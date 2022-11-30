ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell explains the 2 things that led to him becoming Wisconsin's HC

Luke Fickell explained what made Wisconsin his next destination as the future Badger’s head coach on ESPN’s ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Max’ show. Fickell was outstanding at Cincinnati with an overall 57-18 record and last season made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Fickell initially made...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Officials miss blatant call on crucial 4th down in Big 12 Championship

There was an interesting call that took place in the Big 12 Championship game. Officials didn’t seem to catch an obvious false start penalty on Kansas State during the first half. The Wildcats ended up scoring on the same play after the no-call. Kansas State QB Will Howard threw...
MANHATTAN, KS
saturdaytradition.com

Deion Sanders reportedly planning on accepting Power 5 job

Deion Sanders is reportedly planning on accepting Colorado’s vacant head coaching position, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The official decision could come as soon as Sunday. Sanders will wait until after Jackson State’s SWAC Championship Game to make his final decision. Sanders has been targeted by several programs and Colorado emerged as the favorite to land Sanders as a head coach. Sanders, who is in his 3rd season at Jackson State, has become a coveted coaching candidate for Power 5 and Group of 5 programs with open positions.
BOULDER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game

Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel release statements after charges filed against Michigan player

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel have issued statements after DL Mazi Smith was charged with felony gun possession on Thursday. Smith was charged with carrying a concealed weapon stemming from a traffic stop that occurred back in October. The DL and Wolverine team captain has played in each game since, and it appears that he will continue to play going forward, according to Manuel and Harbaugh.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP

Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

2nd Hawkeye wideout in two days announces intention to enter transfer portal

Iowa has now lost another receiver to the transfer portal. This time it was Arland Bruce IV. Bruce IV announced his decision to transfer on his social media account Friday. Bruce has two years of eligibility left. He played in 11 games for Iowa this season with 187 yards receiving and 2 total touchdowns on the year.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota DE officially announces he will enter transfer portal

The Gophers will be losing one of their DEs to the transfer portal. On Thursday, Austin Booker announced via Twitter that he would be officially be entering the transfer portal. The DE thanked his teammates and coaches before breaking the news. Booker also provided a highlight reel, featuring words of praise from head coach PJ Fleck and noting his 3.1 GPA and 4 years of eligibility remaining.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Sencire Harris has status confirmed for Maryland game, per Brad Underwood

Sencire Harris will be able to play against Maryland Friday per Brad Underwood. Harris suffered what was believed to be a leg injury through the first half against Syracuse on Tuesday. The injury happened when Harris and Syracuse center Jesse Edwards bumped into each other. Trainers started treatment on Harris’...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
102.5 The Bone

Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy! Shocker!

The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of St. Augustine's University, did battle...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Tyler Nubin makes decision on 2023 season with Golden Gophers

Tyler Nubin has made up his mind for next season. Nubin officially announced Friday that he intends to return to Minnesota for the 2023 season. The Golden Gopher defensive back posted to his Twitter account a video telling fans he “isn’t done yet.”. This past season, Nubin starred...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

B1G lands 5 newcomers on PFF's All-Freshman team for 2022

The B1G had no shortage of talented youngsters in the 2022 season. Five of those players are being honored by PFF with a notable presence on the defensive side of the ball. PFF recently unveiled its All-Freshman team for the 2022 campaign. While Michigan’s defense featured some veteran faces, a pair of freshmen for the Wolverines were recognized by the publication.
