ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AllDolphins

Dolphins-Chargers Game Goes to Prime Time

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpdWL_0jRphzOg00

The Miami Dolphins' Week 14 game at SoFi Stadium was flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins and their explosive offense have become almost must-see TV in 2022, and the NFL decided to give them additional prime-time exposure.

The NFL announced Tuesday night that the Dolphins' Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium will be flexed to the Sunday prime-time slot, replacing the scheduled matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins-Chargers matchup, the second of three consecutive road games for the Dolphins, will be Miami's third in prime time this season, following the Thursday night game at Cincinnati in Week 4 and the Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

As we previously indicated, the Dolphins very well — if not likely — will have at least one more prime-time appearance in the regular season, if not more. The date and time of the Week 15 game against the Buffalo Bills is expected to be announced next week, and other attractive matchups includes the Week 16 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium and the season finale against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

DOLPHINS-CHARGERS A JUICY MATCHUP

The Dec. 11 game against the Chargers will feature the second battle between quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert after they were selected fifth and sixth overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins came away with a 29-20 victory against the Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium in November 2020.

While the Dolphins currently occupy second place in the AFC standings, the Chargers are in playoff contention at 6-4, though they likely can do no better than a wild-card spot with Kansas City firmly in charge of the AFC West at 9-2.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa prepares for challenge of possibly playing behind backup tackles vs. 49ers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has experience playing behind an offensive line that’s given him time to throw, and he also has ample professional experience not having time in the pocket. The third-year quarterback, after having the NFL’s worst pass protection last season, may have been growing used to having that lengthier internal clock to find a receiver this year before left ...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022

Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

 https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy