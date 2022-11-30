Deion Sanders is reportedly planning on accepting Colorado’s vacant head coaching position, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The official decision could come as soon as Sunday. Sanders will wait until after Jackson State’s SWAC Championship Game to make his final decision. Sanders has been targeted by several programs and Colorado emerged as the favorite to land Sanders as a head coach. Sanders, who is in his 3rd season at Jackson State, has become a coveted coaching candidate for Power 5 and Group of 5 programs with open positions.

BOULDER, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO