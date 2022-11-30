Spokane Public Schools collecting gift cards until Dec. 7 for students experiencing homelessness

Read full article on original website
Idaho students largely abandon campus after 4 slain; security drives some to class
In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university’s dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn’t want to walk across campus alone.
$5 million grant will help alleviate traffic in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) granted Spokane Valley $5 million which brings the Valley closer to achieving its road improvement efforts. "These improvements are incredibly important to Spokane Valley and the surrounding region because they offer so many benefits: fewer collisions, less congestion,...
Spokane's tenant rights proposal raises red flags for landlords
(The Center Square) – If the Spokane City Council adopts an ordinance to give tenants more rights on Monday, the local housing market could be adversely affected and renters could end up paying more, say officials from the Washington Multi-Family Housing Association. “These regulations may be jeopardizing housing when...
WSDOT: Camp Hope down to 433 people, state looking for housing
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Washington State Department of Transportation looks to find housing for people at Camp Hope, they released statistics on the camp for the winter. WSDOT says as of November 25, there are 433 people living at Camp Hope. There were 467 people living there according to a census on November 4, meaning the camp population has...
The Spokane Coloring Book celebrates local landmarks and history while encouraging people to connect over art
Kelley Hudson had little choice but to uproot her family and settle in Spokane. It was mid-2020, and she was living in Denmark on a work visa, having moved there four years prior for her musician husband's job. As COVID raged, however, the Scandinavian country wanted temporary residents out. So the Hudsons returned to the U.S., eventually landing in Spokane where friends resided.
More people transition from Camp Hope – encampment has shrunk by 7 percent this month
This is a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, that was published Nov. 30. As partners continue their work closing Camp Hope more residents have been assisted into better housing options and the overall number continues to shrink. As of the Nov. 25 count, 433 people were in...
School closures and delays for Friday, December 2
Due to weather in the region, some schools are cancelling or delaying schools on Friday, Dec. 2.
60 Spokane and Coeur d’Alene children to experience a flight to remember
SPOKANE, Wash. — Alaska Airlines and the non-profit Spokane Fantasy Flight are teaming up this holiday season for the 15th year to make travel to the “North Pole” a reality for underserved children in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. The holiday season is a magical time for kids,...
Mead School District closed on Friday due to side streets not being plowed until Sunday
The Mead School District is closed on Friday due to side streets not being able to be plowed until Sunday, a text to families said. Right now, MSD is the only closure for tomorrow. FOX28 Spokane©
Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, Post Falls to honor Moscow murder victims
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the City of Post Falls will help “Light up Idaho” in remembrance of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on November 13. Lake City High School and Coeur d’Alene High School will leave their field lights on from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday to coincide with the candlelight vigils...
Gov. Inslee set to come to Spokane to preview the opening of the Catalyst Project
Gov. Jay Inslee will come to Spokane next Monday, to meet with community leaders and preview the opening of the Catalyst Project. The housing project is one of multiple that recently received new funding from the Commerce department in an effort to move people off the streets and into shelters.
Extreme Team: Holiday lights at Cowley Park grand reveal!
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday night, Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team flipped the switch and turned on the holiday lights at Cowley Park, an annual tradition to cheer up the kids up at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital. It’s a part of 4 News Now’s Making Spirits Bright project, and the lights will stay on all throughout the holidays. The...
List: Spokane County businesses closed on Wednesday due to the weather
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With the winter storm hitting Spokane and the Winter Storm Warnings in effect across the Inland Northwest, many places will remain closed throughout the day on Wednesday. The Spokane area will see about six to eight inches of snow through Wednesday night. Many school districts,...
Schools closures: snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, some school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is...
How can I get some housing assistance in Spokane?
Hello, I’m looking for some help finding housing assistance in Spokane. Earlier this year, I had to move at the last minute into an apartment I couldn’t really afford, and since then, my income has significantly decreased. I’m hoping there is someplace here that can either help me pay rent or help me get out of this apartment and into a lower-income housing arrangement. I can just live out of my car for a bit until I can afford another place. I don’t have family or friends to turn to. Thanks for any help.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Spokane to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
Body found near US 2 in Airway Heights, police responding
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — US 2 is closed in both directions at Lawson Road in Airway Heights after police found a body in the area. At 4:44 p.m. on Friday, police received a call about a car stopped in the median on US 2. A witness told police they saw a man get out of the car and collapse onto the ground.
What's the policy of renting in Spokane?
Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Spokane in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Spokane too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
Record snowfall in Spokane Wednesday, snow still falling for some through Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. - The major winter storm we've been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!. Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5" of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1" set back in 1975. And this isn't finalized yet...If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up.
