The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
FanSided

NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys

Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook

We will all face disappointment in life. The key is responding to it effectively. NBA teams deal with disappointment too. Say you tried out for the football team. Perhaps you applied for your dream job. You got rejected. Are you going to quit?. At this point in the season, some...
NBC Sports

Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quotes from Lincoln Riley after stinging loss to Utah in Pac-12 Championship Game

Lincoln Riley hasn’t had to do this very much in 2022: Talk to the media after a USC loss. In fact, he hasn’t had to do this except after games against Utah. The Utes had the Trojans’ number. They geared up for USC and provided a physical standard the Trojans’ defense could not match. In Game 1 on October 15, the Utes threw the ball all game and were able to keep quarterback Cam Rising clean. In Game 2 on Friday night in Las Vegas, the Utes were able to run the ball and eventually wear down the USC defense with a sledgehammer attack and enough third-down passes to keep the Trojans on the field.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Dances For Russell Wilson On His Birthday

Russell Wilson turned 34 years old this week. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.

