COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her 66th career double-double and Kamilla Cardoso had a second straight game with double-figure points and rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina dominated underneath for a 79-54 victory over Memphis on Saturday. Boston, the 6-foot-5 reigning AP Player of the Year, had 14 points and 10 boards. The 6-7 Cardoso finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, making 9 of 12 shots all from a foot or two away from the basket against the overmatched Tigers (4-4). South Carolina started the season 8-0 for a second straight year and the sixth time in coach Dawn Staley’s 15 seasons. Staley, who is 5-6, was known as one of the toughest, most determined players of her generation in college, the pros and the Olympics. Yet, she’s built a powerhouse with tall, talented players like Boston and Cardoso.

