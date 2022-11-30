School districts discuss factors that go into decision making for weather-related early dismissals or closures

Brandon is consistently ranked as one of the Top 10 best places to live in Mississippi, as well as one of the Top 10 safest places to live in Mississippi. Brandon is celebrating her 193rd birthday this year, having grown from 31 residents in 1828 to over 25,000 today. Being one of the fastest growing cities in the state, people call Brandon their hometown because of the high quality of life evident throughout the community.

BRANDON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO