After reaching .500 once again with a 62-61 win against Notre Dame on Saturday, Syracuse men’s basketball looks to improve above that mark on Tuesday when it hosts Oakland. The Orange and Golden Grizzlies have met four times in total. In all four of those matchups, Syracuse has defeated Oakland all four times by over 10 points. Its last matchup with the Horizon League foe came in 2019. Speaking of the Horizon League, that matchup - which the Orange won 74-62 - is the last time SU played a team in that conference.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO