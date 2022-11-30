Dolphins-Chargers Game Goes to Prime Time

The Miami Dolphins' Week 14 game at SoFi Stadium was flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins and their explosive offense have become almost must-see TV in 2022, and the NFL decided to give them additional prime-time exposure.

The NFL announced Tuesday night that the Dolphins' Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium will be flexed to the Sunday prime-time slot, replacing the scheduled matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins-Chargers matchup, the second of three consecutive road games for the Dolphins, will be Miami's third in prime time this season, following the Thursday night game at Cincinnati in Week 4 and the Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

As we previously indicated, the Dolphins very well — if not likely — will have at least one more prime-time appearance in the regular season, if not more. The date and time of the Week 15 game against the Buffalo Bills is expected to be announced next week, and other attractive matchups includes the Week 16 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium and the season finale against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

DOLPHINS-CHARGERS A JUICY MATCHUP

The Dec. 11 game against the Chargers will feature the second battle between quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert after they were selected fifth and sixth overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins came away with a 29-20 victory against the Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium in November 2020.

While the Dolphins currently occupy second place in the AFC standings, the Chargers are in playoff contention at 6-4, though they likely can do no better than a wild-card spot with Kansas City firmly in charge of the AFC West at 9-2.

