Rose Bowl. Typically, the Rose Bowl consists of the conference champions from the B1G and the Pac-12. If Purdue were to defeat Michigan in the B1G Championship Game, it would be assumed that the Boilermakers would be heading to Pasadena.
Marvin Harrison Jr. echoes excitement of OSU fanbase with social media post following Utah's upset of USC
Marvin Harrison Jr. was watching the Utah game closely like most Ohio State fans. The Utes upset the Trojans 47-24, helping the Buckeyes chances of making the College Football Playoff. Harrison and Ohio State are coming off of a disappointing 45-23 loss to Michigan in The Game. Things are looking...
B1G lands 5 newcomers on PFF's All-Freshman team for 2022
The B1G had no shortage of talented youngsters in the 2022 season. Five of those players are being honored by PFF with a notable presence on the defensive side of the ball. PFF recently unveiled its All-Freshman team for the 2022 campaign. While Michigan’s defense featured some veteran faces, a pair of freshmen for the Wolverines were recognized by the publication.
