SFGate
VMI 80, NAVY 72
Percentages: FG .475, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Nelson 3-7, Dorsey 2-9, Benigni 1-2, Inge 1-2, Jones 1-2, Yoder 1-4, MacDonald 0-1, Summers 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Nelson 3, Jones 2, Deaver, Yoder). Turnovers: 11 (Deaver 2, Inge 2, MacDonald 2, Yoder 2,...
Boston, Cardoso and No. 1 Gamecocks top Memphis 79-54
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her 66th career double-double and Kamilla Cardoso had a second straight game with double-figure points and rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina dominated underneath for a 79-54 victory over Memphis on Saturday. Boston, the 6-foot-5 reigning AP Player of the Year, had 14 points and 10 boards. The 6-7 Cardoso finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, making 9 of 12 shots all from a foot or two away from the basket against the overmatched Tigers (4-4). South Carolina started the season 8-0 for a second straight year and the sixth time in coach Dawn Staley’s 15 seasons. Staley, who is 5-6, was known as one of the toughest, most determined players of her generation in college, the pros and the Olympics. Yet, she’s built a powerhouse with tall, talented players like Boston and Cardoso.
SFGate
ARMY 75, WAGNER 64
Percentages: FG .387, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Hunt 3-6, Ezquerra 3-11, B.Brown 2-4, Price Noel 2-6, Williams 1-3, J.Brown 0-1, Moore 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Fletcher). Turnovers: 13 (B.Brown 3, Fletcher 2, Hunt 2, Lewis 2, Moore 2, Ezquerra, Price Noel). Steals:...
SFGate
UMBC 88, LEHIGH 62
Percentages: FG .547, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Boonyasith 4-6, Fagan 2-3, Sapp 2-4, Lawrence 1-2, Docks 1-3, Picarelli 1-5, Edwards 0-1, Doles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 16 (Boonyasith 4, Docks 4, Fagan 2, Lawrence 2, Edwards, Harris, Obeng-Mensah, Picarelli). Steals: 6...
SFGate
McCauley nets 30, Indiana State knocks off Miami (OH) 88-61
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Courvoisier McCauley's 30 points led Indiana State over Miami (OH) 88-61 on Saturday. McCauley also contributed seven rebounds for the Sycamores (8-1). Robbie Avila added 13 points while going 5 of 8 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Kailex Stephens finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points. Cameron Henry also scored 10.
SFGate
TEMPLE 83, VCU 73
Percentages: FG .490, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Watkins 3-6, Baldwin 1-1, Banks 1-1, Nunn 1-2, Johns 1-3, Kern 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (DeLoach 2, Lawal, Watkins). Turnovers: 18 (Johns 5, Baldwin 3, DeLoach 3, Jackson 2, Watkins 2, Banks, Lawal, Nunn). Steals:...
SFGate
CHARLESTON 79, THE CITADEL 57
Percentages: FG .391, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Burnham 2-3, Brzovic 2-4, Larson 2-6, Horton 1-3, R.Smith 1-8, Bolon 1-9, Scott 0-1, Robinson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Brzovic 3, Lampten, R.Smith, Robinson). Turnovers: 8 (Brzovic 2, Burnham 2, Horton 2, Larson, Robinson). Steals:...
SFGate
UNC ASHEVILLE 90, TENNESSEE-MARTIN 83
Percentages: FG .508, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Simon 3-5, Stewart 3-9, Sears 2-2, Williams 1-6, Jeffries 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Curry). Turnovers: 12 (Curry 3, Nix 3, Jeffries 2, Stewart 2, Miguel, Simon). Steals: 11 (Simon 4, Curry 2, Stewart 2, Jeffries,...
SFGate
MISSISSIPPI STATE 82, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 52
Percentages: FG .388, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Collins 4-9, Washington 3-4, Waller 1-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Minton). Turnovers: 14 (Gipson 5, Waller 5, Collins, Stredic, W.Hamilton, Washington). Steals: 5 (Collins 2, Minton, W.Hamilton, Waller). Technical Fouls: Collins, 4:00 first. FG FT Reb.
SFGate
BUTLER 80, TENNESSEE TECH 66
Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Perry 4-8, Harvey 2-4, Causwell 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Slatten 0-1, Strong 0-1, Oliver 0-3, Sebree 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Harvey). Turnovers: 5 (Perry 2, Thompson 2, Strong). Steals: 5 (Causwell 2, Slatten 2, Thompson). Technical...
SFGate
Alabama 61, Chattanooga 52
CHATTANOOGA (6-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Wazeerud-Din 3-7, Olafsdottir 1-1, Porter 1-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Olafsdottir 1, Wazeerud-Din 1) Turnovers: 13 (Porter 4, Olafsdottir 3, Thompson 2, Wazeerud-Din 2, Cornelius 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Porter 2, Cornelius...
SFGate
VILLANOVA 70, OKLAHOMA 66
Percentages: FG .480, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Sherfield 6-8, Cortes 2-3, J.Groves 2-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-1, Uzan 0-1, Hill 0-3, T.Groves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Godwin). Turnovers: 12 (Cortes 4, T.Groves 3, Bamisile 2, Sherfield 2, Hill). Steals: 5 (Hill 2,...
SFGate
UC SAN DIEGO 81, BETHESDA 76
Percentages: FG .412, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Ross 3-7, Clark 3-9, Goodlow 2-5, Fleming 1-2, Estes 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Hernandez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Estes 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 4, Fleming 4, Estes 3, Ross 2, Goodlow, Hernandez, Johnson, Redwood). Steals:...
