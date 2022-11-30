Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Tracy Cortez explains how ‘good mentor’ Henry Cejudo is pushing her to score first UFC finish
Tracy Cortez is off to a great start in her UFC career but is yet to score a finish inside the octagon. Under the guidance of Henry Cejudo and his brother, Angel, at Fight Ready in Arizona, Cortez (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) hopes to change that when she meets Amanda Ribas at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 event, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.
Wichita Eagle
Alberta becomes second Canadian province to ban UFC betting amid concerns of impropriety
Fewer people will now be eligible to bet on UFC fights. The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) announce on Friday they’ve banned the wagering on UFC fights, making it the second province in Canada to halt UFC gambling. The news was first reported by TSN. The ban in...
Wichita Eagle
ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins Says Jimmy Butler Spanked Jaylen Brown And Jayson Tatum
View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins was among the many who were impressed by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's performance against the Boston Celtics. Butler finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds in Friday's 120-116 victory against the Celtics. He had missed the...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James Talks State Of L.A. Following Best Win Of Year
Your 10-12 Los Angeles Lakers just took down the 15-6 Milwaukee Bucks on the road last night in a pretty stunning 133-129 win, marking the team's top victory of the 2022-23 NBA season. After starting the year with a miserable 2-10 record, the club has really turned things around since...
Wichita Eagle
Tyler Herro Feels The Miami Heat Are On Same Level As Boston Celtics
View the original article to see embedded media. At 18-4, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA. At 10-12, the Miami Heat are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Still, Heat guard Tyler Herro thinks both teams are playing well. When asked if there was...
Comments / 0